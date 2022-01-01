Restaurant header imageView gallery

The School House Grill

295 Reviews

$$

525 Bigham Knoll Dr.

Jacksonville, OR 97530

Order Again

Appetizers

Pretzel

$6.00

Add Bier Cheese +2

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Cabbage Roll with Rham Sauce

$10.00
Kartoffelpuffers (2) & apple sauce

$7.00

Kartoffelpuffers are two German potato cakes, served with side of savory apple sauce, topped with fresh chopped parsley.

Soup & Salad

Creamy Potato Leek Soup

$8.00

This potato leek soup is everything you want a soup to be! Enjoy 1 and half cups of warming, comforting, hearty, satisfying and oh, soooo delicious!

Warm Spinach Beet Salad

$15.00

Warm Bacon and honey mustard vinaigrette tossed with fresh spinach leaves and roasted beets. Topped with a boiled egg, goat cheese and sunflower seeds.

Haus Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, side salad & Choice of Dressing (Red Wine Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Russian Dressing)

Doner Salad

$13.00

Cesar Salad

$13.00

Entrees

Sanwiches & Baskets are served with French Fries.

Spaetzle Casserole

$14.00

Chef Specials

German Sausage Meal

$13.00

English Sausage Meal

$13.00

French Sausage Meal

$13.00

Argentine Sausage Meal

$13.00

Schoolhaus Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Spinach Beet Roll

$14.00

Doner Kebab

$13.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Schnitzel Strips

$10.00

Served with Choice of Two Sides

Kid's Hamburger

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles by Request - Add Cheese +.50

Additional Sides

Side Red Cabbage

$6.00

Side Potato Salad

$6.00

Side Spätzle

$6.00

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$8.00

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00
Black Forest Cake

$10.00

Three Layers of Dark Chocolate Cake and Chocolate Cream with Coconut-Pecan Filling.

German Bar

$6.00

Cup Cakes

$7.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Sierra Mist

$2.50
Dr Pepper

$2.50
Root Beer

$2.50
Orange Crush

$2.50
Iced Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

$2.50

R G Appetizers

Creamy Potato Leek Soup

$7.00

This potato leek soup is everything you want a soup to be! Enjoy a warming, comforting, hearty, satisfying and oh, soooo delicious!

Cabbage Roll

$10.00

R.G Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

R.G Entree's

RG Bratwurst 1 side

$13.00

RG Bratwurst 2 sides

$15.00

RG Stitzel Strips with lingonberry sauce

$8.00

R.G Desserts

Black Forest Cake

$10.00

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A multi-functional campus in the heart of Jacksonville, OR where the community can come to work, dine, and play!

Location

525 Bigham Knoll Dr., Jacksonville, OR 97530

Directions

