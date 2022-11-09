Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Schooners Grill

952 Reviews

$$

12567 Warwick Blvd

Newport news, VA 23606

Popular Items

14" BYO Pizza
BYO Hamburger
Chicken Quesadilla

Apps

Boom-Boom Shrimp

$11.00

Beer battered shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce and served over lettuce.

1/2# Steamed shrimp

$16.00

Comes served with butter, cocktail sauce and a lemon. *option to peel and devein for $1

1# Steamed Shrimp

$26.00

Full pound! Comes served with butter, cocktail and a lemon. *option to peel and devein for $2

8 WINGS (8)

$16.00

8 wings, Choose between: Breaded or naked Ranch or Blue Cheese and all Togo orders sauce is on side except Daytona. Sauces are : Jala-mango, Teriyaki, Daytona, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, BBQ, or a Dry Rub buffalo spice.

Tuna Bites

$13.00

Bite sized chunks of yellowfin tuna perfectly cooked to your liking! Served with a side of pita and our homemade spicy ranch. *options for grilled, lightly blackened and blackened

Steak Bites

$13.00

Bite sized bits of filet cooked to perfection along with sauteed onions. Served with pita bread and our homemade jala-mango ranch.

Pork Fingers

$16.00

Ribs!! Our delicious ribs cut into snackable pork fingers (5) and smothered in Theo's BBQ sauce!

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried calamari. Served with our homemade marinara

Med Grill Veg App

$13.00

Thinly sliced zucchini and squash accompanied by a large portobello mushroom topped with sautéed spinach and roasted red peppers *can be served with your choice of protein

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Large helping of fries covered in cheese bacon and jalapeños! Served with our homemade ranch

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Large helping of tater tots covered in cheese bacon and jalapeños! Served with our homemade ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, green peppers and loads of cheese inside of a big ole quesadilla! Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Steak Queso

$13.00

Chopped up steak, green peppers and lots of cheese all smashed into a quesadilla. Served with sour cream and salsa

Nachos

$10.00

Schooners homemade chips topped, tomatoes, jalapeños and lots cheese. served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Full Nacho

$14.00

Our Regular nacho, (just bigger) with your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork, topped with pico, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Lightly breaded and fried pickle chips served with our spicy ranch

Sesame Seared Tuna

$13.00

a 6oz tuna, seared in blonde and black sesame seeds, served with wasabi, and pickled ginger.

Soulvaki Sticks

$14.00

2 House marinated chicken skewers served over pita and roasted red peppers. Comes with a side of our homemade Tzatziki sauce.

Cheese Queso

$7.00

Onion Ring APP

$10.00

Soup/Salad

SOD #1

$4.00+

SOD #2

$4.00+

Greek Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers served with out homemade greek dressing and pita bread.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine tossed in caesar dressing and parm! topped with croutons

Garden Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing. *ranch, honey mustard, caesar, balsamic, italian, greek, strawberry vin, or blue cheese

Steak Salad

$17.00

Romaine, spinach, tomatoes and cucumbers topped with asiago cheese , sauteed onions and steak cooked to perfection. Served with pita bread.

True Greek Salad

$13.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olivese tossed in olive oil and served with pita.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Lettuce mix, turkey, ham, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, and cheese.

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Romaine with Pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, 3 cheese blend, and fried tortilla strips.

California Salad

$13.00

Spinach, Romaine, toasted almonds, Craisins, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and avocado.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, red onions, bacon bits, tomatoes and cucumbers. Normally served with balsamic vinigarette.

Power Greens

$12.00

Spinach, romaine, red onions, fresh blueberries, and strawberries served with strawberry vin.

Hand Helds

Philly

$13.00

Philly steak sauteed with green peppers and onions, your choice of cheese, and topped with lettuce and tomatoes. served with your choice of side.

Chicken Sub

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast sauteed with onions and green peppers and topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with your choice of side.

Gyro Pita

$11.00

Pork gyro meat stuffed inside a pita with onions, tomatoes, fries and homemade tzatziki sauce. Served with your choice of one side.

Soulvaki Pita

$11.00

Marinated cubes of chicken breast stuffed inside a pita with onions, tomatoes and home made tzatziki sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Home made chicken salad on a grilled croissant with lettuce and tomatoes. served with your choice of side.

Blt

$9.00

Toasted white bread, lettuce tomato, mayo and Crispy bacon. served with your choice of side *also available in wheat bread or wrap.

Club Sandwich

$13.00

toasted white bread with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. served with your choice of side. *available with wheat bread or wrap

BBQ Sand

$10.00

Home made slow roasted pork on brioche bun, smothered in Theo's BBQ sauce and served with coleslaw and your choice of side.

Tuna Sand

$13.00

Yellowfin Tuna prepared grilled or blackened, on a brioche bun. Lettuce tomato onion and pickle. Served with a lemon and your choice of side.

Cod Sand

$11.00

Grilled or Beer Battered fried cod on a hoagies roll and topped with lettuce tomato onion and pickle. served with tartar sauce and your choice of side.

Flounder Sand

$14.00

Flounder prepared grilled, blackened or fried on a brioche bun. Lettuce onions tomato and pickle. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of side.

Crabcake Sand

$19.00

Homemade Crab cake prepared grilled, blackened, or fried on a brioche bun. Lettuce tomato onion and pickle. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of side.

Salmon Sand

$13.00

Salmon filet grilled or blackened on brioche bun. Lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle. served with tartar sauce and your choice of sides

Vegetarian Wrap

$11.00

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and spinach sauced in italian dressing and all wrapped up

Portabella Sand

$10.00

Grilled portobello mushroom on a brioche bun topped with sauteed spinach and roasted red peppers

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Perfectly melted grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of side. *try it with our soups!

Taco

Mahi Taco

$16.00

3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and topped with Mahi Mahi cooked grilled, blackened, or fried.

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantrio aioli and topped with shrimp cooked grilled, fried, or blackened.

Chicken Taco

$14.00

3 tacos in flour totrillas packed with lettuce, tomatoes, avacado, cilantro aioli and topped with chicken served either blackened, grilled or fried.

Beef Taco

$13.00

Burgers

A Schooners classic, sauteed onions and melted feta

BYO Hamburger

$10.00

Our 6oz Angus beef burger. All burgers come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles unless you tell us otherwise. Build it how ever you'd like.

Rodeo Burger

$13.00

BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, with onion ring

Cali Burger

$16.00

Sauteed red onions, provolone, and guacamole

Black & Blue Burger

$11.00

A blackened burger with blue cheese crumbles

Pizza Burger

$13.00

basil pesto, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese top this burger

Old Fashion Burger

$13.00

sauteed onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and gravy make this burger a classic

Surf & Turf Burger

$20.00

Just a plain burger with sauteed lump crab meat and a touch of old bay

Greek Burger

$12.00

Power Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss burger

$12.00

Sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

Daytona burger

$12.00

Chickens

BYO Chicken

$10.00

a 6oz chicken breast marinated and its your choice of grilled, blackened or fried. All are served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on a brioche bun.

Rodeo Chicken

$13.00

your chicken choice served with our bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar and onion ring.

Cali Chicken

$16.00

sauteed red onions, provolone, and guacamole,

Black & Blue Chicken

$11.00

Pizza Chicken

$13.00

Old Fashion Chicken

$13.00

Surf & Turf Chicken

$19.00

Greek Chicken

$12.00

Daytona Chicken

$12.00

Power Chicken

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$12.00

Hamburger Steaks

BYO Hamb Steak

$13.00

Greek Steak

$16.00

Rodeo Steak

$17.00

Cali Steak

$20.00

Black & Blue Steak

$15.00

Pizza Steak

$17.00

Old Fashion Steak

$17.00

Surf & Turf Steak

$29.00

Daytona Steak

$16.00

Power Steak

$18.00

Mushroom Swiss Steak

$16.00

Entree

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Classic chicken tenders served with one side and your choice of sauce. (option to come beer bettered)

Fish And Chips

$19.00

Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Grilled, blackened, or fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and your choice of two sides.

Salmon Entree

$21.00

Salmon served grilled or blackened. With your choice of two sides. Comes with a side of tartar sauce

Tuna Entree

$21.00

Blackened or grilled yellowfin tuna served with two sides and a lemon

Flounder Entree

$21.00

Flounder served fried, grilled or blackened with your choice of two sides. Served with a side of tartar

Seafood Feast

$26.00

Perfectly fried flounder, crab cake and shrimp served with your choice of two sides; with a side of tartar sauce and cocktail.

Steak Bite Entree

$21.00

Two 6 oz skewers of filet mignon grilled to order with two sides. *add a skewer of shrimp for $5

Twin Crab Cake

$35.00

House made 6 oz crab cake cooked grilled, fried, or blackened. Served with tartar sauce.

Med Sampler

$14.00

ChickenSoulvaki Platter

$16.00

2 skewers of our marinated chicken souvlaki.. Served with [pita, two sides and a side of our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Gyro Platter

$16.00

Lamb and beef gyro meat grilled and served with pita bread and our homemade tzatziki sauce. With your choice of two sides.

BBQ Platter

$15.00

House made slow roasted pork, hand pulled and served with rolls and your choice of two sides

BBQ RIBS

$19.00

Half rack of ribs smothered in our signature Theo's BBQ sauce served with two sides.

Shrimp And Grits

$21.00

Pizza

10" Schooners White

$14.00

Homemade pizza dough. Garlic parm sauce, mozzarella, tomatos, onions, and garlic.

10" BYO Pizza

$11.00

Build Your Own!!!

10" BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$15.00

Homemade pizza dough. BBQ sauce, chicken, 3 cheese blend and bacon.

10" Vespucci

$14.00

Homemade pizza dough, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms and garlic.

10" Greek Pizza

$16.00

Homemade pizza dough, olive oil, sausage, gyro meat, kalamata olives, feta, red onions mozzarella and garlic

10" Breakfast Pizza

$12.00

Choose your toppings and your choice of scrambled, or fried eggs!!

10" Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$15.00

10" Margherita

$12.00

14" Schooners White

$16.00

Homemade pizza dough. Garlic butter sauce, feta, red onions, garlic, mozzarella, and tomatoes!

14" BYO Pizza

$13.00

Build Your Own!!

14" BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$18.00

Home made pizza dough. BBQ sauce. Chicken, bacon, and 3 cheese blend!

14" Vespucci

$16.00

Home made pizza dough. Basil pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, garlic and mozzarella!

14" Greek Pizza

$19.00

Home made pizza dough. Olive oil, feta, onions, garlic, gyro meat AND sausage!

14" Margherita

$14.00

14" Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$18.00

14" Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

Homemade pizza dough. Your choice of toppings and scrambled or fried eggs!

14" BYO Gluten Free Pizza

$16.00

top tier Gluten Free crust with your choice of sauce, toppings and cheese!

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fry

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Garden salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side True Greek

$7.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Power Greens

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Side Loaded Tots

$9.00

Side Loaded Fries

$8.00

Side Bac/Cheese Fries

$7.00

Side Bac/Cheese Tots

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Cheese Tots

$7.00

Kids

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Kids Ham&Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ Sauce

$7.00

Pita Pizza

$7.00

Extra

Turkey Sand

$9.00

Ham Sand

$9.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

a la carte Guacamole

$8.00

Egg

$2.00

5 Shrimp

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Pita

$1.00

Burger

$6.00

Xtra entree Plate

Bun

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Gaucamole Cup

$4.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Sand

$6.00

Cookie Sundae

$7.25

Snickers Pie

$6.25

Carrot cake

$7.00

Apple Pie

$6.25

Apple Pie A La Mode

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$5.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Reese's Pie

$6.00Out of stock

J's Greek Parfait

$7.00

Kermit's Key Lime

$6.50

Ice Cream Plain

$1.75

One Scoop Sundae

$2.50

Kids Sundae

$2.50

Na Drink

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Pibb

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Barq's

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.75

SF Red Bull

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

9 Oz Orange Juice

$3.50

9oz Mango

$3.75

9 oz Grapefruit

$3.50

9 Oz Cranberry

$3.50

Ginger Beer Bottle

$4.00

Water

Specials

APP SPECIAL

$12.00

Dinner Special

$17.00

Lunch Special

$13.00

Wrap Of the Day

$12.00

Salad Special

$14.00

Extra's

Ranch

$0.25

Sour cream/Salsa

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

TZ

$0.25

Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Aioli

$0.25

Oyster Sauce

$0.25

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Caramel

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

Boom Boom

$0.50

Pita

$1.00

Bun

$1.00

Family Meals

Salmon Shrimp Family Meal

$62.00

Fish And Chips Family Meal

$45.00

Mahi Tacos Family Meal

$42.00

Pizza and Chicken Family Meal

$43.00

Hamburger Steak Family Meal

$52.00

Retail

15th Anniversary Shirt

$35.00

Staff Shirt

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come all, come many. From a wonderful dinning experience to hardcore trivia game nights, Schooners is the place to be.

Website

Location

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news, VA 23606

Directions

Gallery
Schooners Grill image
Schooners Grill image
Schooners Grill image
Schooners Grill image

