Schooner's Peoria Heights 730 E War Memorial Dr

review star

No reviews yet

730 E War Memorial Dr

Peoria, IL 61616

Appetizers

# Wings (8 pcs)

$12.95

*OUT FIRST*

12 Pc Chix Nuggets

$12.75

6 Pc Chix Nuggets

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.75+

Fritters

$4.25+

Full OR

$8.75

1/2 OR

$7.75

TIMED ORDER!!!

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.05

Nacho Supreme

$4.00+

Nacho Combo

$4.25+

Nacho Combo with Meat

$4.25+

Mushrooms

$6.05

Potato Skins

$4.25+

Combo Plate

$7.80

Chips

$3.05

Gizzard

$6.25+

Liver

$6.25+

Mixed Liver & Gizzard

$6.25+

Lighter Side

Homemade Soup Of The Day-cup

$3.75

Homemade Soup Of The Day-bowl

$4.75

Homemade Chili-cup

$4.25

Homemade Chili-bowl

$5.25

Grilled Chz W/ A Bowl Of Soup

$7.50

Grilled Chz W/ A Bowl Of Chili

$8.25

Chicken Breast Salad

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$5.00+

Diet Chicken

$8.75

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Turkey Burger

$8.95

Sides

Side Salad

$3.05

Slaw

$3.05

French Fries

$3.05

Baked Potato

$3.05

Chips

$3.05

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.25

Buff Chick Sand

$9.95

Pork Chop

$9.75

Chicken Sand

$9.95

Fish Sand

$11.05

Gebby Burger

$9.95

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$8.75

Horseshoe

$9.95

Impossible Burger

$10.80

Italian Beef

$9.95

Italian Sausage

$9.30

Jalap HPCBurg

$9.95

Mesq Sand

$9.95

Mound of Beef

$9.55

Mush Swiss Burg

$9.95

Philly Steak

$10.25

Reuben

$9.75

Burger

$9.25

Turkey Burger

$8.95

Turkey Club Sand

$9.80

Vegetable Burger

$8.95

Wraps

Dinners

1/4 Chicken Dinner

$10.25

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$12.25

Catfish Dinner

$16.25

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Bone-In Chick Ala

(1) Strip Ala

$2.25

Tenderloins

King Tenderloin

$13.25

Tenderloin Supreme

$15.95

Stuffed potato

Stuffed Pot

$9.25

After order extras

Extras

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Water

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Liquors

Well Vodka

$4.00

Kettle One

$6.50

Kettle One Citron

$6.50

Titos

$5.00

UV Blue

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Seagrams V.O.

$4.25

C.C.

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Honey

$6.50

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.50

Glenlivet

$7.50

FIreball

$4.00

Jameson

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Angel Envy

$8.25

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Bacardi Silver (Well)

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Malibu

$4.75

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Patron

$8.50

Himador

$4.25

Well Gin

$4.00

Hendricks

$6.50

Bombay

$5.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Buttershots

$4.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.50

Blackberry Brandy

$4.50

Root Beer Schnapps

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Baileys

$6.50

Specialty Drinks/Shots

Salty Nuts

$4.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Green Tea

$6.50

Alaskan Slammer

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Margarita

$6.50

Margarita-Gran Marnier

$7.50

Strawberry Margarita

$6.50

Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$5.50

Manhattan-Premium

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$5.50

Old Fashioned-Premium

$7.50

Vodka Martini

$5.50

Vodka Martini-Premium

$7.50

Gin Martini

$5.50

Gin Martini-Premium

$7.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Root Beer Shooter

$3.50

Pickle back

$6.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$2.25

AmberBock

$4.00

Shock Top

$4.00

Busch Light

$2.25

Domestics

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.25

MGD

$3.25

High Life

$3.25

N/A Beer

Busch NA

$3.50

Stella Zero

$4.00

Imports/Microbrew

Stella Artois

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Guiness

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Stone Delicious

$4.75

Space Dust

$4.75

Ciders/Seltzers

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

Strong Bow

$4.75

Pitchers

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Busch Light Pitcher

$12.00

AmberBock Pitcher

$15.00

Shock Top Pitcher

$18.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$3.25

White Zin

$3.25

Merlot

$3.25

Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XLarge

$20.00

XXL

$22.00

Daily Special

Daily Special

$4.75+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

730 E War Memorial Dr, Peoria, IL 61616

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

