Schooner's- Poquoson Poquoson

FOOD MENU
Apps
Boom-Boom Shrimp
Beer battered shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce and served over lettuce.
Sesame Seared Tuna
a 6oz tuna, seared in blonde and black sesame seeds, served with wasabi, and pickled ginger.
1/2# Steamed shrimp
Comes served with butter, cocktail sauce and a lemon. *option to peel and devein for $1
1# Steamed Shrimp
Full pound! Comes served with butter, cocktail and a lemon. *option to peel and devein for $2
8 WINGS (8)
8 wings, Choose between: Breaded or naked Ranch or Blue Cheese and all Togo orders sauce is on side except Daytona. Sauces are : Jala-mango, Teriyaki, Daytona, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, BBQ, or a Dry Rub buffalo spice.
Tuna Bites
Bite sized chunks of yellowfin tuna perfectly cooked to your liking! Served with a side of pita and our homemade spicy ranch. *options for grilled, lightly blackened and blackened
Steak Bites
Bite sized bits of filet cooked to perfection along with sauteed onions. Served with pita bread and our homemade jala-mango ranch.
Pork Fingers
Ribs!! Our delicious ribs cut into snackable pork fingers (5) and smothered in Theo's BBQ sauce!
Soulvaki Sticks
2 House marinated chicken skewers served over pita and roasted red peppers. Comes with a side of our homemade Tzatziki sauce.
Med Grill Veg App
Thinly sliced zucchini and squash accompanied by a large portobello mushroom topped with sautéed spinach and roasted red peppers *can be served with your choice of protein
Loaded Fries
Large helping of fries covered in cheese bacon and jalapeños! Served with our homemade ranch
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, green peppers and loads of cheese inside of a big ole quesadilla! Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Steak Queso
Chopped up steak, green peppers and lots of cheese all smashed into a quesadilla. Served with sour cream and salsa
Nachos
Schooners homemade chips topped, tomatoes, jalapeños and lots cheese. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Full Nacho
Our Regular nacho, (just bigger) with your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork, topped with pico, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded and fried pickle chips served with our spicy ranch
Calamari
Lightly breaded and fried calamari. Served with our homemade marinara
Onion Ring APP
Cheese Queso
Loaded Tots
Large helping of tater tots covered in cheese bacon and jalapeños! Served with our homemade ranch
Soup/Salad
Steak Salad
Romaine, spinach, tomatoes and cucumbers topped with asiago cheese , sauteed onions and steak cooked to perfection. Served with pita bread.
True Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olivese tossed in olive oil and served with pita.
Chef Salad
Lettuce mix, turkey, ham, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, and cheese.
Power Greens
Spinach, romaine, red onions, fresh blueberries, and strawberries served with strawberry vin.
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in caesar dressing and parm! topped with croutons
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers served with out homemade greek dressing and pita bread.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, red onions, bacon bits, tomatoes and cucumbers. Normally served with balsamic vinigarette.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing. *ranch, honey mustard, caesar, balsamic, italian, greek, strawberry vin, or blue cheese
Santa Fe Salad
Romaine with Pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, 3 cheese blend, and fried tortilla strips.
California Salad
Spinach, Romaine, toasted almonds, Craisins, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and avocado.
Hand Helds
Philly
Philly steak sauteed with green peppers and onions, your choice of cheese, and topped with lettuce and tomatoes. served with your choice of side.
Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast sauteed with onions and green peppers and topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with your choice of side.
Gyro Pita
Pork gyro meat stuffed inside a pita with onions, tomatoes, fries and homemade tzatziki sauce. Served with your choice of one side.
Soulvaki Pita
Marinated cubes of chicken breast stuffed inside a pita with onions, tomatoes and home made tzatziki sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Salad
Home made chicken salad on a grilled croissant with lettuce and tomatoes. served with your choice of side.
Vegetarian Wrap
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and spinach sauced in italian dressing and all wrapped up
Blt
Toasted white bread, lettuce tomato, mayo and Crispy bacon. served with your choice of side *also available in wheat bread or wrap.
Club Sandwich
toasted white bread with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. served with your choice of side. *available with wheat bread or wrap
BBQ Sand
Home made slow roasted pork on brioche bun, smothered in Theo's BBQ sauce and served with coleslaw and your choice of side.
Portabella Sand
Grilled portobello mushroom on a brioche bun topped with sauteed spinach and roasted red peppers
Cod Sand
Grilled or Beer Battered fried cod on a hoagies roll and topped with lettuce tomato onion and pickle. served with tartar sauce and your choice of side.
Salmon Sand
Salmon filet grilled or blackened on brioche bun. Lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle. served with tartar sauce and your choice of sides
Tuna Sand
Yellowfin Tuna prepared grilled or blackened, on a brioche bun. Lettuce tomato onion and pickle. Served with a lemon and your choice of side.
Flounder Sand
Flounder prepared grilled, blackened or fried on a brioche bun. Lettuce onions tomato and pickle. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of side.
Crabcake Sand
Homemade Crab cake prepared grilled, blackened, or fried on a brioche bun. Lettuce tomato onion and pickle. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Perfectly melted grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of side. *try it with our soups!
Taco
Mahi Taco
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and topped with Mahi Mahi cooked grilled, blackened, or fried.
Shrimp Taco
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantrio aioli and topped with shrimp cooked grilled, fried, or blackened.
Chicken Taco
3 tacos in flour totrillas packed with lettuce, tomatoes, avacado, cilantro aioli and topped with chicken served either blackened, grilled or fried.
Beef Taco
Burgers
BYO Hamburger
Our 6oz Angus beef burger. All burgers come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles unless you tell us otherwise. Build it how ever you'd like.
Rodeo Burger
BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, with onion ring
Cali Burger
Sauteed red onions, provolone, and guacamole
Black & Blue Burger
A blackened burger with blue cheese crumbles
Old Fashion Burger
sauteed onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and gravy make this burger a classic
Greek Burger
Mushroom Swiss burger
Sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
Chickens
BYO Chicken
a 6oz chicken breast marinated and its your choice of grilled, blackened or fried. All are served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on a brioche bun.
Rodeo Chicken
your chicken choice served with our bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar and onion ring.
Cali Chicken
sauteed red onions, provolone, and guacamole,
Black & Blue Chicken
Hamburger Steaks
10" BYO Pizza
Build Your Own!!!
10" Schooners White
Homemade pizza dough. Garlic parm sauce, mozzarella, tomatos, onions, and garlic.
10" BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Homemade pizza dough. BBQ sauce, chicken, 3 cheese blend and bacon.
10" Vespucci
Homemade pizza dough, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms and garlic.
10" Breakfast Pizza
Choose your toppings and your choice of scrambled, or fried eggs!!
10" Greek Pizza
Homemade pizza dough, olive oil, sausage, gyro meat, kalamata olives, feta, red onions mozzarella and garlic
10" Buffalo Ranch Chicken
14" BYO Pizza
Build Your Own!!
14" Schooners White
Homemade pizza dough. Garlic butter sauce, feta, red onions, garlic, mozzarella, and tomatoes!
14" BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Home made pizza dough. BBQ sauce. Chicken, bacon, and 3 cheese blend!
14" Vespucci
Home made pizza dough. Basil pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, garlic and mozzarella!
14" Breakfast Pizza
Homemade pizza dough. Your choice of toppings and scrambled or fried eggs!
14" Greek Pizza
Home made pizza dough. Olive oil, feta, onions, garlic, gyro meat AND sausage!
14" BYO Gluten Free Pizza
top tier Gluten Free crust with your choice of sauce, toppings and cheese!
Entree
Twin Crab Cake
House made 6 oz crab cake cooked grilled, fried, or blackened. Served with tartar sauce.
Shrimp Platter
Grilled, blackened, or fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and your choice of two sides.
Salmon Entree
Salmon served grilled or blackened. With your choice of two sides. Comes with a side of tartar sauce
Flounder Entree
Flounder served fried, grilled or blackened with your choice of two sides. Served with a side of tartar
Seafood Feast
Perfectly fried flounder, crab cake and shrimp served with your choice of two sides; with a side of tartar sauce and cocktail.
Steak Bite Entree
Two 6 oz skewers of filet mignon grilled to order with two sides. *add a skewer of shrimp for $5
Tuna Entree
Blackened or grilled yellowfin tuna served with two sides and a lemon
Fish And Chips
BBQ Platter
House made slow roasted pork, hand pulled and served with rolls and your choice of two sides
BBQ RIBS
Half rack of ribs smothered in our signature Theo's BBQ sauce served with two sides.
Gyro Platter
Lamb and beef gyro meat grilled and served with pita bread and our homemade tzatziki sauce. With your choice of two sides.
ChickenSoulvaki Platter
2 skewers of our marinated chicken souvlaki.. Served with [pita, two sides and a side of our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Classic chicken tenders served with one side and your choice of sauce. (option to come beer bettered)
Shrimp And Grits
Sides
Fries
Sweet Potato Fry
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Grilled Vegetables
Schooner Tots
Fried Okra
Pasta Salad
Cole Slaw
Side Garden salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side True Greek
Side Spinach
Side Power Greens
Seasonal Vegetable
Side Loaded Tots
Side Loaded Fries
Side Bac/Cheese Fries
Side Bac/Cheese Tots
Cheese Fries
Cheese Tots
BEVS
Na Drink
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Pibb
Pink Lemonade
Barq's
Ginger Ale
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Milk
Chocolate Milk
9 Oz Orange Juice
9oz Mango
9 oz Grapefruit
9 Oz Cranberry
Ginger Beer Bottle
Water
Cider
