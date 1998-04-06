Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schooners

810 E GROVE ST

Bloomington, IL 61701

Appetizers

TIMED ORDER!!!

# Wings (8 pcs)

$12.95

Bloomington's Original Wings...Voted Best In Town!

Onion Rings- full order

$8.75

House special...scratch made and dipped in our special batter

Onion Rings- half order

$7.75

Pepperjack Cheese Balls

$7.50

Chicken Planks

$8.95

Beer battered chicken strips served with signature sweet and spicy glaze

Chicken Planks with Side

$9.95

12 Piece Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

$12.75

6 Piece Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Boneless White Meat Chicken Buffalo Style

Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Buffalo Shrimp-small order

$7.95

Popcorn shrimp served with a side of buffalo sauce

Buffalo Shrimp- large order

$12.95

Beer Cheese & Crackers

$7.95

Corn Fritters

$8.25

Mini Corn Dogs App

$6.75

Lighter side

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.75

Chef Salad

$9.75

Club Wrap

$9.50

Cold Turkey Sandwich With Lettuce & Tomato

$8.45

Garden Burger With Lettuce & Tomato

$8.45

Gr Chz Cup Chili

$7.95

Gr Chz Cup Soup

$7.25

Grilled Cheese With A Bowl Of Chili

$8.95

Grilled Cheese With A Bowl Of Soup

$8.25

Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast Salad

$9.75

Homemade Chili-bowl

$5.95

Homemade Chili-cup

$4.25

Seasonal, check for availability

Homemade Soup Of The Day-bowl

$5.50

Homemade Soup Of The Day-cup

$3.75

Made fresh every day

Lite Batter-Dipped Chicken

$9.25

Bone in white meat chicken fried with the skin removed. Served with a salad

Plank Salad

$9.75

Turkey Burger With Lettuce & Tomato

$8.50

Kids 12&Under

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.75

Hot Dog

$4.25

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Sides

Side Salad

$3.25

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

French Fries

$2.25

Baked Potato

$2.75

Chips

$1.95

12 Oz Blue Cheese

$3.50

Applesauce

$1.95

Dinners

1/4 Chicken Dinner

$8.25

Gebby's Famous Beerbattered Chicken

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$12.25

Deep Catfish Dinner

$16.75

Full Pound, Enjoy It Breaded And Deep Fried Or Broiled

Sunday 1/4 Special

$7.50

Sunday 1/2 Special

$10.25

Wed 1/4 Spec

$7.75

Wed 1/2 Spec

$10.25

BROILED Catfish Dinner

$16.75Out of stock

MNF Wings & Pitcher

$29.75

Burgers

Schooner Burger

$8.95

Classic 7oz. Angus Burger

Gebby Burger

$9.95

Our Burger Topped With Swiss,American, Pepperjack Cheeses And Grilled Onions

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.95

BBQ Burger

$9.95

Topped With Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Grilled Onions

Tenderloins

King Tenderloin

$13.75

The Famous King Tenderloin Is Large Enough To Feed A Family Of Four

Tenderloin Supreme

$16.75

We Take The Giant King Tenderloin And Top It With Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Lettuce, Tomatoes And Onions. Served Like A Pizza

Side Sauces & Dressings

Mini Tenderloin Special

$7.75

Four Small Tenderloin Sliders

Single Mini Tenderloin ALA

$2.00

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$9.45

Our House Recipe Beef. Slow Cooked And Simmered Four Hours Then Served Shredded On A Fresh Roll

Italian Sausage

$8.25

Patty Style Sausage With Pepperjack Cheese And Grilled Onions

Grilled Pork Chop

$9.50

Butterflied Pork Chop

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$8.45

Served On Swirled Rye

Ham Horseshoe

$8.75

Served On White Toast Smothered With Fries And Cheese Sauce

Burger Horseshoe

$10.25

Served On White Toast Smothered With Fries And Cheese Sauce

Hot Polish Sausage

$7.75

Spicy Link Sausage With Grilled Onions

Coney Dog

$6.25

Plump Hot Dog Covered In Our House Made Coney Style Chili

Coney Dogs (2 Dogs)

$9.45

Grilled Reuben

$9.25

Classic Reuben Served With A Side Of 1000 Island on Swirled Rye

Turkey Reuben

$9.25

Reuben Sandwich With Turkey Subbing For Corned Beef

Fish Sandwich

$10.25

Cod Filet Deep Fried And Topped With American Cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.45

Try It Dipped In Our Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Wrap

$9.25

Fried Chicken Strips Rolled In Buffalo Sauce Stuffed In A Wrap With Blue Cheese, House Dressing, Lettuce And Tomato

Ham Poor Boy

$9.75

Served On A Garlic Roll With Swiss Lettuce And Mayo

Beef Poor Boy

$9.75

Turkey Poor Boy

$9.75

BLT

$8.45

Classic On White Toast With Mayo

Mound Of Beef

$9.75

Hot Roast Beef Served On A French Roll With A side Of Au Jus

Seasoned Steak Sandwich

$12.75

6 oz. Seasoned Steak On A Garlic Roll With A side Of Au Jus

Bratwurst

$7.75

Served With Grilled Onions

Deep Fried Pork Chop

$9.50

Deep Fried Chicken Breast

$8.45

N/A Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Water

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Refill

Soda Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Redbull

$3.00

SF Redbull

$3.00

Add Grenadine

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50

Deep Eddys Ruby

$5.00

Deep Eddys Lime

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Ruby

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

3 Olives Grape

$6.00

Stoli Ras

$6.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Kettle One Citron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

UV Blue

$5.00

UV Red

$5.00

Jeremiah Sweet Tea Vodka

$5.00

Rock'n Vodka

$6.00

Electric Lemonade

$5.00

Whiskey

Seagrams 7 (Well)

$5.00

Seagrams V.O.

$5.00

C.C.

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Jim Beam (Well Bourbon)

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

J&B (well Scotch)

$5.50

Glenlivet

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Pinch

$7.00

Fireball

$4.50

Jameson

$6.50

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Horse Soldier

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Block Head CPPC

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver (Well)

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Ron Zacapa

$7.00

Malibu

$5.00

Tequila

Sauza Silver (well Tequila)

$5.00

Avion Reposado

$7.00

Avion Silver

$7.00

El Bandido

$6.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Teramana Blanco

$6.00

Teremana Anejo

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Hay Penny

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Hendricks

$7.00

Beefeaters

$6.50

Hendricks Neptunia

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet/Merlot-Yellowtail

$8.00

Merlot-14 Hands

$8.00

Pinot Noir-Sebastiani

$8.00

Pinot Grigio-Chateau St. Michelle

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

White Zin

$8.00

Reislings

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Buttershots

$4.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.50

Blackberry Brandy

$4.50

Root Beer Schnapps

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Jaeger

$7.00

Martel

$7.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Specialty Drinks/Shots

Root Beer Shooter

$3.75

Jaeger Bomb

$7.50

Salty Nuts

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.00

Alaskan Slammer

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Ranch Water

$5.50

Margarita

$7.00

Margarita-Gran Marnier

$7.50

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.50

Manhattan-Premium

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Old Fashioned-Premium

$8.00

Vodka Martini

$6.00

Vodka Martini-Premium

$8.00

Gin Martini

$5.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Propel

$5.50

Fuzzy NVel

$6.00

Premium Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.50

Rum Punch

$5.00

Original Margarita (DANO)

$8.00

Spec Shot

$6.50

Seasonal Drink Menu

Campfire Old Fashioned

$6.00

Smores Martini

$8.00

Pumpkin Mule

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

810 E GROVE ST, Bloomington, IL 61701

Directions

Gallery
Schooners image
Schooners image

