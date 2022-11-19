Schoop's Hamburgers of Portage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh and never frozen, handcrafted and cooked to crispy perfection, a Schoop’s burger spills out of the bun. Throw in an order of golden French fries, a thick, rich shake, Chili & soups that are made fresh daily, all amongst a throwback feel, and it’s no wonder that the Calumet Region folks have been coming to Schoop’s for generations.
Location
3285 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368-5054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gyros Bar and Grill - 391 W US Highway 6
No Reviews
391 W US Highway 6 Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant