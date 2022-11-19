  • Home
Schoop's Hamburgers of Portage

review star

No reviews yet

3285 Willowcreek Rd

Portage, IN 46368-5054

Burgers Online

Hamburger

$8.95

Single Meat

Cheeseburger

$10.40

Single meat and single cheese

Mickey

$10.95

Single meat with Double cheese

Frisco Melt

$13.15

Single patty served with 1000 Island dressing, grilled onions, Bacon, American and Swiss cheese on grilled bread

Special Hamburger

$12.60

Double Meat

Special Cheeseburger

$13.15

Double meat with single cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$13.70

Double Meat and Double Cheese

Patty Melt

$10.95

Single meat with double swiss cheese, grilled onions served on grilled rye

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.65

Single meat with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

3-Alarm Burger

$11.65

Single meat with Salsa, Jalapenos and Pepper Jack Cheese

Green Olive Burger

$11.10

Single Meat with Green Olives

Veggie Griller

$10.40

All veggie patty

Triple Hamburger

$17.00

Triple Meat

Triple Cheeseburger

$19.00

Sandwiches Online

Pork Tenderloin

$10.60

Tuna Melt

$10.50

BLT

$10.50

Fish Sandwich

$9.40

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.55

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Soup or Chili Online

Bowl of Homemade Soup

$5.25

Bowl of Homemade Chili

$5.25

Bowl of Homemade Chili Deluxe

$5.95

Our Homemade Chili topped with Cheese and Onion

Quart of Homemade Soup

$9.99

Quart of Homemade Chili

$9.99

Drinks Online

Coke

$3.35

Diet Coke

$3.35

Sprite

$3.35

Root Beer

$3.35

Green River

$3.35

Vanilla Coke

$3.35

Cherry Coke

$3.35

Mr. Pibb

$3.35

Red Cream Soda

$3.35

Lemonade

$3.35

Fruit Punch

$3.35

SweetTea

$3.35

Unsweet Tea

$3.35

Coffee

$2.30

Hot Chocolate

$2.35

Orange Juice

$2.35

AppleJuice

$2.35

Milk

$2.35

Chocolate Milk

$2.35

Hot Dogs Online

Hot Dog

$6.55

Chicago Dog

$6.55

All Beef hot dog topped with mustard, chopped onion, relish, cucumber, sport peppers and celery salt

Chili and Cheese Dog

$9.05

Chili Dog

$7.80

Cheese Dog

$7.80

Smoked Polish Sausage

$6.90

Maxwell Street Polish

$6.90

Smoked Polish sausage topped with grilled onions and mustard

Chicken Online

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.50

Chicken sandwich toped with Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Chicken sandwich topped with grilled onion and BBQ sauce

Chicken Club

$10.95

Chicken sandwich topped with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$10.55

Grilled Chicken topped with Swiss cheese and Ranch

Fiesta Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken sandwich topped with Salsa, Jalapenos and Pepper Jack Cheese

Milkshakes Online

Chocolate

$5.95

Strawberry

$595.00

Vanilla

$5.95

Cherry

$5.95

Green River

$5.95

Peanut Butter

$5.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.95

Mint Chip

$5.95

Cookies and Cream

$5.95

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$5.95

Irish Cream

$5.95

Hot Fudge

$5.95

Hot Caramel

$5.95

Banana

$5.95

Marshmallow

$5.95

Mango

$5.95

Peach

$5.95

Raspberry

$5.95

Kids Online

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids cheeseburger served with small fry and drink

Kids Mickey Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Corn Dog

$6.50

Dessert (Copy)

Small Sundae

$4.15

One scoop of ice cream topped with your choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, hot fudge, hot caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow or pineapple topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Banana Split

$6.65

Class banana split made with a fresh banana, one scoop of Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream, topped with Chocolate, Strawberries and Pineapple toppings, whipped cream and a cherry

Large Sundae

$5.45

Two scoops of ice cream topped with your choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, hot fudge, hot caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow or pineapple topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Pie

$3.99

Pie Ala Mode

$4.99

Single Scoop

$2.79

Double Scoop

$4.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh and never frozen, handcrafted and cooked to crispy perfection, a Schoop’s burger spills out of the bun. Throw in an order of golden French fries, a thick, rich shake, Chili & soups that are made fresh daily, all amongst a throwback feel, and it’s no wonder that the Calumet Region folks have been coming to Schoop’s for generations.

Location

3285 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368-5054

Directions

