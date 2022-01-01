Bars & Lounges
Schroeder's Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Originally founded in 1893, Schroeder's longstanding history, friendly atmosphere and convenient downtown location has made the Bavarian inspired beer hall a favorite of San Francisco residents and business professionals for the past 120 years.
Location
240 Front St, San Francisco, CA 94111
