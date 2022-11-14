Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schroon Sandwich Shop

review star

No reviews yet

1073 US Route 9

Schroon Lake, NY 12870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Build Your Own
The Pepe
The Hot Hen

Breakfast

The Shotgun Start

The Shotgun Start

$5.50

Two "Frambled" eggs (fried eggs w/ scrambled yolk), sausage and cheese

The All the Way Home

The All the Way Home

$6.50

Two "Frambled" eggs (fried eggs w/ scrambled yolk), bacon and cheese

The Fully Loaded

The Fully Loaded

$7.50

Two "Frambled" eggs (fried eggs w/ scrambled yolk), bacon, sausage and cheese

The Happy Jack

The Happy Jack

$6.00

Two "Frambled" eggs (fried eggs w/ scrambled yolk) ham & cheese

That's a Wrap

That's a Wrap

$6.50

Two "Frambled" eggs (fried egg w/ scrambled yolk), sausage and cheese

The Plain Jane

The Plain Jane

$4.50

Two "Frambled" eggs (fried eggs w/ scrambled yolk) and cheese

The Plain Bagel

The Plain Bagel

$2.00

with cream cheese, butter or dry

The Toast with the Most

The Toast with the Most

$1.75

2 pieces of toast w/ butter, jelly or cream cheese

The Everything Bagel

The Everything Bagel

$2.00

with cream cheese, butter or dry

Coffee - Columbian 12oz

Coffee - Columbian 12oz

$1.49
Coffee - DeCaf Columbian 12oz

Coffee - DeCaf Columbian 12oz

$1.49
Deathwish - Hot

Deathwish - Hot

$1.99
Deathwish Coldbrew - Sweet

Deathwish Coldbrew - Sweet

$2.99
Deathwish Coldbrew - Unsweet

Deathwish Coldbrew - Unsweet

$2.99
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.49
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.99
Dunkin Ice Coffee - Smore

Dunkin Ice Coffee - Smore

$1.99

Dunkin Original

$1.99Out of stock

Dunkin French Vanilla

$1.99Out of stock

Cold Sandwiches

The Pepe

The Pepe

$7.99

Salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, shrettuce, onion, tomato, oil and vinegar

The Build Your Own

The Build Your Own

$7.99

Build your own sandwich with your choice of meats, veggies, cheese and dressing

The Boondocker

The Boondocker

$7.99

Turkey, cole slaw, Swiss cheese and 1000 Islands dressing

The Reel Deal

The Reel Deal

$7.99

Tuna Salad, shrettuce, banana peppers cheddar cheese

The Hot Hen

The Hot Hen

$7.99

Buffalo chicken, pepper jack cheese, Frank’s Red hot sauce, shrettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

The High Peaks Hammy

The High Peaks Hammy

$7.99

Ham, bacon, shrettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese and deli mustard

The Shanty Salad Sandy

The Shanty Salad Sandy

$7.99

Chicken salad, shrettuce, cheddar cheese

ADK All the Way

ADK All the Way

$9.99

Roast beef, shrettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce

The Boat House BLT

The Boat House BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Shrettuce, Tomato and Mayo

The Root Nine

The Root Nine

$7.99

Boar's Head Hummus, cucumbers, shrettuce, carrots, red peppers and cheddar cheese

Daily Special

$9.99Out of stock

Hot Sandwiches

The Mount Marcy Melt

The Mount Marcy Melt

$9.99

Tuna melt with cheddar and tomato

The Lake Monster

The Lake Monster

$10.99

Tender shaved pastrami, Swiss cheese, deli mustard on grilled marble rye

The Pharaoh Philly

The Pharaoh Philly

$10.99

Grilled shaved steak, sautéed peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms and choice of cheese

The Schroonwich

The Schroonwich

$8.99

Meatball, red sauce, provolone cheese melted together on a crispy roll

Kids Menu

The PB & J

The PB & J

$4.99

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

The Grilled Cheese

The Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled cheese

Salads

The Leaf Peeper Tuna Garden Salad

The Leaf Peeper Tuna Garden Salad

$7.99

Iceberg leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, onion and a scoop of tuna salad

The Chicken Caesar with a Tweezer

The Chicken Caesar with a Tweezer

$7.99

Romaine with shaved parmesan, crisp croutons and grilled chicken breast

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl

$4.50

served with pieces of baguette

Chicken Noodle Soup - Cup

$3.50

Beverages - COLD

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.99
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$1.99

Coke Dreamworld - LIMITED EDITION

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Countrytime Lemonade

Countrytime Lemonade

$1.99
Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.99
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Fanta Grape

Fanta Grape

$1.99
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$1.99
Good 2 Grow Juice

Good 2 Grow Juice

$2.64
Minute Maid Orange Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$1.99
Monster Drink

Monster Drink

$3.75+
Mountain Dew Can

Mountain Dew Can

$1.00

Peace Tea - Caddyshack

$2.49

Peace Tea - Hello Mangoo

$2.49
Polar Seltzer - Click to Pick

Polar Seltzer - Click to Pick

$0.99+
Powerade Fruit Punch

Powerade Fruit Punch

$1.99
Powerade Mtn. Berry

Powerade Mtn. Berry

$1.99
Saranac Black Cherry

Saranac Black Cherry

$1.99
Saranac Orange Cream

Saranac Orange Cream

$1.99
Saranac Shirley Temple

Saranac Shirley Temple

$1.99
Saratoga Water

Saratoga Water

$1.69
Snapple Half & Half Zero Sugar

Snapple Half & Half Zero Sugar

$1.99
Snapple Lemon

Snapple Lemon

$1.99
Snapple Peach

Snapple Peach

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Stewart's Cream Soda

Stewart's Cream Soda

$1.99
Stewart's Root Beer

Stewart's Root Beer

$1.99
Yoohoo

Yoohoo

$1.99
Vitamin Water XXX

Vitamin Water XXX

$1.99

Chips

DEEP RIVER - Click to Pick

DEEP RIVER - Click to Pick

$1.69+
Saratoga Original (large bag)

Saratoga Original (large bag)

$3.99
Saratoga Salt & Balsamic

Saratoga Salt & Balsamic

$3.99
Saratoga Dark Russett

Saratoga Dark Russett

$3.99
Saratoga Thai Sweet Chili

Saratoga Thai Sweet Chili

$3.99
Saratoga Honey BBQ

Saratoga Honey BBQ

$3.99

Sweets

Ch Chip Cookie

Ch Chip Cookie

$0.95Out of stock

Crumb cake

$2.95

Milky way cookie

$1.50

Bread

French Baguette

$1.95Out of stock

Boar's Head Meat & Cheese By The Pound

Boar's Head Roasted Turkey 1 lb

Boar's Head Roasted Turkey 1 lb

$11.99
Boar's Head Roasted Turkey 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Roasted Turkey 1/2 lb

$5.99
Boar's Head Deluxe Ham 1 lb

Boar's Head Deluxe Ham 1 lb

$11.99
Boar's Head Deluxe Ham 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Deluxe Ham 1/2 lb

$5.99
Boar's Head Roast Beef 1 lb

Boar's Head Roast Beef 1 lb

$16.99
Boar's Head Roast Beef 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Roast Beef 1/2 lb

$8.49
Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken 1 lb

Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken 1 lb

$11.99
Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken 1/2 lb

$5.99
Boar's Head Cappy Ham 1 lb

Boar's Head Cappy Ham 1 lb

$11.99
Boar's Head Cappy Ham 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Cappy Ham 1/2 lb

$5.99
Boar's Head Hard Salami 1 lb

Boar's Head Hard Salami 1 lb

$11.99
Boar's Head Hard Salami 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Hard Salami 1/2 lb

$5.99
Boar's Head Pepperoni 1 lb

Boar's Head Pepperoni 1 lb

$11.99
Boar's Head Pepperoni 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Pepperoni 1/2 lb

$5.99
Boar's Head Picante Provolone 1 lb

Boar's Head Picante Provolone 1 lb

$9.99
Boar's Head Picante Provolone 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Picante Provolone 1/2 lb

$5.99
Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar 1 lb

Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar 1 lb

$9.99
Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar 1/2 lb

$4.99
Boar's Head White American 1 lb

Boar's Head White American 1 lb

$9.99
Boar's Head White American 1/2 lb

Boar's Head White American 1/2 lb

$4.99
Boar's Head Pepper Jack 1 lb

Boar's Head Pepper Jack 1 lb

$9.99
Boar's Head Pepper Jack 1/2 lb

Boar's Head Pepper Jack 1/2 lb

$4.99

Schroon Sandwich Shop Merch.

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$9.99
Tee Shirt

Tee Shirt

$19.95
Hoodie

Hoodie

$29.99
Hat

Hat

$19.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwiches, Salads, Soups and Sweets! Order ahead for easy pick up. Delivery to the Town dock only.

Website

Location

1073 US Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverside Provisions - Take Out only available to guests of Lake George Escape Campground
orange starNo Reviews
175 East Schroon River Road Diamond Point, NY 12824
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3210 Lake Shore Drive Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Pot Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
81 Canada Street Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
gaslight. - 91 Canada St
orange star4.6 • 239
91 Canada St Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
orange star4.3 • 860
5686 Cascade Road Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
10 McGillis Public House
orange star4.7 • 157
10 McGillis Avenue Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Schroon Lake
Glens Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston