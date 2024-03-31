- Home
501 Pleasant St
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
Food
Small Plates & Appetizers
- Garlic Bread Sticks$7.00
Marinara sauce
- Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
Traditional, 8 wings, celery, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Fresh sprouts shaved, flash fried, and drizzled with balsamic glaze and Parmesan cheese
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$14.00
Crispy roll, cabbage, carrot, water chestnuts, sweet com, green beans, onions, snap peas, and sweet chili sauce
- Quesadillas$13.00
Cheese and pico de gallo a la Fernando
- Crab Cakes$15.00
Housemade, creole mustard, and mango salsa
- Baked Spinach Dip$16.00
Spinach, Cheddar-mozzarella, artichokes, and tortilla chips
- Calamari$17.00
Traditional, golden brown and lightly breaded, and cocktail sauce
- Ahi Tuna$18.00
Sushi grade, sesame seeds, spicy slow, and crisp rice noodles. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood or shellfish increases the risk of foodborne illness
- Caprese Flatbread$15.00
Roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil, and drizzle balsamic reduction
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$13.00
Creamy sriracha dip
- Slider Trio$15.00
3 cheeseburgers or 3 slow-roasted pulled pork and french fries. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood or shellfish increases the risk of foodborne illness
- Thai Shrimp$17.00
Coconut shrimp or tempura, mixed greens, Asian slow, sweet chili sauce, crisp rice noodles, drizzled with sweet chili ranch & toasted sesame
Signature Burgers
- Classic Angus Burger$15.50
Chargrilled, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun
- Wagyu Burger$23.00
Chargrilled, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun
- Quesadilla Burger$18.00
Chargrilled, pepper Jack cheese, and pico de gallo al la fernando. Sandwiched between a tortilla
- Olive Burger$18.00
Chargrilled, olives, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun
- California Burger$18.00
Chargrilled, avocado, pepper jack cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun
- BBQ Bluff Burger$18.00
Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, fried onion straws, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun
- Swiss Burger$18.00
Sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun
- Caprese Burger$18.00
Chargrilled, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, pesto mayo, and sun-dried tomato focaccia roll
- Turkey Burger$16.00
Chargrilled seasoned lean turkey patty, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun
- Impossible Burger$17.00
Savory vegan burger grilled, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun
- Vegetarian Black Bean Burger$15.00
Spring greens, tomato, red onion, avocado, and brioche bun
Our Sandwiches
- Perch Sandwich$18.00
Crispy fresh perch, deep fried, crisp lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, and housemade coleslaw
- Schu's Fresh BLT$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, crisp, lettuce, red ripe tomato & mayo, toasted sourdough
- Turkey Wrap$16.00
Hand-sliced hickory smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine, and ranch dressing. Panini pressed flour tortilla
- Turkey Salad$15.00
Hand-sliced hickory smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine, and ranch dressing
- Reuben$16.00
Warm corned beef piled high, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing. Toasted marble rye
- Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, spring mix, tomato, basil pesto mayo, and sun-dried tomato focaccia roll
- Pulled Pork BBQ$17.00
Slow-roasted shredded pork, BBQ sauce, housemade coleslaw, fried jalapeños, and brioche bun
- Salmon BLT$19.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, herbed mayo, and grilled brioche bun
- Ring My Bella$17.00
King of the mushrooms marinated and grilled, sweet roasted peppers, red onions, provolone cheese, garlic aioli, and grilled marble rye
- Italian Dip$16.00
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with provolone cheese, hoagie bun, giardiniera peppers, & au jus on the side
- Schu's Turkey Club Panini$16.00
Hand-sliced hickory smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, Swiss cheese, and herb-infused focaccia
- Pick Two$14.00
Cup of soup, house salad, half sandwich: turkey, BLT, chicken salad, or grilled cheese
- Adult Chicken Strips$13.00
On the Side
Soups at Schu's
- Cup Schu's Classic Baked Potato$5.00
Crumbled bacon, Cheddar cheese, and scallions a St. Joe's favorite
- Bowl Schu's Classic Baked Potato$8.00
Crumbled bacon, Cheddar cheese, and scallions a St. Joe's favorite
- Cup Soup Du Jour$5.00
Today's special soup
- Bowl Soup Du Jour$8.00
Today's special soup
- Cup Louisiana Gumbo$5.00
Spicy chicken, sausage, and housemade corn bread crumbles
- Bowl Louisiana Gumbo$8.00
Spicy chicken, sausage, and housemade corn bread crumbles
- Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
Rich & creamy
- Bowl Lobster Bisque$8.00
Rich & creamy
- Soup & Salad$12.00
Cup of soup of your choice and house salad
Noodles N' More
- Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Shrimp sautéed in a lemon garlic wine sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, Parmesan cheese, and bucatini
- Bucatini & Meatballs$18.00
The spaghetti-like pasta with a hole running thru the center, housemade marinara, Italian meatballs, and Parmesan
- Fresh Mediterranean Pasta$21.00
Sautéed wild mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto. Feta cheese, penne pasta
- Grilled Tequila Chicken$24.00
Sautéed red onion, penne pasta, tequila cajun cream sauce, Parmesan cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes
- Schu's Mac & Cheese$16.00
Five cheeses, Parmesan, and bread crumbs
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$24.00
White Cheddar, lobster, Parmesan, and diced tomato
Chef's Features
- Fresh Catch of the Day$29.00
Your server will tell you all about it
- Surf and Turf$42.00
Filet mignon topped with lobster tail sun-dried tomato sauce, signature mashed potatoes, and fresh seasonal vegetable
- Schus Filet$32.00
Grilled to order, sun-dried tomato sauce mashed potatoes, and fresh seasonal vegetable
- Mushroom Rib Eye$39.00
House-cut black Angus grilled to order, mushroom cream sauce, signature mashed potatoes, and fresh seasonal vegetables
- Baby Back Ribs$20.00+
Slow-roasted, signature BBQ sauce, french fries, and housemade coleslaw
- Chicken Marsala$27.00
Pan fried, mushrooms, marsala glaze, signature mashed potatoes, and fresh seasonal vegetable
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$19.00
Sushi grade, flour tortillas, Asian slaw, and Asian sesame dressing
- Fresh Walleye$29.00
Pan seared, lemon caper with diced tomato cream sauce, quinoa, and fresh seasonal vegetable
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Hand cut, beer battered cod, french fries, and housemade coleslaw
- Fresh Lake Perch$21.00
Deep fried, choice of potato, and housemade coleslaw
- Grilled Salmon$27.00
Zesty glazed & grilled to perfection, signature mashed potatoes, and fresh seasonal vegetable
- Baja Tacos$18.00
Lightly breaded tilapia, sweet chili ranch, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese blend, flour tortillas, salsa, and sour cream
- Amigo Bowl$22.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream
- Schu's "Path of Life" Grain + Protein Bowl$22.00
Quinoa, fire-roasted corn, avocado. Field greens, carrots, tomatoes, and fresh lime
- Thai "Path of Life" Grain + Protein Bowl$22.00
Kimchi fried rice, bulgogi Korean beef, lettuce, water chestnuts & scallions, and sesame sauce
Salads at Schu's
- Spinach & Salmon Salad$19.00
Fresh spinach, grilled salmon, pineapple, cucumber, red onion, crisp rice noodles, and teriyaki vinaigrette
- Michigan Cherry Salad$14.00
Spring greens, toasted pecans, dried cherries, crumbled bleu cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Ahi Tuna Salad$19.00
Sesame crusted, pan seared to order, field greens, Asian coleslaw, crisp rice noodles, and sesame sauce
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine hearts, Parmesan, and housemade croutons
- Black & Bleu Salad$19.00
Blackened beef tenderloin, grilled to order, romaine hearts, bleu cheese, crunchy onion straws, and Caesar dressing
- Regular House Salad$7.00
Spring greens, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, and choice of dressing
- Side House Salad$2.00
Spring greens, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, and choice of dressing
- Entree House Salad$3.00
Spring greens, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, and choice of dressing
Miss Betty's Homemade Desserts
Schu's Wines
House Wines
Schu's Wines - Michigan Wines
Schu's Wines - Whites
- Glass Bex, Riesling, Germany$9.00
- Bottle Bex, Riesling, Germany$34.00
- Glass 14 Hands Chardonnay, Washington$9.00
- Bottle 14 Hands Chardonnay, Washington$34.00
- Glass Kendall Jackson Chardonnay, CA$10.00
- Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay, CA$36.00
- Glass Primo Amore Moscato, Provincia Di Pavia, Italy$9.00
- Bottle Primo Amore Moscato, Provincia Di Pavia, Italy$34.00
- Glass Benvolio Pinot Grigio, Italy$9.00
- Bottle Benvolio Pinot Grigio, Italy$34.00
- Glass Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Italy$10.00
- Bottle Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Italy$36.00
- Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$34.00
- Glass Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$9.00
Schu's Wines - Reds
- Glass Hess Select North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$9.00
- Bottle Hess Select North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$34.00
- Glass Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$11.00
- Bottle Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$39.00
- Glass 14 Hands Merlot, Washington$9.00
- Bottle 14 Hands Merlot, Washington$34.00
- Glass Antigal Uno Malbec, Argentina$10.00
- Bottle Antigal Uno Malbec, Argentina$36.00
- Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir, Ca$38.00
- Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir, Ca$10.00
Schu's Wines - Sparkling Wines
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
501 Pleasant St, Saint Joseph, MI 49085