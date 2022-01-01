Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue

Chicago, IL 60657

Dinner

Focaccia

$10.00

olive and rosemary focaccia with herbed butter (v)

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

cornichons, beer mustard, crostini (v)

Fried Brussels

$11.00

garlic dill yogurt, pickled shallot (v) (gf)

House Salad

$10.00

radish, pickled shallot, parmesan, green goddess (v) (gf)

Chicory Salad

$11.00

bosc pears, goat cheese, dried cherries, pumpkin seeds, basil, sweet onion vinaigrette (v) (gf)

Kale Salad

$12.00

poached apples, bacon, prairie breeze, carrot ginger vinaigrette (gf)

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

cheddar, mozzarella, gruyere, breadcrumb (v)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

pickle brined thigh, blue cheese slaw, carolina gold bbq, seeded brioche

Cheeseburger

$16.00

white cheddar, carmelized onions, house pickles, garlic aioli, seeded brioche, impossible patty available

Campanelle

$25.00

mortadella, black garlic, sweet melrose peppers, mushrooms, pistachios, parmesan

Rigatoni

$24.00

short rib, cherry tomatoes, ricotta, basil

Salmon

$26.00

soy braised bok choy, creme fraiche, watermelon radish, red watercress

Half Chicken

$26.00

fries, shawarma spice, au jus, carrot hot sauce, aioli

Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock
French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Cut

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Breakfast Radish, Pickled Shallot, Parmesan, Green Goddess

Side Sauce

$0.50

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fries or Fruit

Kids Veg Chicky Nugz

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fries or Fruit

Kids Side Fruit

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Schubas Tavern & Tied House are the sister restaurants located at heart of Southport Corridor in Chicago, IL.

Website

Location

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

