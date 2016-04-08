Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Schuil Coffee Company

28 Reviews

$

3679 29th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Popular Items

Mocha Java Blend
MI Maple
Hawaiian Hazelnut

Winter Beans

Holiday Blend

$10.99+

Nutcracker Sweet

$10.99+

Candy Cane

$10.99+

Gingerbread Man

$10.99+

Chocolate Avalanche

$9.99+

Pecan Pie

$10.99+

Winter 1.25oz Packets

1.25 oz Candy Cane

$1.50

1.25 oz Chocolate Avalanche

$1.50

1.25 oz Gingerbread Man

$1.50

1.25 oz Holiday Blend

$1.50Out of stock

1.25 oz Nutcracker Sweet

$1.50

1.25 oz Pecan Pie

$1.50

Winter 5# Big Bag of Beans

Holiday Blend

$52.45

Nutcracker Sweet

$52.45

Candy Cane

$52.45

Pecan Pie

$52.45

Gingerbread Man

$52.45

Chocolate Avalanche

$52.45

Drinks- NOTE: Made on arrival ONLY

Please note: Drink orders are made upon your arrival and cannot be made ahead of time. Depending on the size of the drink order, this can take anywhere from 5-15 minutes. Thank you.

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Daily brewed coffee selection, rotates weekly.

10oz Pour Over

$4.00

10oz pour over. Choose from light, medium, or dark roast single origin coffee. Brewed at the Golden Ratio- 1:15

Americano

$2.15+

Espresso and water. Served hot.

Original Latte

$3.50+

Steamed Milk and Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Large cap of foam, steamed milk, and espresso.

Cortado

$3.50

Double shot of espresso- topped with steamed half and half.

Breve

$4.00+

Steamed half & half, espresso.

Mocha

$4.25+

Steamed milk, espresso, and dark chocolate- topped with heavy whip.

White Mocha

$4.25+

Steamed milk, espresso, white chocolate- topped with heavy whip.

Brewed Tea (Hot)

$2.00+

Green, black, or herbal tea.

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Organic chai blend with steamed milk- topped with cinnamon.

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Signature Recipe Dutch Hot Chocolate.

Iced Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cold brew and milk- Secret recipe (shhh.)

Cold Brew

$3.00+

House made cold brew.

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Fresh brewed black tea over ice.

Flavored Beans

Almond Joyful

$10.99+

Rich coffee that is smothered in milk chocolate with notes of almond and coconut.

Amaretto

$10.99+

A sweet almond liqueur (non-alcoholic) flavor mixed with subtle hints of cherry.

Apple Crisp

$10.99+

A juicy and sweet, yet tart apple taste with a slight hint of cinnamon.

Banana Nut

$10.99+

Pure banana flavor with a touch of sweetness and a nutty finish.

Blueberry Crumble

$10.99+

The fruity taste of juicy blueberries mixed with notes of warm spices.

Butter Pecan

$10.99+

Rich and nutty flavor of pecans drizzled with butter.

Caramel Coconut

$10.99+

A light French cookie combined with the flavors of creamy caramel and coconut. Light roast, Brazilian beans. Flavor notes: cookie, caramel, coconut

Caramel Creme

$10.99+

Smooth and creamy with a hint of vanilla.

Caramel Toffee Nut

$10.99+

Creamy and smooth caramel toffee complemented with a slight nuttiness. Light roast, Brazilian beans. Flavor notes: toffee, hazelnut, caramel

Chocolate Eclair

$10.99+

The flavor of vanilla custard and puff pastry mixed with milk chocolate.

Chocolate Marshmallow

$10.99+

A combination of fluffy marshmallows and rich milk chocolate.

Chocolate Raspberry

$10.99+

Rich raspberry swirled in creamy chocolate.

Cinnamon Danish Swirl

$10.99+

The taste of a flaky pastry swirled with sweet and creamy frosting and a dash of cinnamon.

Cinnamon Hazelnut

$10.99+

A dash of cinnamon is added to complement our Hazelnut Crème coffee.

Coconut Creme

$10.99+

Sweet coconut and creamy vanilla make up this rich coffee.

Creme Brulee

$9.99+

Rich custard, cream, and caramel are mixed together for the flavor of the traditional custard dessert.

Dutch Chocolate Almond

$10.99+

Rich chocolate is enhanced with notes of toasted almonds.

European Hazelnut

$10.99+

Our Hazelnut Crème coffee with even more rich hazelnut flavor.

French Silk

$10.99+

Creamy french vanilla mixed with milk chocolate.

French Toast

$10.99+

A rich mixture of sweet milk, maple, and a hint of cinnamon.

French Vanilla Creme

$10.99+

Delightfully smooth and rich with subtle notes of sweet vanilla.

German Chocolate

$10.99+

Rich chocolate combined with sweet coconut for a taste like the traditional chocolate layered cake.

Hawaiian Hazelnut

$10.99+

The flavor of Hazelnut liqueur (non-alcoholic) blended with coconut.

Hazelnut Creme

$9.99+

Creamy and smooth with the taste of hazelnuts.

Horchata

$5.50+

A rich mixture of sweet rice milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Kalu-ahh

$10.99+

The taste of creamy Mexican coffee liqueur (non-alcoholic) with hints of vanilla.

Mackinac Island Fudge

$10.99+

As chocolatey as it gets! Rich and creamy fudge mixed with milk chocolate.

MI Black Raspberry

$10.99+

A sweet and fruity blend with a slightly tart finish.

MI Maple

$9.99+

Similar to the traditional syrup, this coffee has notes of sweet, warm spices combined with a hint of nuttiness.

MI Sweet Cherry

$10.99+

The authentic sweetness of Michigan grown cherries with a slightly tart finish.

Mocha Latte

$10.99+

Based off the coffee drink, with flavors of chocolate syrup and steamed milk.

Nutty Irishman

$10.99+

A balanced combination of Hazelnut Crème and Irish Crème.

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.99+

A rich combination of peanut butter smothered in creamy milk chocolate.

Salted Caramel

$10.99+

Sweet and creamy caramel mixed with sea salt.

Snickerdoodle

$10.99+

The taste of a buttery sugar cookie combined with a dash of cinnamon, sugar, and a hint of vanilla.

Tiramisu

$10.99+

The flavor of the rich Italian dessert that is made from ladyfinger cookies, espresso, rum, and cocoa.

Toasted Almond

$10.99+

Notes of almonds mixed with warm spices.

Vanilla Frangelico

$10.99+

The flavor of hazelnut liqueur (non-alcoholic) swirled with vanilla.

Vanilla Raspberry

$10.99+

Creamy vanilla swirled with the taste of sweet raspberries.

White Heather

$10.99+

Sweet and rich butterscotch toffee.

Non Flavored Bean Blends

Cafe Europe

$10.99+

Medium- Rich, Smoke, Brown Butter

Cuban Roast

$10.99+

Dark- Bold, Dark Chocolate, Black Cherry

Dutch Breakfast Blend

$10.99+

Medium- Zesty, Bittersweet Chocolate, Toast

Espresso- Italian Roast

$9.99+

Dark- Tobacco, Sweet Cherry, Dark Chocolate

Fogchaser

$10.99+

Dark- Bold, Black Currant, Firewood

Kona Hawaii Blend

$10.99+

Mild/Medium- Honey, Bright, Toasted Grain

Mocha Java Blend

$10.99+

Medium- Bright, Chocolate, Toasted Grain

New York Blend

$10.99+

Medium- Red Wine, Toast, Raspberry

Northwest Dark Blend

$9.99+

Dark (our darkest)- Ash, Charcoal, Heavy Body

San Francisco Blend

$10.99+

Medium- Cedar, Light Citrus, Balanced

Schuil Supreme Blend

$10.99+

Medium- Melon, Cucumber, Dry Finish

Seattle Blend

$10.99+

Dark- Raw Cacao, Robust, Dry FInish

Vienna Roast

$10.99+

Dark- Rich, Dark Chocolate, Leather

French Roast

$10.99+

Dark- Bold, Black Currant, Firewood

Single Origin Beans

100% Colombian

$9.99+

Tasting notes: chocolate, raisin, toast A full-bodied Colombian coffee with a rich aroma and flavor.

Bali Blue Moon

$14.99+

Tasting notes: dry, citrus, peanut Cultivated at high altitudes, this coffee grows in volcanic soil. Medium-bodied, smooth, and earthy.

Brazil Bourbon Santos

$10.99+

Slightly sweet and nutty, with low acidity. Mild in body and flavor. Great for creating your own blends. Light/medium roast, single origin. Low acidity. Tasting notes: mild, honeydew, pine nuts

Brazil Canta Galo

$7.00+

Celebes Kalossi

$15.99+

Tasting notes: plum, dark chocolate, toffee A rare coffee from Indonesia that is tangy in flavor with bright notes of fruit. Rich and full-bodied.

Colombian Cauca

$13.49+

Crisp, juicy, and sessionable. Sourced through our partnership with Coffee for Peace, providing support to post-conflict regions of Colombia. Light roast, single origin. Tasting notes: rich, chocolate, brown sugar, orange

Colombian FTO

$12.99+Out of stock

Tasting notes: cashew, bright acidity, heavy finish Organically grown and produced to promote sustainability. A true Colombian coffee that is medium-bodied with deep, rich flavor, and a nutty finish.

Costa Rica La Minita

$13.99+

Tasting notes: butter, citrus, dried cranberry Grown on a small plantation in the mountainous Terrazu region of Costa Rica. This coffee is smooth and naturally well-balanced.

Costa Rica Tarrazu

$12.99+

Tasting notes: toffee, cocoa, dry finish This strictly hard bean coffee has a distinct, smoky flavor. Full-bodied with a rich, smooth taste.

Daterra Bruzzi

$14.99+

Tasting notes: herbal, citrus, cucumber Smooth and mildly fruity with a sweet aroma and taste. Grown on a farm dedicated to sustainable agricultural practices.

Decaf Sumatra Mandheling

$13.99+

Tasting notes: baking chocolate, teak, mushroom One of the most vibrant and aromatic coffees. Rich, full-bodied, and smooth.

Ethiopian

$12.99+

Taste Notes: lemon zest, pinot grigio, medium-bodied A mild, medium-bodied coffee with subtle, fruity notes.

Guatemalan

$11.99+

Tasting notes: crisp, smoke, balsamic This region’s rich volcanic soil and cool weather provide the perfect conditions for producing coffee. Bright with fine acidity and deep chocolate notes.

Guatemalan FTO

$12.99+

Tasting notes: smooth, tannic, toasted almond Organically grown and produced to promote sustainability. This coffee is full-bodied and mild with a distinct smoky flavor.

Kenyan

$14.99+

Tasting notes: apricot, lemongrass, floral Deep savory sweetness, with a chewy mouthfeel and citrus zest vibrancy.

Nicaraguan FTO

$12.99+

Tasting notes: pipe tobacco, clean finish, campfire Organically grown and produced to promote sustainability. Grown under a canopy of lush shade, this medium-bodied coffee is light yet robust.

Peak of Andes

$10.99+

Tasting notes: blackberry, salted caramel, leather The highest grown of Colombian coffees roasted slightly darker. A rich and mellow coffee.

Sumatra Mandheling

$13.99+

Tasting notes: baking chocolate, teak, mushroom One of the most vibrant and aromatic coffees. Rich, full-bodied, and smooth.

Sumatran FTO

$14.99+

Tasting notes: evergreen, dark chocolate, volcanic Organically grown and produced to promote sustainability. Medium-bodied, earthy, and smooth with nutty notes, and a dry finish.

1.25oz One-Pot Packs

1.25 oz Apple Crisp

$1.50

1.25 oz Blueberry Crumble

$1.50

1.25 oz Caramel Creme

$1.50

1.25 oz Chocolate & Vanilla Twist

$1.50

1.25 oz Chocolate Marshmallow

$1.50

1.25 oz Chocolate Raspberry

$1.50

1.25 oz Decaf Hazelnut Creme

$1.50

1.25 oz French Vanilla Creme

$1.50

1.25 oz Hazelnut Creme

$1.50

1.25 oz Irish Creme

$1.50

1.25 oz Mackinac Island Fudge

$1.50

1.25 oz Michigan Black Raspberry

$1.50

1.25 oz Michigan Maple

$1.50

1.25 oz Michigan Sweet Cherry

$1.50

1.25 oz Mocha Latte

$1.50

1.25 oz Peanut Butter Cup

$1.50

1.25 oz Salted Caramel

$1.50

1.25 oz White Heather

$1.50

1.25 oz 100% Colombian

$1.50

1.25 oz Decaf Colombian

$1.50

1.25 oz Decaf Dutch Breakfast Blend

$1.50

1.25 oz Dutch Breakfast Blend

$1.50

1.25 oz Fogchaser

$1.50

1.25 oz French Roast

$1.50

1.25 oz Kona Hawaii Blend

$1.50

1.25 oz Decaf Kona Hawaii Blend

$1.50

1.25 oz Northwest Dark Blend

$1.50

1.25 oz Seattle Blend

$1.50

5lb Flavored Big Bag of Beans

5# Almond Joyful

$52.45

5# Amaretto

$52.45

5# Blueberry Crumble

$52.45

5# Butter Pecan

$52.45

5# Caramel Coconut

$52.45

5# Caramel Creme

$52.45

5# Caramel Toffee Nut

$52.45

5# Chocolate Raspberry

$52.45

5# Cinnamon Hazelnut

$52.45

5# Coconut Creme

$52.45

5# Creme Brulee

$52.45

5# Dutch Chocolate Almond

$52.45

5# European Hazelnut

$52.45

5# French Vanilla Creme

$52.45

5# Hawaiian Hazelnut

$52.45

5# Hazelnut Creme

$52.45

5# Irish Creme

$52.45

5# Mackinac Island Fudge

$52.45

5# Michigan Black Raspberry

$52.45

5# Michigan Maple

$52.45

5# Michigan Sweet Cherry

$52.45

5# White Heather

$52.45

5lb Non Flavored Blends Big Bag of Beans

5# Cafe Europe Blend

$52.45

5# Cuban Roast

$52.45

5# Dutch Breakfast Blend

$52.45

5# Espresso- Italian Roast

$52.45

5# Fogchaser

$52.45

5# French Roast

$52.45

5# Kona Hawaii Blend

$52.45

5# Mocha Java Blend

$52.45

5# New York Blend

$52.45

5# Northwest Dark Blend

$52.45

5# San Francisco Blend

$52.45

5# Schuil Supreme Blend

$52.45

5# Seattle Blend

$52.45

5# Vienna Roast

$52.45

5lb Non Flavored Single Origins Big Bag of Beans

5# 100% Colombian

$52.45

5# Bali Blue Moon

$77.45

5# Brazil Bourbon Santos

$52.45

5# Burundi IWCA

$67.45

5# Celebes Kalossi

$77.45

5# Colombian Cauca

$67.45

5# Costa Rica La Minita

$72.45

5# Costa Rica Tarrazu

$62.45

5# Daterra Bruzzi

$77.45

5# Ethiopian

$62.45

5# Guatemalan

$62.45

5# Kenyan

$72.45

5# Peak of Andes

$52.45

5# Rwanda Kivu Shores

$72.45

5# Sumatra Mandheling

$67.45

5lb Non Flavored FTO Big Bag of Beans

5# Colombian FTO

$62.45

5# Guatemalan FTO

$62.45

5# Nicaraguan Rainforest FTO

$62.45

5# Sumatran FTO

$77.45

K- CUPS

Fogchaser (10 ct)

Fogchaser (10 ct)

$9.00
Michigan Maple (10 Ct)

Michigan Maple (10 Ct)

$9.00
Hazelnut Creme (10 ct)

Hazelnut Creme (10 ct)

$9.00

Schuil Merch

Schuil Floral Tote

Schuil Floral Tote

$12.00
Klean Kanteen Real Teal

Klean Kanteen Real Teal

$32.00
Klean Kanteen Tofu

Klean Kanteen Tofu

$32.00
Klean Kanteen Marigold

Klean Kanteen Marigold

$32.00
White Floral Mug

White Floral Mug

$13.00
Navy Floral Mug

Navy Floral Mug

$13.00
16oz Frank Green Canister

16oz Frank Green Canister

$36.00
Schuil Hoodie Small

Schuil Hoodie Small

$45.00
Schuil Hoodie Medium

Schuil Hoodie Medium

$45.00
Schuil Hoodie Large

Schuil Hoodie Large

$45.00
Schuil Hoodie Extra Large

Schuil Hoodie Extra Large

$45.00
Schuil T-Shirt Small

Schuil T-Shirt Small

$20.00
Schuil T-Shirt Medium

Schuil T-Shirt Medium

$20.00
Schuil T-Shirt Large

Schuil T-Shirt Large

$20.00
Schuil T-Shirt Extra Large

Schuil T-Shirt Extra Large

$20.00

Loose Leaf Tea

Assam

$5.00+

Grown in North Eastern India. Assam has a very robust, hearty, and malty flavor profile.

Ceylon

$5.00+

This certified organic tea is grown at an elevation of 5,000-6,000 ft above sea level. Distinct citrus notes, medium body, and clean, brisk character produces a mellow, satisfying cup.

Darjeeling

$5.00+

Grown high in the foothills of the Himalayas on the famous Bio-dynamic Makaibari estate, this Autumnal tea has a nutty note, mild greenness, and hearty character.

Earl Grey

$4.00+

The traditional bergamot beverage is enjoyed by millions around the world. It is well-balanced and graceful.

English Breakfast

$4.00+Out of stock

A refined breakfast tea that is full-bodied and very aromatic. This tea pairs nicely with milk, sugar, or honey.

Decaf English Breakfast

$8.50+Out of stock

A refined breakfast tea that is full-bodied and very aromatic. This tea pairs nicely with milk, sugar, or honey.

Formosa Oolong

$4.50+

A half fermented tea that has been oxidized. Its mellow body is accentuated by complex, toasty notes.

Almond Coconut

$4.00+

Ceylon black tea blended with coconut and almond pieces.

Black Currant

$4.00+

Black tea flavored with a sweet, sharp taste of black currant and herbs.

Burrough's Brew (Coconut)

$5.00+

This organic flavored black tea has a robust body with pieces of toasted coconut.

Cha Cha Chai

$5.00+

Congo Bongo (Pineapple and Mango)

$5.00+

Monk's Blend (Cherry Blossom)

$4.00+

Lapsang Souchong (Japanese Smoke Tea)

$6.50+

The enticingly smoky and robust flavor of this tea is achieved through an elaborate process. The leaves are hand-picked and dried over open fires of pine.

Raspberry Black

$4.00+

Black tea with the lightly sweet aroma and flavor of fresh raspberries.

Twilight (Lavender and Chamomile)

$4.50+

Fresh Phrase

$4.00+

The sweet aroma of strawberries nestled among fresh notes of green tea.

Gunpowder Green

$3.00+

This tea gets its name from the tightly rolled green leaves that resemble the powder used in cannons on 18th century British ships. When fully steeped, the tender whole leaves unfurl revealing a rich flavor that is tart and pleasantly smoky.

Jasmine

$5.50+

A traditional and mild green tea scented with sweet jasmine flowers.

Remember Rosemary

$4.00+

Green Sencha

$4.00+

Made from the sweetest and newest buds and leaf tips emerging from the top of the plant. This tea is not oxidized and has a fresh, open meadow aroma and slightly tart flavor.

Berry Blueberry

$4.50+

Cranberry Fruit Blend

$5.00+

Herbal blend with pieces of cranberry, hibiscus petals, and apple slices.

Monk's Mead

$5.00+

Rooibos (Red Tea)

$4.00+

This earthy South African herb creates a smooth and mellow tea with notes of honey and caramel.

Sleep Well

$4.50+

Sssspicy

$4.50+

Invigorating and smooth, this naturally caffeine-free infusion offers strong notes of cinnamon, cardamom and clove.

Ruby Sipper

$4.50+

This naturally caffeine-free infusion contains assertive notes of blood orange softened by a blend of fruity sweetness.

Brewing Equipment

Aeropress

Aeropress

$40.00
Bodum 8 Cup French Press (Black)

Bodum 8 Cup French Press (Black)

$20.00
Bodum Blade Grinder (Black)

Bodum Blade Grinder (Black)

$35.00
Bodum Burr Grinder (Black)

Bodum Burr Grinder (Black)

$110.00
Bodum Tea For One (Black Top/Double Wall Glass)

Bodum Tea For One (Black Top/Double Wall Glass)

$20.00
Hario Buono Goose Neck Drip Kettle (Stainless Steel)

Hario Buono Goose Neck Drip Kettle (Stainless Steel)

$68.00
Hario V60 Drip Scale

Hario V60 Drip Scale

$55.00Out of stock

Hario V60 Dripper (02)

$24.00

Coffee Filters

Basket Filters 100ct

Basket Filters 100ct

$5.00
#4 Filters 100ct

#4 Filters 100ct

$6.00
#2 Filters 100ct

#2 Filters 100ct

$6.00
Hario #2 Filters 100ct

Hario #2 Filters 100ct

$9.00
Hario #1 Filters 40ct

Hario #1 Filters 40ct

$3.50Out of stock
Chemex White Filter Squares

Chemex White Filter Squares

$10.00
Toddy Filters- Felt 2pk

Toddy Filters- Felt 2pk

$3.80

Stash 10ct Bag Tea

English Breakfast

$2.50+

Decaf English Breakfast

$2.50+

Irish Breakfast

$2.50+

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Decaf Earl Grey

$2.50+

Peach

$2.50+

Premium Green

$2.50+

Decaf Premium Green

$2.50+

Jasmine Blossom

$2.50+

Moroccan Mint

$2.50+

Pomegranate Raspberry

$2.50+

Acai Berry

$2.50+

Chamomile

$2.50+

Chamomile Nights

$2.50+

Cinnamon Apple

$2.50+

Cranberry Pomegranate

$2.50+

Licorice Spice

$2.50+

Meyer Lemon

$2.50+

Peppermint

$2.50+

Raspberry Hibiscus

$2.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Schuil Coffee is the first specialty coffee roaster in Michigan, established in 1981.

Website

Location

3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Directions

Gallery
Schuil Coffee Company image
Schuil Coffee Company image
Schuil Coffee Company image
Schuil Coffee Company image

