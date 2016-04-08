- Home
- /
- Grand Rapids
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Schuil Coffee Company
Schuil Coffee Company
28 Reviews
$
3679 29th St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Winter Beans
Winter 1.25oz Packets
Winter 5# Big Bag of Beans
Drinks- NOTE: Made on arrival ONLY
Drip Coffee
Daily brewed coffee selection, rotates weekly.
10oz Pour Over
10oz pour over. Choose from light, medium, or dark roast single origin coffee. Brewed at the Golden Ratio- 1:15
Americano
Espresso and water. Served hot.
Original Latte
Steamed Milk and Espresso
Cappuccino
Large cap of foam, steamed milk, and espresso.
Cortado
Double shot of espresso- topped with steamed half and half.
Breve
Steamed half & half, espresso.
Mocha
Steamed milk, espresso, and dark chocolate- topped with heavy whip.
White Mocha
Steamed milk, espresso, white chocolate- topped with heavy whip.
Brewed Tea (Hot)
Green, black, or herbal tea.
Chai Latte
Organic chai blend with steamed milk- topped with cinnamon.
Hot Cocoa
Signature Recipe Dutch Hot Chocolate.
Iced Cappuccino
Cold brew and milk- Secret recipe (shhh.)
Cold Brew
House made cold brew.
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed black tea over ice.
Flavored Beans
Almond Joyful
Rich coffee that is smothered in milk chocolate with notes of almond and coconut.
Amaretto
A sweet almond liqueur (non-alcoholic) flavor mixed with subtle hints of cherry.
Apple Crisp
A juicy and sweet, yet tart apple taste with a slight hint of cinnamon.
Banana Nut
Pure banana flavor with a touch of sweetness and a nutty finish.
Blueberry Crumble
The fruity taste of juicy blueberries mixed with notes of warm spices.
Butter Pecan
Rich and nutty flavor of pecans drizzled with butter.
Caramel Coconut
A light French cookie combined with the flavors of creamy caramel and coconut. Light roast, Brazilian beans. Flavor notes: cookie, caramel, coconut
Caramel Creme
Smooth and creamy with a hint of vanilla.
Caramel Toffee Nut
Creamy and smooth caramel toffee complemented with a slight nuttiness. Light roast, Brazilian beans. Flavor notes: toffee, hazelnut, caramel
Chocolate Eclair
The flavor of vanilla custard and puff pastry mixed with milk chocolate.
Chocolate Marshmallow
A combination of fluffy marshmallows and rich milk chocolate.
Chocolate Raspberry
Rich raspberry swirled in creamy chocolate.
Cinnamon Danish Swirl
The taste of a flaky pastry swirled with sweet and creamy frosting and a dash of cinnamon.
Cinnamon Hazelnut
A dash of cinnamon is added to complement our Hazelnut Crème coffee.
Coconut Creme
Sweet coconut and creamy vanilla make up this rich coffee.
Creme Brulee
Rich custard, cream, and caramel are mixed together for the flavor of the traditional custard dessert.
Dutch Chocolate Almond
Rich chocolate is enhanced with notes of toasted almonds.
European Hazelnut
Our Hazelnut Crème coffee with even more rich hazelnut flavor.
French Silk
Creamy french vanilla mixed with milk chocolate.
French Toast
A rich mixture of sweet milk, maple, and a hint of cinnamon.
French Vanilla Creme
Delightfully smooth and rich with subtle notes of sweet vanilla.
German Chocolate
Rich chocolate combined with sweet coconut for a taste like the traditional chocolate layered cake.
Hawaiian Hazelnut
The flavor of Hazelnut liqueur (non-alcoholic) blended with coconut.
Hazelnut Creme
Creamy and smooth with the taste of hazelnuts.
Horchata
A rich mixture of sweet rice milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.
Kalu-ahh
The taste of creamy Mexican coffee liqueur (non-alcoholic) with hints of vanilla.
Mackinac Island Fudge
As chocolatey as it gets! Rich and creamy fudge mixed with milk chocolate.
MI Black Raspberry
A sweet and fruity blend with a slightly tart finish.
MI Maple
Similar to the traditional syrup, this coffee has notes of sweet, warm spices combined with a hint of nuttiness.
MI Sweet Cherry
The authentic sweetness of Michigan grown cherries with a slightly tart finish.
Mocha Latte
Based off the coffee drink, with flavors of chocolate syrup and steamed milk.
Nutty Irishman
A balanced combination of Hazelnut Crème and Irish Crème.
Peanut Butter Cup
A rich combination of peanut butter smothered in creamy milk chocolate.
Salted Caramel
Sweet and creamy caramel mixed with sea salt.
Snickerdoodle
The taste of a buttery sugar cookie combined with a dash of cinnamon, sugar, and a hint of vanilla.
Tiramisu
The flavor of the rich Italian dessert that is made from ladyfinger cookies, espresso, rum, and cocoa.
Toasted Almond
Notes of almonds mixed with warm spices.
Vanilla Frangelico
The flavor of hazelnut liqueur (non-alcoholic) swirled with vanilla.
Vanilla Raspberry
Creamy vanilla swirled with the taste of sweet raspberries.
White Heather
Sweet and rich butterscotch toffee.
Non Flavored Bean Blends
Cafe Europe
Medium- Rich, Smoke, Brown Butter
Cuban Roast
Dark- Bold, Dark Chocolate, Black Cherry
Dutch Breakfast Blend
Medium- Zesty, Bittersweet Chocolate, Toast
Espresso- Italian Roast
Dark- Tobacco, Sweet Cherry, Dark Chocolate
Fogchaser
Dark- Bold, Black Currant, Firewood
Kona Hawaii Blend
Mild/Medium- Honey, Bright, Toasted Grain
Mocha Java Blend
Medium- Bright, Chocolate, Toasted Grain
New York Blend
Medium- Red Wine, Toast, Raspberry
Northwest Dark Blend
Dark (our darkest)- Ash, Charcoal, Heavy Body
San Francisco Blend
Medium- Cedar, Light Citrus, Balanced
Schuil Supreme Blend
Medium- Melon, Cucumber, Dry Finish
Seattle Blend
Dark- Raw Cacao, Robust, Dry FInish
Vienna Roast
Dark- Rich, Dark Chocolate, Leather
French Roast
Dark- Bold, Black Currant, Firewood
Single Origin Beans
100% Colombian
Tasting notes: chocolate, raisin, toast A full-bodied Colombian coffee with a rich aroma and flavor.
Bali Blue Moon
Tasting notes: dry, citrus, peanut Cultivated at high altitudes, this coffee grows in volcanic soil. Medium-bodied, smooth, and earthy.
Brazil Bourbon Santos
Slightly sweet and nutty, with low acidity. Mild in body and flavor. Great for creating your own blends. Light/medium roast, single origin. Low acidity. Tasting notes: mild, honeydew, pine nuts
Brazil Canta Galo
Celebes Kalossi
Tasting notes: plum, dark chocolate, toffee A rare coffee from Indonesia that is tangy in flavor with bright notes of fruit. Rich and full-bodied.
Colombian Cauca
Crisp, juicy, and sessionable. Sourced through our partnership with Coffee for Peace, providing support to post-conflict regions of Colombia. Light roast, single origin. Tasting notes: rich, chocolate, brown sugar, orange
Colombian FTO
Tasting notes: cashew, bright acidity, heavy finish Organically grown and produced to promote sustainability. A true Colombian coffee that is medium-bodied with deep, rich flavor, and a nutty finish.
Costa Rica La Minita
Tasting notes: butter, citrus, dried cranberry Grown on a small plantation in the mountainous Terrazu region of Costa Rica. This coffee is smooth and naturally well-balanced.
Costa Rica Tarrazu
Tasting notes: toffee, cocoa, dry finish This strictly hard bean coffee has a distinct, smoky flavor. Full-bodied with a rich, smooth taste.
Daterra Bruzzi
Tasting notes: herbal, citrus, cucumber Smooth and mildly fruity with a sweet aroma and taste. Grown on a farm dedicated to sustainable agricultural practices.
Decaf Sumatra Mandheling
Tasting notes: baking chocolate, teak, mushroom One of the most vibrant and aromatic coffees. Rich, full-bodied, and smooth.
Ethiopian
Taste Notes: lemon zest, pinot grigio, medium-bodied A mild, medium-bodied coffee with subtle, fruity notes.
Guatemalan
Tasting notes: crisp, smoke, balsamic This region’s rich volcanic soil and cool weather provide the perfect conditions for producing coffee. Bright with fine acidity and deep chocolate notes.
Guatemalan FTO
Tasting notes: smooth, tannic, toasted almond Organically grown and produced to promote sustainability. This coffee is full-bodied and mild with a distinct smoky flavor.
Kenyan
Tasting notes: apricot, lemongrass, floral Deep savory sweetness, with a chewy mouthfeel and citrus zest vibrancy.
Nicaraguan FTO
Tasting notes: pipe tobacco, clean finish, campfire Organically grown and produced to promote sustainability. Grown under a canopy of lush shade, this medium-bodied coffee is light yet robust.
Peak of Andes
Tasting notes: blackberry, salted caramel, leather The highest grown of Colombian coffees roasted slightly darker. A rich and mellow coffee.
Sumatra Mandheling
Tasting notes: baking chocolate, teak, mushroom One of the most vibrant and aromatic coffees. Rich, full-bodied, and smooth.
Sumatran FTO
Tasting notes: evergreen, dark chocolate, volcanic Organically grown and produced to promote sustainability. Medium-bodied, earthy, and smooth with nutty notes, and a dry finish.
1.25oz One-Pot Packs
1.25 oz Apple Crisp
1.25 oz Blueberry Crumble
1.25 oz Caramel Creme
1.25 oz Chocolate & Vanilla Twist
1.25 oz Chocolate Marshmallow
1.25 oz Chocolate Raspberry
1.25 oz Decaf Hazelnut Creme
1.25 oz French Vanilla Creme
1.25 oz Hazelnut Creme
1.25 oz Irish Creme
1.25 oz Mackinac Island Fudge
1.25 oz Michigan Black Raspberry
1.25 oz Michigan Maple
1.25 oz Michigan Sweet Cherry
1.25 oz Mocha Latte
1.25 oz Peanut Butter Cup
1.25 oz Salted Caramel
1.25 oz White Heather
1.25 oz 100% Colombian
1.25 oz Decaf Colombian
1.25 oz Decaf Dutch Breakfast Blend
1.25 oz Dutch Breakfast Blend
1.25 oz Fogchaser
1.25 oz French Roast
1.25 oz Kona Hawaii Blend
1.25 oz Decaf Kona Hawaii Blend
1.25 oz Northwest Dark Blend
1.25 oz Seattle Blend
5lb Flavored Big Bag of Beans
5# Almond Joyful
5# Amaretto
5# Blueberry Crumble
5# Butter Pecan
5# Caramel Coconut
5# Caramel Creme
5# Caramel Toffee Nut
5# Chocolate Raspberry
5# Cinnamon Hazelnut
5# Coconut Creme
5# Creme Brulee
5# Dutch Chocolate Almond
5# European Hazelnut
5# French Vanilla Creme
5# Hawaiian Hazelnut
5# Hazelnut Creme
5# Irish Creme
5# Mackinac Island Fudge
5# Michigan Black Raspberry
5# Michigan Maple
5# Michigan Sweet Cherry
5# White Heather
5lb Non Flavored Blends Big Bag of Beans
5# Cafe Europe Blend
5# Cuban Roast
5# Dutch Breakfast Blend
5# Espresso- Italian Roast
5# Fogchaser
5# French Roast
5# Kona Hawaii Blend
5# Mocha Java Blend
5# New York Blend
5# Northwest Dark Blend
5# San Francisco Blend
5# Schuil Supreme Blend
5# Seattle Blend
5# Vienna Roast
5lb Non Flavored Single Origins Big Bag of Beans
5# 100% Colombian
5# Bali Blue Moon
5# Brazil Bourbon Santos
5# Burundi IWCA
5# Celebes Kalossi
5# Colombian Cauca
5# Costa Rica La Minita
5# Costa Rica Tarrazu
5# Daterra Bruzzi
5# Ethiopian
5# Guatemalan
5# Kenyan
5# Peak of Andes
5# Rwanda Kivu Shores
5# Sumatra Mandheling
5lb Non Flavored FTO Big Bag of Beans
Schuil Merch
Schuil Floral Tote
Klean Kanteen Real Teal
Klean Kanteen Tofu
Klean Kanteen Marigold
White Floral Mug
Navy Floral Mug
16oz Frank Green Canister
Schuil Hoodie Small
Schuil Hoodie Medium
Schuil Hoodie Large
Schuil Hoodie Extra Large
Schuil T-Shirt Small
Schuil T-Shirt Medium
Schuil T-Shirt Large
Schuil T-Shirt Extra Large
Loose Leaf Tea
Assam
Grown in North Eastern India. Assam has a very robust, hearty, and malty flavor profile.
Ceylon
This certified organic tea is grown at an elevation of 5,000-6,000 ft above sea level. Distinct citrus notes, medium body, and clean, brisk character produces a mellow, satisfying cup.
Darjeeling
Grown high in the foothills of the Himalayas on the famous Bio-dynamic Makaibari estate, this Autumnal tea has a nutty note, mild greenness, and hearty character.
Earl Grey
The traditional bergamot beverage is enjoyed by millions around the world. It is well-balanced and graceful.
English Breakfast
A refined breakfast tea that is full-bodied and very aromatic. This tea pairs nicely with milk, sugar, or honey.
Decaf English Breakfast
A refined breakfast tea that is full-bodied and very aromatic. This tea pairs nicely with milk, sugar, or honey.
Formosa Oolong
A half fermented tea that has been oxidized. Its mellow body is accentuated by complex, toasty notes.
Almond Coconut
Ceylon black tea blended with coconut and almond pieces.
Black Currant
Black tea flavored with a sweet, sharp taste of black currant and herbs.
Burrough's Brew (Coconut)
This organic flavored black tea has a robust body with pieces of toasted coconut.
Cha Cha Chai
Congo Bongo (Pineapple and Mango)
Monk's Blend (Cherry Blossom)
Lapsang Souchong (Japanese Smoke Tea)
The enticingly smoky and robust flavor of this tea is achieved through an elaborate process. The leaves are hand-picked and dried over open fires of pine.
Raspberry Black
Black tea with the lightly sweet aroma and flavor of fresh raspberries.
Twilight (Lavender and Chamomile)
Fresh Phrase
The sweet aroma of strawberries nestled among fresh notes of green tea.
Gunpowder Green
This tea gets its name from the tightly rolled green leaves that resemble the powder used in cannons on 18th century British ships. When fully steeped, the tender whole leaves unfurl revealing a rich flavor that is tart and pleasantly smoky.
Jasmine
A traditional and mild green tea scented with sweet jasmine flowers.
Remember Rosemary
Green Sencha
Made from the sweetest and newest buds and leaf tips emerging from the top of the plant. This tea is not oxidized and has a fresh, open meadow aroma and slightly tart flavor.
Berry Blueberry
Cranberry Fruit Blend
Herbal blend with pieces of cranberry, hibiscus petals, and apple slices.
Monk's Mead
Rooibos (Red Tea)
This earthy South African herb creates a smooth and mellow tea with notes of honey and caramel.
Sleep Well
Sssspicy
Invigorating and smooth, this naturally caffeine-free infusion offers strong notes of cinnamon, cardamom and clove.
Ruby Sipper
This naturally caffeine-free infusion contains assertive notes of blood orange softened by a blend of fruity sweetness.
Brewing Equipment
Coffee Filters
Stash 10ct Bag Tea
English Breakfast
Decaf English Breakfast
Irish Breakfast
Earl Grey
Decaf Earl Grey
Peach
Premium Green
Decaf Premium Green
Jasmine Blossom
Moroccan Mint
Pomegranate Raspberry
Acai Berry
Chamomile
Chamomile Nights
Cinnamon Apple
Cranberry Pomegranate
Licorice Spice
Meyer Lemon
Peppermint
Raspberry Hibiscus
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Schuil Coffee is the first specialty coffee roaster in Michigan, established in 1981.
3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512