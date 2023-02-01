Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schulzes Pit Room

1013 Schriewer Street

Seguin, TX 78155

Popular Items

BRISKET NACHOS

MEAT

All meats come with BBQ Sauce.

BRISKET

$27.95

for 1 pound

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$20.75

for 1 pound

BBQ CHICKEN (WHOLE)

$13.50

BBQ CHICKEN (HALF)

$6.75

JAL CHEESE SAUSAGE (1/4 LB LINK)

$4.75

SAUSAGE (1/4 LB LINK)

$4.75

TURKEY

$20.00

for 1 pound

ST. LOUIS STYLE PORK RIBS

$18.00

for 1 pound

BBQ SANDWICHES (DT)

SERVED ON A SWEET SOURDOUGH BUN

BRISKET SANDWICH

$9.50

served on a homemade bun

TURKEY SANDWICH

$8.50

served on a homemade bun

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50

served on a homemade bun

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$7.95

served on a homemade bun

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$9.00

BAKED POTATOES (DT)

BAKED POTATO (W/O MEAT)

$5.95

served with butter, cheese, sour cream, chives

BAKED POTATO (MEAT OFF THE BLOCK)

$12.25

served with meat chopped w/o sauce mixed in

KID MEAL (DT)

KID'S PLATE

$8.95

SIDE ORDER (DT)

BAKED POTATO SALAD

$4.00

BBQ SAUCE

$4.00

BUTTERED CORN

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

served cold

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

made to order, one size

FRIED OKRA

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$4.00

BUTTERED POTATOES

$4.00

PINTO BEANS

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

served cold

DESSERT (DT)

PECAN COBBLER

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$3.95

2 cookies

PEACH CRUMBLE

$4.25

20 OZ DRINKS (DT)

20 OZ COCA-COLA

$1.99

20 OZ DIET COKE

$1.99

20 OZ DR PEPPER

$1.99

20 OZ MEXICANE COLA

$1.99

made with organic cane sugar (Maine Root)

20 OZ LEMON LIME

$1.99

made with organic cane sugar (Maine Root)

20 OZ LEMONADE

$1.99

made with organic cane sugar (Maine Root)

20 OZ ICE TEA

$1.99

freshly brewed daily

20 OZ ROOT BEER

$1.99

20 OZ BIG RED

$1.99

32 OZ DRINKS (DT)

32 OZ SWEET TEA

$2.49

32 OZ UNSWEETED TEA

$2.49

32 OZ LEMONADE

$2.49

32 OZ ROOT BEER

$2.49

32 OZ LEMON-LIME

$2.49

32 OZ MEXICANE COLA

$2.49

32 OZ DR. PEPPER

$2.49

32 OZ BIG RED

$2.49

32 OZ COCA-COLA

$2.49

32 OZ DIET COKE

$2.49

SPECIALTY ITEMS (DT)

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

BRISKET CHILI (PINT)

$7.00

BRISKET CHILI (QUART)

$11.00

BRISKET NACHOS

$13.95

topped with queso, brisket, cilantro, and sour cream

EXTRA SLICE HOMEMADE BREAD

$0.75

KIDS DRINK

$1.00

LOAF OF BREAD (JAL CHEESE)

$7.95

made with organic flour

GALLON SIDE ORDERS (DT)

BAKED POTATO SALAD (GALLON)

$44.00

BBQ SAUCE (GALLON)

$44.00

BUTTERED CORN (GALLON)

$44.00

COLESLAW (GALLON)

$44.00

FRENCH FRIES (GALLON)

$44.00

FRIED OKRA (GALLON)

$44.00

GREEN BEANS (GALLON)

$44.00

MAC AND CHEESE (GALLON)

$44.00

BUTTERED POTATOES (GALLON)

$44.00

PINTO BEANS (GALLON)

$44.00

POTATO SALAD (GALLON)

$44.00

HALF GALLON SIDE ORDERS (DT)

BAKED POTATO SALAD (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

BBQ SAUCE (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

BUTTERED CORN (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

COLESLAW (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

FRENCH FRIES (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

FRIED OKRA (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

GREEN BEANS (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

MAC AND CHEESE (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

BUTTERED POTATOES (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

PINTO BEANS (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

POTATO SALAD (HALF GALLON)

$22.00

PINT SIDE ORDERS (DT)

BAKED POTATO SALAD (PINT)

$8.00

BBQ SAUCE (PINT)

$8.00

BUTTERED CORN (PINT)

$8.00

COLESLAW (PINT)

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES (PINT)

$8.00

FRIED OKRA (PINT)

$8.00

GREEN BEANS (PINT)

$8.00

MAC AND CHEESE (PINT)

$8.00

BUTTERED POTATOES (PINT)

$8.00

PINTO BEANS (PINT)

$8.00

POTATO SALAD (PINT)

$8.00

QUART SIDE ORDERS (DT)

BAKED POTATO SALAD (QUART)

$12.00

BBQ SAUCE (QUART)

$12.00

BUTTERED CORN (QUART)

$12.00

COLESLAW (QUART)

$12.00

FRENCH FRIES (QUART)

$12.00

FRIED OKRA (QUART)

$12.00

GREEN BEANS (QUART)

$12.00

MAC AND CHEESE (QUART)

$12.00

BUTTERED POTATOES (QUART)

$12.00

PINTO BEANS (QUART)

$12.00

POTATO SALAD (QUART)

$12.00

TO GO PACKAGES (DT)

25 PERSON PACKAGE

$335.00

TO-GO ONLY. INCLUDES CUTLERY AND PLATES. 6 LB BRISKET 4 LB SAUSAGE 1 GAL PINTO BEANS 1/2 GAL COLESLAW 1 GAL POTATO SALAD 2 LOAVES OF CHEESE OR JAL CHEESE BREAD CUTLERY AND PLATES.

50 PERSON PACKAGE

$670.00

TO GO ONLY. INCLUDES CUTLERY AND PLATES. 12 LB BRISKET 8 LBS SAUSAGE 2 GAL PINTO BEANS 1 GAL COLESLAW 2 GAL POTATO SALAD 4 LOAVES OF CHEESE OR JAL CHEESE BREAD CUTLERY AND PLATES

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Schulze's Pit Room is a family owned and operated business.

1013 Schriewer Street, Seguin, TX 78155

