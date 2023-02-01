Schulzes Pit Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Schulze's Pit Room is a family owned and operated business.
Location
1013 Schriewer Street, Seguin, TX 78155
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Davila's BBQ - 418 W. KINGSBURY ST.
4.1 • 763
418 West Kingsbury Street Seguin, TX 78155
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seguin
Davila's BBQ - 418 W. KINGSBURY ST.
4.1 • 763
418 West Kingsbury Street Seguin, TX 78155
View restaurant