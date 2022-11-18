Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scicchitano's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11

Hilo, HI 96720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" CHEESE
Cannoli
18" SCICCHITANO SPECIAL

18" Pizza

18" MARGHERITA

18" MARGHERITA

$23.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino Romano

18" WHITE PIZZA

18" WHITE PIZZA

$23.00

Homemade Garlic Cream Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella

18" CHICKEN PESTO

18" CHICKEN PESTO

$26.00

Chicken Breast, House Pesto, Mozzarella, Topped with Basil

18" SCICCHITANO SPECIAL

18" SCICCHITANO SPECIAL

$28.00

Imported Prosciutto, Sopressata, Pecorino Romano, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, Topped with Arugula

18" CHEESE

18" CHEESE

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano

12" Gluten Free Crust

$15.00

18" Raphael's Garlic Pizza (no mozz)

$22.00

Calzone

Special Calzone

Special Calzone

$11.00

Chef's special of the day, please inquire

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$10.00

(Choose 2 Toppings) Homemade Pizza Dough, White or Red sauce, Pesto, Mozzarella

Dessert Calzone

Dessert Calzone

$9.00

Mascarpone, chocolate chips, butter, cinnamon, sugar

Sandwiches

6" Italian Sub

6" Italian Sub

$13.00

Capocollo, Mortadella, Cotto & Dry Salami, Provolone Cheese dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepperoncini's and our own italian dressing

6" Meatballs with Cheese

6" Meatballs with Cheese

$14.00

Mom's classic meatballs, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

6" State Fair Style Sausage & Peppers

6" State Fair Style Sausage & Peppers

$12.00

Savory italian sausage, onions and peppers

6" Philly Cheesesteak

6" Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thinly sliced rib eye, sauteed with onion, mushroom, salt and pepper, covered in melted provolone cheese

6" Italian Beef

6" Italian Beef

$13.00

Chicago style beef, wet-roasted in broth with garlic, oregano and spices, dipped in famous 'jus'

6" Eggplant Parmesan

6" Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Thinly sliced and breaded eggplant, house marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Wings

Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$20.00

Made to order, classic bone-in chicken drummets/wings fried to order

Wings (25)

Wings (25)

$40.00

Made to order, classic bone-in chicken drummets/wings fried to order

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar, house dressing

Chicken Caesar

$14.00
Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, herbs, red wine vinegar

Greek Salad

$12.00
Antipasto

Antipasto

$13.00

Imported Capicolo, Mortadella, Prosciutto, Provolone, Salami, Olives, Pepperoncini

Side Caesar

$4.50

Classic Caesar, house dressing

Side Dinner Salad

$3.50

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, herbs, red wine vinegar

Pasta & More

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$15.00

2 amazing meatballs over spaghetti, with red sauce

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$8.00

Spaghetti with our house sauce

Add Spaghetti (Half)

$5.00

Additional half portion of spaghetti only

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried eggplant, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried chicken breast, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Sides

4oz Giardiniera

4oz Giardiniera

$3.50

Spicy, pickled peppers, celery, carrots

2oz Dressings

$0.75

Italian, Blue Cheese, Ranch

4oz Dressings

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

House special garlic bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$5.00

Parm/Garlic Fries

$10.00
Meatballs (2)

Meatballs (2)

$7.50

2 classic, amazing meatballs with red sauce

Sausage (1)

$6.50

1 italian sausage

2oz Fresh Garlic

$1.50

Basil

$1.50

Oregano

$0.75

2oz Olive Oil

$1.50

4oz Marinara

$1.75

Crispy Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Crisp, classic shell, ricotta, mascarpone, chocolate chips

Tiramisu

$8.00

Desert Calzone

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style Pizzeria offering the freshest ingredients and authentic Italian flavors to the Big Island. Dine with us, take out or utilize our delivery services.

Website

Location

2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11, Hilo, HI 96720

Directions

Gallery
Scicchitano's Pizzeria image
Scicchitano's Pizzeria image
Scicchitano's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lings Chop Suey - 2100 Kanoelehua Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Kanoelehua Ave Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
orange star4.3 • 280
1263 Kilauea Avenue Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Sweet Cane Cafe
orange star4.6 • 423
48 Kamana Street Suite 101 Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Hilo Bay Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
123 Lihiwai Street HILO, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo
orange starNo Reviews
194 Kilauea Ave #105 Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Nector Cafe
orange star4.0 • 23
216 Kamehameha Ave Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hilo

Sweet Cane Cafe
orange star4.6 • 423
48 Kamana Street Suite 101 Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
orange star4.3 • 280
1263 Kilauea Avenue Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Nector Cafe
orange star4.0 • 23
216 Kamehameha Ave Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hilo
Pahoa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kamuela
review star
No reviews yet
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston