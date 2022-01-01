Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church

919 Reviews

$$

210 Third St.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Cheese Slice
The Works

Slices & Specialty Breads

Garlic Knots (Sold Individually)

$0.75

Served with tomato sauce

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Traditional NY Thin crust cheese slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Thick crust cheese slice

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and spicy buffalo wing sauce

White Slice

$5.00

Seasoned ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiano

Pizza alla Vodka Slice

$5.00

Vodka cream, marinara sauce and mozzarella

Green Chili Slice

Green Chili Slice

$5.00

Homemade green chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella

White Spinach Slice

$5.00

Seasoned ricotta, baby spinach, mozzarella, garlic and parmigiano

Tomato Pesto Slice

$5.00

Fresh tomato, pesto, garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano

Big Mac Slice

$5.00

All beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed crust

Jalapeno Popper Slice

$5.00

Cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, cheddar and grape jelly

Chicken Veggie Slice

$5.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil and mozzarella

Works Slice

$5.00

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers,

Black & Blue Slice

$5.00

Blackened beef patties, gorgonzola cream sauce, caramelized onions, baby spinach & mozzarella cheese.

Hawaiian Slice

$5.00

ham, pineapple, sauce, mozzarella

Baked Potato Slice

Baked Potato Slice

$5.00

Sliced potato, scallions, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and ranch

Stuffed Meat Slice

$6.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and mozzarella

Stromboli

$8.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$8.00

Chicken parmigiana, wrapped in dough and baked to perfection

Spinach Wheel

$7.00

Spinach, pepperoni, seasoned ricotta, mozzarella rolled in dough

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Seasoned ricotta and mozzarella | additional toppings 0.50 each

Pizza

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$19.00

Traditional cheese pizza with a round, thin crust (8 slices)

Large Sicilian

$23.00

Square and thick crust (12 slices)

GLUTEN FREE

$18.00

12" (6 slices) Gluten free pizza crust

The Works

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, peppers and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and spicy buffalo wing sauce

Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

Pizza sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and parmigiano

Pizza Alla Vodka

$22.00

Vodka cream, marinara sauce and mozzarella

White Pizza

$22.00

Seasoned ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiano

Hawaiian

$22.00

Ham, pineapple, pizza sauce and mozzarella

Green Chili

Green Chili

$22.00

Homemade green chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella

Tomato Pesto

Tomato Pesto

$22.00

Fresh tomato, pesto, garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano

Big Mac

$25.00

All beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed crust

Baked Potato Pizza

$23.00

Sliced potato, scallions, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and ranch

Chicken Veggie

$23.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil and mozzarella

White Spinach

$22.00

Seasoned ricotta, baby spinach, mozzarella, garlic and parmigiano

BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, scallions, mozzarella and cheddar

White Veggie

$22.00

Tomato, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil and mozzarella

Jalapeño Popper

$23.00

Cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, cheddar and grape jelly

Stuffed Meat

$34.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and mozzarella

For The Table

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Prosciutto di parma, soppressata, Coppa, fontina cheese, gouda cheese, brie cheese, roasted olives, cashews, grilled artichoke, fig preserves, honey comb

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$11.00

fresh burrata, heirloom tomato, balsamic syrup, olive oil drizzle

Fried Calamari

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce, lemon aioli

Mussels Luciano

Mussels Luciano

$13.00

new zealand green shell mussels, garlic, butter, roasted tomatoes, crostini

Garlic Bread

$5.00

san marzano dipping sauce

Meatballs App.

Meatballs App.

$8.00

original scileppi family recipe, seasoned ricotta

Eggplant Fries

$8.00

served with san marzano dipping sauce

Crab Cakes

$16.00

arugula, basil aioli, preserved lemon

Rosemary Parm. Truffle Fries

$7.00

lemon aioli

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$18.00

Dipped in a medium hot sauce and served with bleu cheese

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

Served with tomato sauce

Fountain Of Zuppe

Stracciatelli Romano Soup

Stracciatelli Romano Soup

$7.00

parmigiano-reggiano, baby spinach, egg, meat filled tortellini

Creamy Tomato Pesto

Creamy Tomato Pesto

$7.00

san marzano tomato sauce, heavy cream, pesto sauce

Garden Of Eden

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.00

red onion, grapes, fresh mozzarella, preserved lemon, basil + mint white balsamic vinaigrette

Four Seasons Salad

$14.00

spring mix, apples, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, cranberries, maple raspberry vinaigrette

Strawberry Kale Salad

Strawberry Kale Salad

$13.00

toasted almonds, goat cheese, dried figs, citrus vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, house croutons, parmesan cheese

Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, red onion, gorgonzola vinaigrette

Lg Signature Salad

$9.00

spring mix, grape tomatoes, olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers, house vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

spring mix, grape tomatoes, olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers, house vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00

romaine, house croutons, parmesan cheese

Side Wedge Salad

$6.00

iceberg, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, red onion, gorgonzola vinaigrette

Old Testament

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

flour dusted, prosciutto, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

flour dusted, sliced garlic, capers, lemon white wine butter sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.00

flour dusted, prosciutto, sage, spinach, creamy dijon broth, over linguine

Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$25.00

flour dusted, prosciutto, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce

Veal Piccata

$25.00

flour dusted, sliced garlic, capers, lemon white wine butter sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.00

flour dusted, prosciutto, sage, spinach, creamy dijon broth, over linguine

Chicken Verde

$22.00

egg battered chicken breast, spinach, mozzarella, white wine butter sauce

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$22.00

egg battered chicken breast, lemon white wine butter sauce

Gnocchi Al Fresco

$17.00

potato dumplings, san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

Eggplant Florentine

$18.00

Stuffed with ricotta, spinach and topped with san marzano tomato sauce & mozzarella

Linguine w/White Clam Sauce

Linguine w/White Clam Sauce

$25.00

fresh cherry stones, little necks, garlic, butter, wine. NO CANNED CLAMS HERE!

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00

san marzano tomato sauce, vodka, cream, ground beef, parmigiano-reggiano

Lasagna

$20.00

homemade layers of pasta, 3 cheeses, ground beef, sausage, san marzano tomato sauce

Linguine Carbonara

$18.00

Prosciutto, garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, touch of cream, egg

Ravioli

$16.00

cheese filled, san marzano tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

parmigiano-reggiano cream sauce

Tortellini Alla Fini

$18.00

meat filled tortellini, ham, peas and mushrooms tossed in a creamy reggiano sauce

Sundried Tomato Rigatoni

$18.00

sundried tomato pesto, mushrooms, broccolini

Spaghetti Mb, Sausage, Bolognese

Spaghetti Mb, Sausage, Bolognese

$17.00

with meatballs, with sausage, or bolognese

SpaghettiTom Sauce/Garlic Oil

$13.00

san marzano tomato sauce or aglio e olio

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

New Testament

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

crab stuffed jumbo shrimp, lemon butter sauce, linguine

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$26.00

risotto, seasonal veggies, pesto, preserved lemon

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

baby spinach, shrimp, brandy cream sauce

Shrimp Rustica

$22.00

caramelized onion, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, mushrooms, wheat penne

Stuffed Portobello Caprese

Stuffed Portobello Caprese

$19.00

roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, risotto, balsamic reduction

Frutta Di Mare

$28.00

clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, san marzano marinara sauce, linguine

Aged NY Strip

Aged NY Strip

$38.00

arugula, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, seasonal veggies,prosciutto butter drizzle (12oz)

Subs

All Subs served on 12" Italian bread w/Sesame seeds

Ham Sub

$11.00

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Italian Sub

$11.00

Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Di Parma Special

Di Parma Special

$12.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.00

Housemade Meatballs, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Sausage Parm Sub

$11.00

Italian Sausage, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.00

Breaded Eggplant, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Salad Round

$11.00

Served on a freshly made Sesame Round roll. Chicken, apple, cranberries, pepperoncini vinegar, red onion, dijon, mayo, heirloom tomato, iceberg lettuce

Little Angels

Kids Penne Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Kids Penne Butter

$5.00

Kids Penne Meatball

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Chicken Cutlet French Fries

$7.00

Kids Cheese Slice

$3.00

Kids Slice w/Topping

$3.50

Taste Of Heaven

Cannoli

$3.00

House-made Cannoli cream

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Raspberry Chambord puree, preserved lemon

Tiramisu

$7.00

PB Cup Reese Pie

$7.00

Gluten Free, whipped cream , sea salt caramel

Colossal Cheesecake

$8.00

NY Cheesecake, Raspberry Chambord puree

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church image
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church image
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church image

