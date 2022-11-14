- Home
- /
- Catonsville
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Scittino's Italian Marketplace
Scittino's Italian Marketplace
1,311 Reviews
$$
1701 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings
10 Wings
Chicken Tenders Combo with Fries
4 Seasoned Tenders and Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
6 Poppers with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzerlle sticks with marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries Vegan Cheese
Seasoned Curly Fries
Onion Rings
Steamed Shrimp
Pound of steamed shrimp served with cocktail
Meatball
Fried Dough
Subs
Cheesesteak
6/12 oz. Shaved N.Y. Strip on a Maranto's Italian sub roll. Choice of cheese and toppings.
Italian Cold Cut
8"/16" - Salami. Capicola, Mortadella, Prosciuttini, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, house O/V dressing. (choice of additional toppings) on a custom baked sub roll. Nut allergy
Chicken Cheesesteak
6/12 oz. shaved chicken on a Maranto's Italian sub roll. Choice of cheese and toppings.
American Cold Cut
8"/16" - Spiced ham, Bologna, Canadian Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo Onion, (choice of additional toppings) on a custom baked sub roll.
Italian Cheesesteak
6/12 oz. shaved N.Y. strip with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms sautéed in a house blend of sherry, Italian spices and homemade marinara, topped with Mozzarella (choice of cheese) and served on a Maranto's sub roll.
Delmonico Butcher's Cut Steak Sub
6/12 oz. Delmonico Steak (cooked to order) with your choice of toppings and cheese, served on a Maranto's Italian Sub roll.
Cheeseburger Sub
1/3 lb. Top Round (ground in-house), cooked to order with toppings and cheese of your choice, served on a Maranto's Italian sub roll.
Meatball Parmigiana
Scittino's famous homemade meatballs in our house marinara topped with provolone/mozzarella (choice of cheese) served on a Maranto's Italian Sub roll.
Chicken Parmigiana
Seasoned, breaded all-while meat chicken topped with house marinara, Italian spices, provolone/mozzarella cheese (choice of cheese) served on a Maranto's Italian Sub roll.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet topped with our house marinara , Italian spices, provolone/mozzarella (choice of cheese) served on Maranto's Italian Sub rol