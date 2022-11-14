Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1,311 Reviews

$$

1701 Edmondson Ave

Catonsville, MD 21228

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" New York Style Pizza
French Fries
14" New York Style Pizza

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$13.49

10 Wings

Chicken Tenders Combo with Fries

Chicken Tenders Combo with Fries

$7.99

4 Seasoned Tenders and Fries

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

6 Poppers with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 Mozzerlle sticks with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.75
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50+
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.75+

Cheese Fries Vegan Cheese

$5.25+
Seasoned Curly Fries

Seasoned Curly Fries

$4.75+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.75+
Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp

$18.99

Pound of steamed shrimp served with cocktail

Meatball

$2.50

Fried Dough

$3.25

Subs

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.99+

6/12 oz. Shaved N.Y. Strip on a Maranto's Italian sub roll. Choice of cheese and toppings.

Italian Cold Cut

Italian Cold Cut

$9.99+

8"/16" - Salami. Capicola, Mortadella, Prosciuttini, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, house O/V dressing. (choice of additional toppings) on a custom baked sub roll. Nut allergy

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

6/12 oz. shaved chicken on a Maranto's Italian sub roll. Choice of cheese and toppings.

American Cold Cut

$9.75+

8"/16" - Spiced ham, Bologna, Canadian Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo Onion, (choice of additional toppings) on a custom baked sub roll.

Italian Cheesesteak

Italian Cheesesteak

$11.99+

6/12 oz. shaved N.Y. strip with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms sautéed in a house blend of sherry, Italian spices and homemade marinara, topped with Mozzarella (choice of cheese) and served on a Maranto's sub roll.

Delmonico Butcher's Cut Steak Sub

$12.99+

6/12 oz. Delmonico Steak (cooked to order) with your choice of toppings and cheese, served on a Maranto's Italian Sub roll.

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.99+

1/3 lb. Top Round (ground in-house), cooked to order with toppings and cheese of your choice, served on a Maranto's Italian sub roll.

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.99+

Scittino's famous homemade meatballs in our house marinara topped with provolone/mozzarella (choice of cheese) served on a Maranto's Italian Sub roll.

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.99+

Seasoned, breaded all-while meat chicken topped with house marinara, Italian spices, provolone/mozzarella cheese (choice of cheese) served on a Maranto's Italian Sub roll.

Veal Parmigiana

$9.99+

Breaded veal cutlet topped with our house marinara , Italian spices, provolone/mozzarella (choice of cheese) served on Maranto's Italian Sub rol