Sclafani's Bakery & Deli 49 Washington Street

49 Washington Street

Gloucester, MA 01930

Popular Items

Sm Build Your Own Sub
Lg Build Your Own Sub
Lg Italian

Subs & Sandwiches

Sm Build Your Own Sub

$7.50

BYO with 2 meats, 1 cheese, & toppings

Sm Caprese

$7.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic glaze

Sm Hot Sicilian

$8.75

Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Hots, Oil & Seasoning

Sm Italian

$7.50

Mortadella, Salami, Provolone

Sm Napoletano

$9.50

Prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, balsamic glaze

Sm New Yorker

$7.50

Pastrami, swiss, onion, mustard

Sm Tuna Salad

$7.99

Sm Veggie

$4.50

Sm Pros & Mozz

$9.50

Sm Cheese

$4.50

Lg Build Your Own Sub

$9.50

BYO with 2 meats, 1 cheese, & toppings

Lg Caprese

$9.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic glaze

Lg Hot Sicilian

$10.75

Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Hots, Oil & Seasoning

Lg Italian

$9.50

Mortadella, Salami, Provolone

Lg Napoletano

$11.50

Prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, balsamic glaze

Lg New Yorker

$9.50

Pastrami, swiss, onion, mustard

Lg Tuna Salad

$9.99

Lg Veggie

$6.50

EXTRA LG SUB FRENCH BREAD

$19.00

EXTRA LG SUB SEMOLINA

$19.00

Lg Pros & Mozz

$11.50

Lg Cheese

$6.50

Sm sub

$7.50

Lg sub

$9.50

Chips

Sm Potato Chips

$1.40

Medium Potato Chips

$2.19

Large Potato Chips

$4.29

Sm Deep River

$2.00

Lg Deep River

$4.25

Italian Chips

$2.50

Sides

Hots Side

$0.25

Hots PINT

$3.50

Hots QUART

$6.00

Pickles Side

$0.25

Pickles PINT

$2.50

Pickles QUART

$5.00

Veggie Side PT

$1.00

Veggie Side QT

$1.50

Drinks

20 oz Soda

$2.09

Arizona Iced Tea

$0.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Nantucket Nectar

$1.79

Orangina

$2.49

Powerade

$2.00

Retro Italian Drinks

$2.99

San Pellegrino Chinotto

$1.50

San Pelligrino Can

$2.00

Sm Yoga Nectar

$1.50

Smart Water

$2.25

Dasani Water

$1.25

Polar Water

$1.49

Snapple

$1.69

Soda Can

$1.49

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Stappi

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$1.79

Lg Yoga Nectar

$3.99

Power Water

$2.00

Body Armor

$2.50

Monster

$2.99

Espresso

$1.50

Siciliana Can

$2.00

Pelegrino Bottle

$2.99

Specials

Sm Eggplant Napoletano

$9.00Out of stock

Lg Eggplant Napoletano

$11.00Out of stock

Sm Peach & Prosciutto

$11.00Out of stock

Lg Peach & Prosciutto

$13.00Out of stock

Sm Sweet Sicilian

$9.00Out of stock

Lg Sweet Sicilian

$11.00Out of stock

Sm Turkey Salami Melt

$9.50Out of stock

Lg Turkey Salami Melt

$11.50Out of stock

Sm Buffalo Bacon Melt

$9.00Out of stock

Lg Buffalo Bacon Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Sm Eggplant Parm

$10.00Out of stock

Lg Eggplant Parm

$12.00Out of stock

Sm Tuna Italian

$8.75Out of stock

Lg Tuna Italian

$10.75Out of stock

Sm Eggplant BLT

$9.75Out of stock

Lg Eggplant BLT

$11.75Out of stock

Sm Fig & Cotto

$12.00Out of stock

Lg Fig & Cotto

$14.00Out of stock

Sm Burrata & Speck

$10.25Out of stock

Lg Burrata & Speck

$12.25Out of stock

Sm Turket BLT

$9.50Out of stock

Lg Turkey BLT

$11.50Out of stock

Sm Tuscan Eggplant

$8.75Out of stock

Lg Tuscan Eggplant

$10.75Out of stock

Sm Anti Pasto & Cotto

$9.50Out of stock

Lg Anti Pasto & Cotto

$11.50Out of stock

Sm Godfather

$11.00Out of stock

Lg Godfather

$13.00Out of stock

Sm Pastrami Italiano

$9.50Out of stock

Lg Pastrami Italiano

$11.50Out of stock

Sm Turkey Bacon Apple

$11.00Out of stock

Lg Turkey Bacon Apple

$13.00Out of stock

Sm Finocchiona Cotto

$12.00Out of stock

Lg Finocchiona Cotto

$14.00Out of stock

Sm GMG Special

$9.75Out of stock

Lg GMG Special

$11.75Out of stock

Sm Eggplant Bruschetta

$9.00Out of stock

Lg Eggplant Bruschetta

$11.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family run Italian bakery, deli, and grocery specialty store, we bake all of our breads daily and offer sliced to order deli meats, sandwiches, and catering!

Location

49 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

