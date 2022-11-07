Sclafani's Bakery & Deli 49 Washington Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family run Italian bakery, deli, and grocery specialty store, we bake all of our breads daily and offer sliced to order deli meats, sandwiches, and catering!
Location
49 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester - 131 Main Street
No Reviews
131 Main Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gloucester
More near Gloucester