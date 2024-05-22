Homemade Crostini Bread

$16.45

3 Pieces of toasted to-perfection bread and 3 toppings for you to choose from, make it 3 of the same flavor, 2 and 1, or 1 and 2 =)) >Broccoli Rabe and Ricotta >Grape tomatoes Bruschetta >Homemade fig jam and Mozzarella