A map showing the location of Scolapasta Bistro 3358 NE 33rd StView gallery

Scolapasta Bistro 3358 NE 33rd St

409 Reviews

$$

3358 NE 33rd St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33806

Order Again

Appetizers

Octopus Appetizer

$23.95

Trio Meatballs

$15.95

Clams Zuppa Appetizer

$16.50

Mussels Zuppa Appetizer

$16.50

Grilled Hearts of Romaine

$15.50

Chopped Italian Salad

$16.00

Fresh Local Burrata

$22.50

Eggplant Tower

$14.50

Beet Caprese Salad

$14.50

Homemade Focaccia Bread

$14.95

Soup Of The Day

$10.00Out of stock

All Fresh "In House" Pasta

Ricotta Gnocchi

$22.95

Rigatoni Eggplant & Baby Meatballs

$22.95

Malfadine Bolognese

$23.00

Fettuccine Primavera

$22.95

Clams Over Linguine

$25.75

Shells Broccoli Rabe and Sausages

$23.95

Penne alla Vodka

$22.50

Penne Meatball & Sausages

$23.50

Porcini Mushroom Risotto

$24.95

Mussels Over Linguine

$25.75

Spaghetti Meatball

$20.95

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Shrimps Over Zucchini Noodles

$22.50

Add 1 Meatball

$5.00

Add 2 Meatball

$10.00

Cavatelli Cannellini, Broc

$22.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.50

Meat, Poultry, Fish

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Chicken Parmigiana.

$28.00

Chicken Marsala.

$28.00

Chicken Piccata .

$28.00

Chicken Francese.

$28.00

Chicken Paillard

$28.00

Veal Parmigiana

$33.00

Veal Marsala

$33.00

Veal Piccata

$33.00

Veal Francese

$33.00

Veal Paillard

$33.00

Whole Branzino

$34.00

Shrimp Francese

$32.00

Shrimp Piccata

$32.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$32.00

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Wood Fired Pizza

Margheritta Pizza

$16.00

Meatball Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Pasta By the Pound to Bring Home

1LB Fettucini

$7.50

1LB Spaghetti

$7.50

1 Lb Penne

$7.50

Vodka sauce

$6.00

Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Bolognese Sauce

$6.00

Aglio olio Sauce

$6.00

Rigatoni 1 Lb

$7.50

Linguine Lb

$7.50

Dessert

Ricotta Italian Cheesecake

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Pannacotta

$12.00

Affogato

$10.00

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Banana Bread with Nutella

$12.00

Lemoncello Cheese Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Amaretto Cheese Cake

$12.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe Side

$7.00

Side Sauteed spinash

$7.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side pasta

$7.00

Side mixed house salad

$7.50

Brocoli Rabe And Tomatoes

$7.00

Escarole And Beans Side

$7.00

NA Beverages

Pellegrino 1L

$6.50

Sparkling 750ml

$5.50

Panna 1 L

$6.50

Panna 750ml

$5.50

Sparkling Small

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.50

American Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Panna Small

$3.50

Specialty Drinks

Peach Nectar Bellini

$11.00

Strawberry Bellini

$11.00

Domestic beer

$6.00

Imported beer

$7.00

Red Wine Spritzer

$11.00

White Wine Spritzer

$11.00

Labi Craft Beer (Italy)

$9.00

Specials

Sausages and Peppers

$17.00

Fried Burrata

$19.00

Lamb Shank Tortellini

$30.00

Choco Mascarpone Cheese cake

$12.00

Pistaccio Cheesecake

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$12.00

Special Mussels

$18.00

Risotto Of The Day

$28.00

Veal Chop (14oz)

$42.00

Salmon Lasagna

$28.95

Lugana White

$60.00

Italian Malbec

$50.00

American whites

Chardonnay Clos Anais Napa Nalley

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Groth

$65.00

Italian Whites

Gavi Di Gavi

$40.00

Pinot Grigio I.G.T. Salus

$36.00

Pinot Grigio Tinazzi

$39.00

Chardonnay Impero

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc Collevento

$37.00

Rose Mon Amour Impero

$33.00

Riesling - GERMANY-

$42.00

Pinot Grigio Rose

$36.00

American Reds

Cabernet Stag Leap

$110.00

Cabernet McNab California

$52.00

Merlot Stag Leap

$75.00

Pinot Crested Purcopine

$38.00

Malbec Don Genaro Mendoza

$37.00

Pinot Noir Monte Degli Angeli

$48.00

Italian reds

Chainti Certosa DOCG

$42.00

Chianti Rigoletto DOCG

$38.00

Chianti Classico Certosa (RESERVE)

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Impero

$36.00

Barolo DOCG Broccardo

$109.00

Super Tuscan IGT Cancellaia

$58.00

Lambrusco Amabile

$36.00

Montepulciano DOCG RESERVE Sinello

$46.00

Montepulciano DOC Impero

$36.00

Sangiovese Salus

$39.00

Merlot Impero

$36.00

Baby Amarone Tinazzi

$58.00

Amarone Valpolicella Tinazzi

$109.00

Brunello di Montalcino Villa Elena

$109.00

Nero D Avola

$39.00

Super Tuscan Prunice

$46.00

Primitivo Di Puglia

$39.00

Ripasso Valpolicella Torre Falasco

$55.00

Villa Pillo Supertuscan

$48.00

Wine by the Glass

Pinot grigio

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Rose

$9.00

Chianti

$10.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Lambrusco

$9.00

Supertuscan

$12.00

Montepulciano

$10.00

Salus Sangiovese

$9.00

Merlot

$10.00

Baby Amarone

$15.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cockage Fee

$25.00

Malbec

$10.00

Moscato Glass

$9.00

Port wine. 10yr tawny

$10.00

Riesling Glass

$10.00

Lemoncello Shot

$8.00

Wine Aperol Sprizer

$12.00

Limoncello Sprizer

$11.00

Lambrusco Spritzer

$10.00

Sparkling

Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Prosecco Split

$12.00

Moscato Villa Balestra

$37.00

Moscato Split

$12.00

Bellini

$11.00

Small Meat & Cheese Board

Small Cheese Board

$22.50

Large Meat & Cheese Board

Large Meats And cheeses board

$38.50

Polenta Board

Polenta Board

$24.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3358 NE 33rd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33806

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

