Scone House Café 0S050 Winfield Road, Winfield IL 60192

No reviews yet

0s050 North Winfield Road

Winfield, IL 60190

Order Again

Sweet scones

Banana Bread

$3.25

Banana Pudding

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Butterscotch

$3.25

Cappuccino Scone

$3.25

Caramel Apple Pie

$3.25

Caramel Macchiato

$3.25

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.25

Cinnamon Pear

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Coconut Cake

$3.25

Cranberry Orange

$3.25

German Chocolate Cake

$3.25

Key Lime Pie

$3.25

Lemon Zest

$3.25

Mango Madness

$3.25

Milk Chocolate

$3.25

Milk Chocolate w/ Almonds

$3.25

Mixed Berries

$3.25

Monster Mix

$3.25

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Orange Cream

$3.25

Peach Cobbler

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.25

Red Velvet

$3.25

S'More

$3.25

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.25

Suzie-Q

$3.25

Taffy Apple

$3.25

Trail mix

$3.25

Triple Chocolate

$3.25

Turtle

$3.25

Banana Nut

$3.25

Carrot Cake

$3.25

Pumpkin Pie

$3.25

Apple Streusel

$3.25

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.25

Elvis

$3.25

Savory Scones

Pepperoni and Cheese

$3.75

Cheddar Jalapeño

$3.75

Bacon, Jalapeño, & Pepper Jack

$3.75

Three Cheese

$3.75

Cheese & Sausage

$3.75

Spicy Pepperoni & Cheese

$3.75

Three Cheese Topped w/ Jalapeño

$3.75

Garden Veggies

$3.75

Gluten-Free Scones

Gluten Free Blueberry

$4.25

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip

$4.25

Gluten Free Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.25

Gluten Free Cinnamon Apple

$4.25

Dark Chocolate

$4.25

Strawberry & Cream

$4.25

Lemon Poppyseed

$4.25

Pumpkin Spice

$4.25

Vegan Scones

Lemon-Blueberry

$4.50

Blackberry-Lime

$4.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$4.50

Almond Joy

$4.50

Seasonal Flavors

Eggnog

$3.25

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$3.25

Gingerbread

$3.25

Mint Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Peppermint Patty

$3.25

Peach Cobbler

$3.25

Pumpkin Pie

$3.25

Strawberry Shortcut

$3.25

Sweet Potatoe Pie

$3.25

Gluten-Free Vegan

Dark Chocolate Orange

$5.00

Lemon Raspberry

$5.00

Tea

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Masala Chi Latte

$4.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$3.50

Lemon Wintermint

$4.25

Iced Lemon Wintermint

$4.50

Cinnamon Plum

$4.25

Iced Cinnamon Plum

$4.50

Masala Chi Latte

$4.50

London Fog

$4.50

Masala Chi

$4.25

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Caramel Macchiato Coffee

$4.50

Extra Shot Espresso

$2.00

Cappucinno Coffee

$4.50

Large Iced Coffee

$3.25

Pumpkin Latte

$4.50

Large Coffee

$3.00

Regular Latte

$4.25

Hazelnut Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Small Coffee

$2.00

Small Iced Coffee

$2.00

Red Eye

$4.50

Double Espresso Shot

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Americano

$4.25

Extra Syrup

$0.25

Smoothies

Tropical Sunrise

$5.25

Morning Glory

$5.25

Berry Blast

$5.25

Strawberry Banana

$5.25

Cold Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grape Juice

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Bottle Tea

$2.25

Milk

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Vanilla Milk

$2.25

Strawberry Milk

$2.25

Whole Milk

$1.75

Hot Cocoa

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Decaf Pumpkin Latte

$4.50

Decaf Small Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Lg Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Hazlenut Latte

$4.50

Decaf Cappucino

$4.50

Decaf Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Decaf Iced Latte

Decaf Mocha Latte

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Delicious Gourmet Scones and Beverages

0s050 North Winfield Road, Winfield, IL 60190

