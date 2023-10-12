Scoop and Score 111 N Vista Ridge Blvd,Ste 202
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A family owned ice cream shop bringing you the best ice cream in Texas
Location
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd,Ste 202, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Local Slice - Cedar Park
No Reviews
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Super Sap's - 12160 West Parmer Lane, Suit 190
No Reviews
12160 West Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Firewater Sports Bar Cafe - 13010 W Parmer Ln STE 300
No Reviews
13010 W Parmer Ln STE 300 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cedar Park
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
More near Cedar Park