Scoopers 215 E 2nd St

215 E 2nd St

The Dalles, OR 97058

Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Gift Card

Gift Cards

$5.00

Brownies

Regular

$2.75

M&M

$3.95

Oreo

$3.95

Cookies

Brownie

$1.50

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal

$1.50

Loaf

Chocolate

$3.75

Cinnamon

$3.75

Lemon

$3.75

Other

Pretzel Rod

$1.50

Scones

Chocolate Chip

$4.25

Raspberry

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

215 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR 97058

