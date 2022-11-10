Scoopers 215 E 2nd St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
215 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR 97058
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles - 2938 E 2nd st
No Reviews
2938 E 2nd st The Dalles, OR 97058
View restaurant