Scoops & More Eatery imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Scoops & More Eatery 7012 Steubenville Pike

582 Reviews

$

7012 Steubenville Pike

Oakdale, PA 15071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Milkshake 20OZ

$5.99

Large Fries

$5.99

Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries.

Food

Burgers

All Burgers come with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries, substitute a house salad or onion rings for $2.99 Greek Salad for $3.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper Jack

Bacon Gorgonzola Burger

$11.99

Gorgonzola cheese topped off bacon

Texas Burger

$11.99

Pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, crispy onion strings.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Philly Burger

$11.99

Grilled peppers, onions and provolone.

Pizza Burger

$11.99

pizza sauce, pepperoni, and provolone.

Scoops Burger

$11.99

Ham, over hard egg and American cheese.

Smoke House Burger

$11.99

Bacon, Onion ring, and topped off with BBQ.

Deal Day Specials

Cheese Pizza and Drink Monday

$8.99Out of stock

Gyro and Fries Tuesday

$9.99Out of stock

Large Cheese Pizza and a Dozen Wings

$28.99

Smokehouse Burger and Drink Wednesday

$11.99

Cheesesteak Fries and Drink Thursday

$12.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwich Friday

$12.99Out of stock

Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Fries & Apps

Small Fries

$4.99

Large Fries

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.99

Grilled or fried chicken topped off with buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Greek Fries

$9.99

Seasoned fries, Feta Cheese topped off with Oregano

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Crispy bacon crumbles and cheese sauce

Cheese Steak Fries

$9.99

grilled steak, onions, peppers topped off with shredded mozzarella.

Breadsticks

$8.99

Cheese Sticks (5)

$6.50

Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Onion Rings (8)

$5.99

Zucchini Sticks (6)

$8.99

Hoagies

All hoagies come with fries, substitute a house salad or onion rings for $2.99 Greek Salad for $3.99

Bacon Chz Brgr Hoagie

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Hoagie

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie

$12.99

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$12.99

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$12.99

Italian Hoagie

$12.99

Philly Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$12.99

Steak, Egg, & Cheese Hoagie

$12.99

Turkey Hoagie

$12.99

Veggie Hoagie

$10.99

Meatball Hoagie

$10.99

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog 1/4lb Meal

$6.99

Hot Dog 1/4lb

$3.99

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger (KM)

$6.99

Cheese Pita Pizza (KM)

$6.99

Chicken Fingers (3-KM)

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (KM)

$6.99

Hamburger (KM)

$6.99

Hot Dog (KM)

$6.99

Pizza

TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON, GREEN PEPPERS, BANANA PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, TOMATO, PINEAPPLE, SPINACH, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, EXTRA CHEESE AND EXTRA SAUCE

Small Pizza (4 cut)

$8.29

Add a topping for $1.29 each

Medium Pizza (8cut)

$11.99

Add a topping for $1.69 each

Large Pizza (10cut)

$13.99

Add a topping for $2.29 each

XL Pizza (12cut)

$15.99

Add a topping for $2.50 each

Pizza Boat

$7.99

Add a topping for $1.29 Each

Gluten Free Crust 12"

$11.99

Salads

BLT Bleu Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

your choice of steak or chicken

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Gyro Salad

$11.99

Steak Salad

$11.99

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with fries, substitute a house salad or onion rings for $2.99 Greek Salad for $3.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of Grilled or Fried

Turkey Bacon Club

$11.99

Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Ham, Egg and American Cheese stacked up with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Hand breaded cod

Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Your choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper Jack.

Quesadilla

$11.99

Includes your choice of steak or chicken, served with a side or salsa and Sour Cream.

Greek Quesadilla

$11.99

Tortilla stuffed with gyro meat, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomato, green pepper, onions, provolone, jalapenos and feta served with Tzaziki sauce

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye.

Veggie Gyro

$7.99

Steak Gyro

$10.99

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzaziki sauce

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Soft Drink and Floats

Fountain

$2.50

Kid's Drink

$2.29

Soft Drinks only

Bottled Drinks

$2.89

Bottled Water

$1.69

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Slush 16oz

$3.29

Slush 20 oz

$3.99

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Greek Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

Spinach Pizza

Veggie Pizza

White Pizza

Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

12 Wings

$15.99

24 Wings

$26.99

30 Wings

$33.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Greek Wrap

$11.99

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Ice Cream

Soft Serve

Kids Soft Soft Serve

$3.29

Small Soft Serve

$3.99

Medium Soft Serve

$4.99

Large Soft Serve

$5.99

Pint Soft Serve

$8.49

Quart Soft Serve

$10.99

Half Gallon Soft Serve

$13.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$5.99

Single Cookie

$1.50

Hard Packed

Hard Packed- Kid's Scoop

$4.59

Hard Packed- 1 Scoop

$5.09

Hard Packed- 2 Scoop

$5.99

Hard Packed- 3 Scoop

$6.99

Pint Hard Pack

$7.49

Quart Hard Packed

$9.99

Half Gallon Hard Pack

$15.99

Milkshakes

Milkshake 16OZ

$4.99

Milkshake 20OZ

$5.99

Sundae

Soft Serve Sundae (Regular)

$4.99

Soft Serve Sundae (Large)

$5.99

Hard Packed Sundae (1 Scoop)

$5.99

Hard Packed Sundae (2 Scoops)

$6.99

Blitz

16oz Blitz

$5.59

20oz Blitz

$6.69

Specialty Sundae

Banana Split

$7.59

Choc Peanut Butter Cup

$7.59

Choc/Strawberry Sundae

$7.59

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.59

Cookie Doughlicious Sundae

$7.59

Cookie Monster

$7.59

Doggie Sundae

$3.99

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$7.59

Greek Style

$7.59

Mallow Cup

$7.59

Mint Choc/Oreo

$7.59

PB&J Sundae

$7.59

S'mores Sundae

$7.59

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.59

Tin Izzy

$7.59

Turtle Sundae

$7.59

Doggie Sundae (Copy)

$3.99

Specialty Shakes

Going Greek

$7.99

Luck of the Irish

$7.99

Peanut Butter Meltaway

$7.99

Salted Caramel

$7.99

Scoops Special

$7.99

Turtle Shake

$7.99

Extras

Specialty Cone

$1.49

Ice Cream Toppings

$1.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scoops & More Eatery is a small family owned restaurant and ice cream shop that has been in existence since 1946. In 2013 the restaurant was completely renovated and became Scoops & More Eatery. What makes Scoops so special is that we use all locally sourced products and hormone free as well. We offer a total of over 50 flavors of ice creams at all times.

Website

Location

7012 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale, PA 15071

Directions

Gallery
Scoops & More Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

North Star Restaurant - 8155 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.2 • 49
8155 Steubenville Pike McDonald, PA 15057
View restaurantnext
Insurrection Aleworks
orange star4.5 • 134
1635 E Railroad St Heidelberg, PA 15106
View restaurantnext
Jabby Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
1562 ISLAND AVE MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1597 Washington Pike Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext
Eggs-R-Us
orange starNo Reviews
2350 Noblestown Road Crafton, PA 15205
View restaurantnext
Sunny Jim's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 1,401
255 Camp Horne Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Oakdale
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston