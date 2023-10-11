Scoops of Hope
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Owned and operated by The Center of Hope in Southbridge Massachusetts, a non-profit organization providing vocational programs for intellectually disabled adults. We take pride in serving only the best homemade ice cream, sandwiches, and more!
Location
54 Foster Street, Southbridge, MA 01550
