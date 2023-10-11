Full Menu

Scoops

Kiddie

$3.50

Single scoop

Small

$4.50

Two Scoops

Medium

$6.50

Three Scoops

Large

$8.50

Four Scoops

Pup Cup

$3.00

Specialty Sundaes

The Scoops of Hope Cream Come True

$6.25

Two scoops vanilla, hot fudge, walnuts, whipped cream, and a cherry

The Reese's PB&C Ya Lata

$7.00

Two scoops vanilla, Reese's peanut butter cups, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, chocolate jimmies and a cherry

The Cookie Monster

$6.25

Two scoops Cookies and Cream, crushed sandwich cookies, hot fudge, whipped cream, maraschino cherry

The Gooey Chewy

$7.00

Brownie, two scoops vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream topped with chocolate sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry

The Monday Morning

$7.00

Café con leché ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream, chocolate jimmies and a cherry

S'mores Sundae

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, graham crackers, marshmallows, whipped cream, cherry, and chocolate jimmies

Strawberry Sundae

$6.25

Vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, almonds, whipped cream, cherry

Pina Colada Sundae

$6.00

Coconut ice cream with pineapple topping, whipped cream and cherry

Pumpkin Pie Sundae

$7.00

Pumpkin ice cream, hot fudge, graham crackers, whipped cream, cherry

Over the Rainbow

$6.25

Two scoops cotton candy, cotton candy pieces, gummy worms, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry

Oogie Boogie

$7.00

Mint chocolate chip, oreos, gummy worms, whipped cream, jimmies, cherry

Bat Attack

$6.25

Black raspberry with hot fudge, oreos, whipped cream and m&m face

Banana Split

Banana Split

$9.00

Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry ice creams, banana, hot fudge, strawberry, pineapple, whipped cream, jimmies and a cherry

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$8.00

Desserts/Bakery Items

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Cookies

$3.00

Two cookies

Sandwiches

Cheese Dream

$7.50

Classic grilled cheese with sharp cheddar, swiss, and american cheese

La Madrina (Chicken Pesto)

La Madrina (Chicken Pesto)

$12.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze

The Minutemen (Jalapeno Popper)

The Minutemen (Jalapeno Popper)

$8.00

Jalapeños, sharp Cheddar, cream cheese, and bacon

Chipotle Chicken

$10.00

Chicken, cheddar, chipotle sauce, avocado

BBQ Chicken Melt

BBQ Chicken Melt

$12.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, ranch, caramelized onions, jalepenos, and cheese

Thanksgiving Grilled Cheese

Thanksgiving Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sage chicken, stuffing, cranberry sauce, cheddar

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

Beef patty, american, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and a side

Classic Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo with a side

Cowboy Burger

$11.00

Beef patty, cheddar, sauteed onions, onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce with a side

The Heart Attack Burger

$13.00

Beef patty, american, cheese sauce, beef chili, bacon, jalapenos and a side

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$9.00

Four tenders, plain or tossed in sauce, with a side

Hot Dogs

The Plain Jane Dog

$7.00

Footlong hotdog on a butter-grilled bun

The Scoop Dogg

The Scoop Dogg

$8.50

Avocado, diced red onions, chipotle mayo. Fo shizzle!

Rueben Dog

$8.50

Footlong hot dog with sauerkraut, swiss, homemade thousand island

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.50

Chili Cheese Dog

Single Dogs

Single footlong hot dog

$4.00

Single footlong hot dog on a bun

Soups

Squash Soup

$5.00

Chili

$5.00

Salad

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad

$7.50

Soup/Salad Combo

Soup/Salad Combo

$11.00

Soup and salad

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Classic potato chips

Onion Rings

$4.50

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Cream Soda- SF

$3.00

Cranberry NN

$3.25

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Grapeade NN

$3.25

Orange Mango NN

$3.25

Snapple Iced Tea

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Cran Lime Seltzer

$2.50

Raspberry Seltzer

$2.50

