This restaurant does not have any images
Scoops on Main - Visalia 215 W Main St UNIT 102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Hand scooped home made ice cream at its finest, specialty items such as our famous "HOT Pressed Donut Sandwich Sundae" as well as our "Not'Yo Nachos". Don't forget to try our house made Waffle Cones!!
Location
215 W Main St UNIT 102, Visalia, CA 93291