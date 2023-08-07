Cocktails

Appletini

$6.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blind Russian

$10.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

New Old Fashion

$10.00

Poloma

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Smurfette

$8.00

Texan Bacon Bloody

$10.00

Texatini

$8.00

Tina's Tea

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Liquor

Cold Shots

BLACK HAUS

$4.00

Dr Cherry

$4.00

Dr Mint

$4.00

Dr Vanilla

$4.00

JACK HONEY

$4.00

JAGER

$4.00

SAMBUCA BLACK

$4.00

SAMBUCA WHITE

$4.00

Smokey

$4.00

Smokey Carmel

$4.00

Smokey Cinnamon

$4.00

Smokey Habanero

$4.00

Smokey Peach

$4.00

Smokey Peanut Butter

$4.00

Smokey Root Beer

$4.00

Smokey Watermelon

$4.00

Rumple

$4.00

Brandy

Well Brandy

$4.00

Korbel

$5.00

DBL WELL BRANDY

$6.00

DBL KORBEL

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Tanqueray Orange

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Tanqueray Orange

$7.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

DBL Drambuie

$7.00

DBL Frangelico

$7.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$7.00

DBL Jagermeister

$7.00

DBL Kahlua

$7.00

DBL Baileys

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Myers's Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$7.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.00

DBL Myers's Rum

$7.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$5.00

J & B

$5.00

DBL Well Scotch

$6.00

DBL Dewars

$7.00

DBL J & B

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Casamigos Blanco

$5.00

Cazadores Blanco

$5.00

Cazadores Reposado

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Cuervo

$5.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$7.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$7.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$7.00

DBL Cuervo

$7.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

44 North

$5.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Pearl Cucumber

$5.00

Stoli

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Absolut

$7.00

DBL Belvedere

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff

$7.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Kettle One

$10.00

DBL Titos

$7.00

DBL 44 North

$7.00

DBL Pearl Cucumber

$7.00

DBL Stoli

$7.00

Le Citron

$8.00

La Poire

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

White Peach & Rosemary

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Grape

$5.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.00

Absolute

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$5.00

Absolute Watermelon

$5.00

Absolute Lime

$5.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

CC

$7.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

High West

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Proper Twelve

$5.00

Segrams

$5.00

Souther Comfort

$5.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Vo

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

DBL 7

$7.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$7.00

DBL High West

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$7.00

DBL Jameson

$7.00

DBL Jameson Cold Brew

$7.00

DBL Jameson Orange

$7.00

DBL Jim Beam

$7.00

DBL Knob Creek

$10.00

DBL Makers Mark

$7.00

DBL Proper Twelve

$7.00

DBL Souther Comfort

$7.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$10.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

16oz Spotted Cow

$5.00

16oz Busch Lite

$4.00

16oz Miller Lite

$4.00

16oz Coors Lite

$4.00

16oz Leinenlugels Summer Shandy

$4.00

16oz Lakefront Riverwest Stein

$5.00

16oz Lakefront IPA

$5.00

Domestic Bottled Beer

Miller High Life

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Lite

$4.00

Pabst

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller GD

$4.00

Bud Lite Lime

$4.00

64

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Imported Bottled Beer

Hacker-Pschorr

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Hacker Pschorr

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Becks

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Seltzers

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Twisted Original

$4.00

Twisted Peach

$4.00

Twisted 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Twisted Rocket Pop

$4.00

Bud Lite Strawberry

$2.00

Bud Lite Cranberry

$2.00

Bud Lite Grapefruit

$2.00

Bud Lite Mango

$2.00

Carb Lemon Lime

$5.00

Carb Black Cherry

$5.00

Carb Cranberry

$5.00

Carb BlackRaz

$5.00

WC Ruby

$4.00

WC Black Cherry

$4.00

WC Raz

$4.00

WC Mango

$4.00

WC Watermelon

$4.00

Old School Cans

32oz Pabst

$5.00

16oz Pabst

$2.50

16oz Schlitz

$2.50

16oz Old MKE

$2.50

160z Hamms

$2.50

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Diet Sprite

$2.50

N/A Beers

Clausthaler

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Food

JUST TO START

BANGIN SHRIMP

FRESH BATTERED FRIED SHRMIP SAUCED IN THAI SWEEK CHILI SAUCE AND SRIRACHA

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS FRIED TENDER. TOPPED WITH BACON AND BOURBON BALSMIC GLAZE

IN A PICKLE

DILL PICKLE, HONEY HAM AND CREAM CHEESE WRAPPED INA WONTON AND FRIED GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH HOMEMADE RANCH

MONSTER MUCHO MACHO NACHO

$0.00+

HOMEMADE TORTILLA CHIPS SMOTHERED IN BEANS, TACO MEAT, NACHO CHEESE, FRESH JALEPENO, ONION, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, SALSA AND SOUR CREAM

MOZZIE WRAPS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE WRAPPED IN A WONTON AND FRIED GOLDEN BROWN AND SERVED WITH HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE

WHAT A CROCK

CREAMY, CHEESEY CRAB DIP SERVED IN A CROCK. SERVED WITH WARM FRENCH BREAD, CRACKERS AND CARROTS

WINGING IT

WINGIN IT (6)

BONE IN WINGS FRIED TO PERFECTION.

WINGIN IT (12)

WINGIN IT (18)

WINGIN IT (24)

LET'S TACO BOUT IT

BLOODY MARY TACOS

TENDER STEAK MARINATED IN OUR HOMEMADE BLOODY MARY MIX. PILED IN A CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SHREDDED GREENS, SHREDDED CHEESE, RAW ONION & CILANTRO

CHA CHA CHA CHICKEN OR BEEF TACOS

FLOUR TORTILLAS TOPPED WTH CHEESE, ONION, TOMATOES, SOUR CREAM

BURGERS & MORE

GRILLED CHEESE PLEASE

YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

HALF POUND BURGER, BRIOCHE BUN

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

HALF POUND BURGER, BRIOCHE BUN

SCOOPS STEAK SANDWHICH

6 OZ TENDERLOIN MARINATED IN OUR BOURCON GLAZE TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS & MUSHROOMS ON A TOASTED BUN

TEXAS PULLED PORK & CHICKEN

PICK ONE. SAUCED ON A TOASTED BUN

BLT

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH BREAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

GRILLED CHICKEN WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS

ON THE GREEN

THE SCOOP SIGNATURE SALAD

MIXED GREENS, HARD BOILED EGGS, TOMATOES, RED ONION, BACON, FRESH AVOCADOS, SLIVERED ALMONDS, HOMEMADE CROUTONS, SHREDDED OR BLEU CHEESE. CHOICE OF DRESSING

BLUE WATER BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS, TOSSED WITH MIXED GREENS, PEPERED BACON, PEPPER JACK CHEESE.

HAIL CESAR

FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOSSED WITH CESAR DRESSING AND TOPPED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE & HOMEMADE CROUTONS

SIDES

EXTRA BREAD

Tenants

Rent

Apartment 1

$160.00

Apartment 2

$160.00

Apartment 3

$160.00

Apartment 4

$160.00

Apartment 5

$160.00

Apartment 6

$160.00

Apartment 7

$160.00

Manager Apartment

$225.00

Late Fee (Per Day)

$20.00