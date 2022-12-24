Scoopski's - Cedar Falls, IA imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Scoopski's - Cedar Falls, IA Scoopski's CF

70 Reviews

1828 Waterloo Rd

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Order Again

SCOOPS

Scoop Bowls

$3.74+

Cake Cone

$3.74+

Waffle Cone

$4.75+

Extra Items

$1.00+

Sugar Cone

$3.74+

Halloween cone

$3.00

Shake & Malts & Smoothies

Malts

$5.00+

Smoothie

$5.00+

Yeti's

Yeti's

$5.25+

Specialty Treats

Lucky Charms Treat

Lucky Charms Treat

$5.25+
Peep Treat

Peep Treat

$5.25+

Scoop Cookie

Scoop Cookie

$5.00

Big Yeti Sandwich

$15.00

Single Cookies

Single Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Single Monster Cookie

$2.50

Single Triple Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Single Reeses Peanut Butter

$2.50Out of stock

Single Oatmeal Peanut Butter

$2.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Cookie Box

Box Size

$30.00+

Beer

Truly Lemonade

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00Out of stock

Victory Dance

$4.00

Water & Soda

Water

$1.50

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Pints & 1/2 Gallon

Pre Packaged Pint

$6.75

Hard Scoop Pint

$6.75

1/2 Gallon Scoop

$18.00

Shirts

Tee Shirt

$25.00

Employee Shirt

$15.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$24.95

Cloth Hat

$24.95

Patches

$5.95

8" Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake 8"

$25.00

Ice Cream Pie

Ice Cream Pie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1828 Waterloo Rd, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

