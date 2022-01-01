Scooters Grill and Bar 1911 Sego Ct

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters

Smothered biker fries

$9.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Pretzel Sticks

$7.50Out of stock

Pork Skins

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Beef Nachos

$13.00

Chili Nachos

$12.99

Buffalo cauliflower

$7.00

Southwest Egg Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Jalapeño Mac and cheese bites

$7.00

Biker platter

$13.00

Soup/Salad

Beef Chili

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Baskets

Buffalo Chips - Basket

$9.00

Onion Rings - Basket

$9.00

Fries - Basket

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries - Basket

$6.00

Fried Okra - Basket

$6.00

Sides

Potato Salad - Side

$3.75

Macaroni Salad - Side

$3.75

Cole Slaw - Side

$5.00

Fries - Side

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries - Side

$5.00

Onion Rings - Side

$5.00

Fried Okra - Side

$4.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chips - Side

$5.00

Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$18.00

6 Flats

$13.00

6 Drums

$13.00

12 Flats

$23.00

12 Drums

$23.00

Sandwiches

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Bologna

$7.00

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich

$11.99

1/4 Lb Hot Dog

$7.50

Burger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Carolina BBQ Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Hamburger

$9.50

Specialities

Chicken Tenders

$11.75

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$16.00

Rack of Ribs

$27.00

1 Lb Shrimp

$19.00

1/2 Shrimp

$13.00

Special Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Tenders Small

$8.00

Chicken Tenders Large

$10.00

Daily Specials

Beef Tips

$9.50

Braised Beef Sirlion Tips with a rich beef gravy. Served over rice with seasoned greenbeans and Texas toast

Chicken Parmesan

$9.50

Chicken Parmesan served on a bed of spaghetti with a side salad and Texas toast.

SW Grilled Chicken

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with our house honey mustard and melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Served with rice pilaf and a side salad.

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.50

Spaghetti and Meatballs served with a side salad and Texas toast.

Okra

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$7.00

Special Quesadilla

$13.00

Dessert

Pecan Pie

$5.50

Pecan Pie ala Mode

$6.50

Brownie

$5.50

Brownie ala Mode

$6.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Lava cake

$6.95

Lava ice cream

$8.95

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.75

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.75

Xango fried cheesecake

$7.00

NA Beverage

Apple Juice

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coffee - Decaf

$2.50

Coffee - Regular

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Monster

$4.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Monday

Margarita

$5.00

Margarita Upgrade

$7.00

Tuesday

Long island

$8.00

Wednesday

Well whiskey

$3.00

Domestic beer

$3.00

Well whiskey and domestic beer combo

$5.50

Thursday

Well Tequila

$3.00

Import beer

$4.00

Well Tequila and import beer

$6.50

Friday

Fireball shot

$5.00

Jello shot

$2.00

Saturday

Sex on the beach

$5.00

Sunday

Mimosa

$6.50

Blood Mary

$7.50

Champagne

$10.00

Champagne and OJ

$12.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Try our BBQ and cold beer!

Website

Location

1911 Sego Court, Raleigh, NC 27616

Directions

