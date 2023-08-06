Drinks

Sm FD

Sm FD

$1.00

Med FD

$1.56

Lrg

$2.00

20oz

$1.50

1-ltr

$2.00

2-ltr

$2.50

Scooters Grub

Endless Appetizers

Season Fry

$0.00+

Cheese Fry

$3.45+

Chili n Chz Fry

$3.95+

Ched Chz Curd

$4.45+

Potato Cake

$3.95+

Waffle Fry

$3.65+

Steak Cut

$2.95+

Shoe String Fry

$2.95+

Curly Fry

$3.45+

Potato Wedge

$3.45+

Funnel Cake Fry

$3.65+

Pretzel Bite

$4.65+

Pretzel Sticks

$3.45+

Str Cut Fry

$2.95+

Cauliflower - Tobasco

$3.95+

Onion Rings

$3.95+

Battered Rings

$3.95+

Crinkle Fry

$3.95+

Jala Ched Chz

$4.45+

Jala Cream Chz

$4.45+

Tamale

$2.45+

Tamale Boat

$3.95+

Mini Taco

$4.85+

Mozz stix

$2.95+

Fried Mushroom

$3.65+

Beef Ravioli

$3.95+

Chz Ravioli

$3.95+

Zucchini

$2.95+

Fried Pickles

$2.95+

Pizza Puff

Corn Dog

$2.95

Mac N Chz Bites

$2.95+

Corn Bites

$3.95+

Chix Cordon Bleu

$3.65+

Potato Ched Bites

$2.95+

Frank In Puff

$2.95+

Fiesta Bold Poppers

$3.65+

Pretzel Dogs

$4.75+

Southern Hushpuppy

$3.45+

Rayleigh’s Kids Appetizers

Fries

Onion Rings

Mozzarella Stix

Cheese Curds

Pretzel Bites

Potato Cakes

Waffle Fries

Fried Pickles

Pretzel Dogs

Chicago Style Pizza

Thin Crust

$9.75+

Double Crust

$11.75+

Pan

$13.75+

Stuffed

$15.75+

Skinny’s Big Beef Burgers

All Burgers are served on Baked Fresh Daily Buns along with a 1/4 lb of Fries. (Our Burgers Weight is increased when preparing them with Our ingredients, So that the Final Weight Afte being cooked is As Advertised or BIGGER)

1/4 lb Beef Burger

$5.75

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$5.95

1/2 lb Beef Burger

$7.75

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$7.95

Ridiculous Whole Pound

$9.75

Pizza Burger

$6.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.75

Olive Burger

$6.50

Steak Burger

$6.75

BLT Burger

$6.75

Bacon Ranch Burger

$6.75

Taco Burger

$6.75

Egg n Cheese

$6.75

Jalapeno n Chz Burger

$6.75

Mac n Chz Burger

$6.25

Hot n Spicy

$6.25

Chili Burger

$6.25

Buffalo Chili Burg

$6.50

SCOOTER BURGER

$6.50

Bacon n Egg Burg

$6.25

Onion n Mushroom

$6.50

Blue Chz & Bacon Bits

$6.50

Strait Cut

Crinkle Cut

Shoe String

Steak

Straight Cut

Crinkle Cut

Shoe String

Steak Cut

7" Bun

Burger Bun

Pretzel Bun

Tortilla

Poppy Seed Hot Dog

Soft Hot Dog Bun

Textas Toast

Pita

Daultin’s Slaughter House

Skirt Steak 8oz

$9.95

Chopped Steak

$6.50

Philly Steak

$6.50

Ribeye Steak 8oz

$8.95

Grandma Ellen’s Grilled Cheese

American Original

$3.50

Bacon & Tomato

$4.75

Beef & Cheese

$4.75

Broccoli & Cheese

$3.75

Chicken & Cheese

$4.50

Cheese Burger

$4.25

Jalapeno - Banana Pep

$3.75

Blue Cheese

$4.25

Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Steak & Cheese

$5.75

Italian Sausage & Cheese

$4.50

Philly Cheese

$4.75

Chix Baco chz

$5.25

Bac Chz burger

$4.65

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Gyro Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Turkey & Cheese

$4.25

Mushroom & Swiss

$4.25

Turkey & Bacon

$5.25

Olive Lovers

$4.25

Veggie & Chz

$4.25

egg Bac Chz

$5.25

Buff Grill Chz

$4.75

Straight Fries

Crinkle Cut

Shoe String

Steak

Lachlan’s Kids Grub

Hot Dog Kids

$2.25

Corn Dog Kids

$2.75

Polish Sausage

$2.35

Hamburger

$2.95

Cheeseburger

$3.25

Italian Sausage

$2.75

3pc Chix Tender

$2.95

Grilled Cheese

$2.25

Pizza Bread

$1.95

Spaghetti

$2.95+

Mini Pizza

$4.45+

Hot Dogs

Regular

$3.75

Chicago Style

$3.95

Fried Dog

$3.75

Grilled Dog

$3.75

Cheezy Dog

$4.25

Chili Dog

$4.25

Chz n Chili Dog

$4.75

BBQ Dog

$4.50

Bacon Wrap

$4.75

Straight Cut

Crinkle Cut

Shoe String

Steak Cut

Pasta-N-Pasta

Spaghetti & Sauce

$6.95

Angel Hair & Sauce

$6.95

Mostaccioli & Sauce

$6.95

Angel Olio

$6.95

Mostaccioli Olio

$6.95

Chicken Veggie Pasta

$8.95

Baked Mostaccioli

$7.45

Sausage Lazagna

$8.95

Meat Ravioli

$7.95

Cheese Lasagna

$7.95

Cheese Ravioli

$7.95

Veggie Lasagna

$8.95

Fettuccini Alffredo

$7.95

Fettuccini Veggie Alfredo

$8.95

Chicken Parmesan

$8.95

Chix Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.95

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$7.95

Rigatoni

$6.95

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$8.95

Baked Ziti

$6.95

Baked Sasicia Zitti

$7.95

Cheese Tortellini

$8.95

Chicken Rigatoni

$8.95

Italian Sandwiches

Regular Italian Beef sandwich

$7.75

Regular Italian Sausage sandwich

$7.25

Jumbo Italian Beef sandwich

$9.75

Jumbo Italian Sausage sandwich

$9.25

Meatball Classic sandwich

$6.75

Beef & Meatball sandwich

$8.25

Beef & Sausage sandwich

$8.75

Mushroom Meatball & Chz sandwich

$7.25

Sausage & Meatballs sandwich

$8.25

Italian Sausage Patty sandwich

$7.25

Onion & Peppers Beef sandwich

$7.25

Onion & Pepper Sausage sandwich

$8.25

BBQ Beef sandwich

$7.25

Sausage Pepper & Egg sandwich

Pita

BLT Pita

$4.75

Grilled Chicken Pita

$5.75

Swiss Mushroom Burger Pita

$5.95

Italian Sausage Pita

$4.75

BBQ Pork Pita

$4.50

Meatball Sandwich Pita

$4.25

Ham & Chz Pita

$3.75

Italian Beef

$5.75

Philly Chz Steak Pita

$5.75

Egg & Chz Pita

$4.75

Chix Parmesan Pita

$5.25

Turkey Club Pita

$4.75

Cheese Burger Pita

$5.25

Rylynn’s Little Lamb

All Selections come with 1/4lb of Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & A cup of Tzatziki Sauce.

Gyro Sandwich

$6.95

Comes with 1/4lb of Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & A cup of Tzatziki Sauce.

Gyro Sandwich Deluxe

$7.95

Comes with 1/4lb of Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & A cup of Tzatziki Sauce. Includes Side Salad & 20oz drink.

Gyro Dinner Platter

$11.29

Comes with 1/4lb of Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & A cup of Tzatziki Sauce. Includes Extra Portion of Meat, 2 Pita Breads, 20oz Drink & Desert.

Polish Sausage

Regular Sausage

$4.50

Maxwell Street

$4.75

Mushroom n Swiss

$4.75

Grilled Pepper & Onion Polish

$4.50

Smokin Hot

$4.50

Straight Cut

Crinkle Cut

Shoe Sting

Steak

South of The Border

Chicken fajita

$6.95+

Steak Fajita

$8.95+

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

convenient Store Nacho's

$2.95

Chicken Nachos

$5.95

Cheese Quesadilla's

$3.00

Beef Quesadilla's

$4.75

Chicken Quesadilla's

$5.50

Steak Quesadilla's

$6.25

Supreme Quesadilla's

$4.75

Daultin’s Fish House

Perch

$12.95

Cod

$8.95

Cat fish

$8.95

Jumbo shrimp

$9.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Porky’s Place

BBQ Pulled Pork

$5.95

Ranch Pulled Pork

$5.95

Hot n Spicy

$5.95

Philly Pulled Pork

$6.45

1/2 Rack Ribs

$11.95

Full Rack Ribs

$16.95

Calzones

Cheese calzone

$8.75

Pizza Slice

Cheese slice

$1.75+

Pepperoni

$2.00+

Pizza Burrito

Cheese

$5.50

1 Ingred

$6.25

2 Ingred

$7.00

3 Ingred

$7.75

4 Ingred

$8.50

Addl

$1.00

Soup Of the Day

22 Rotated Soups. Ask about our soup of the day.

Chicken Noodle

$3.50

Cream of Mushroom

$3.50

Cheese Burger

$3.50

Potato

$3.50

Chicken Rice

$3.50

Broccoli Cheddar

$3.50

Split Pea

$3.50

Italian Wedding

$3.50

Ham & Potato

$3.50

Tomato

$3.50

Lasagna

$3.50

Cheesy Potato

$3.50

Minestrone

$3.50

Garlic Meatball

$3.50

Clam Chowder

$3.50

BBQ Pork

$3.50

Easton’s Wings and Things

Jumbo wings

$3.95+

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Chix Tenders

$3.75+

Chix Tenders Meal

$4.95

Straight Fries

Crinkle Cut

Shoe String

Steak

Chicken Sandwiches

Chix Sandwich

$6.50

Hot n Spicy Chix Sandwich

$6.75

Pizza Chix Sandwich

$6.75

BLT Chix Sandwich

$6.75

BBQ Chix Sandwich

$6.75

Taco Chix Sandwich

$6.75

Veggie Chix Sandwich

$6.75

Philly Chix Sandwich

$6.75

Straight Fries

Crinkle Cut

Shoe String Fries

Steak Cut

Salad

Side Salad

$3.65

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$4.95

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Fried Chicken

$4.95

Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Tomato & Onion

$4.95

Macaroni

$4.95

Potato

$4.95

Pasta

$3.25

Coleslaw

$3.25

Ranch

Creamy Garlic

1000 Island

Raspberry Vinaigretter

Italian

Creamy Italian

Honey Mustard

French (Orange)

Catalina French (Dark Red)

Bleu Cheese

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.75+

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$2.25+

Garlic & Butter Dough Ball

$3.75+

Parmesan & Olive Oil Dough Ball

$3.75+

Cinnamon & Sugar Dough Ball

$3.75+

Dough Bites

$3.75+

Pizza Bread

Pizza bread Regular Chz n Sauce

$3.25

Pepperoni

$3.75

Sausage

$3.75

Build it*

$4.75

Five Chzy

$3.75

Tomatoes & Mozzarella

$3.50

Mushroom & Chz

$3.50

Onion & Sauce

$3.50

Pepper Mix & Chz

$3.50

Scooter Specialties

Scooters Burger

$15.95

Scooters Pizza

$19.95

Scooters Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Scooters Pasta Dinner

$7.95

Straight Fries

Crinkle cut

Shoe String

Steak Fries

Daily Deserts

Cake

$3.50

Cookies

$3.50

Fudge Brownie

$3.50

Cinnamon/Sugar dough balls

$3.50

Specialty Pizza

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00+

Popeye Pizza

$15.00+

BBQ Beef

$15.00+

Cheeseburger

$15.00+

BLT

$15.00+

Pretzel Pizza

$15.00+

Skillet Pizza

$15.00+

Malia's Mix-it-up

$15.00+

Hawaiian

$15.00+

Big Meaty

$15.00+

Italiano Beef

$15.00+

Gyro

$15.00+

Wild Buffalo

$15.00+

Tamed Buffalo

$15.00+

Chicken Ranch

$15.00+

Taco

$15.00+

Lasagna

$15.00+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00+

The Smoker

$15.00+

Meat-A-Ball

$15.00+

Honey Chicken

$15.00+

Margharita

$15.00+

Kaylee's Big Mac

$15.00+

The Daltinator

$15.00+

Garlic Parmesan Cheese

$15.00+

Chili

Served with A side of Oyster Crackers, onion and Cheese.

Chili

$3.50

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Fry Sauce

A-1 Steak Sauce

Hot Sauce

Olive Oil

Parmesan

Red Pepper

Tartar

Butter

Sour Cream

Mayonaise

Relish

Oyster Crackers

Tzaki Sauce