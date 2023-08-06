Scooters Pizza and Grub 3340 N Vernal Ave
3340 N Vernal Ave
Vernal, UT 84078
Scooters Grub
Endless Appetizers
Season Fry
$0.00+
Cheese Fry
$3.45+
Chili n Chz Fry
$3.95+
Ched Chz Curd
$4.45+
Potato Cake
$3.95+
Waffle Fry
$3.65+
Steak Cut
$2.95+
Shoe String Fry
$2.95+
Curly Fry
$3.45+
Potato Wedge
$3.45+
Funnel Cake Fry
$3.65+
Pretzel Bite
$4.65+
Pretzel Sticks
$3.45+
Str Cut Fry
$2.95+
Cauliflower - Tobasco
$3.95+
Onion Rings
$3.95+
Battered Rings
$3.95+
Crinkle Fry
$3.95+
Jala Ched Chz
$4.45+
Jala Cream Chz
$4.45+
Tamale
$2.45+
Tamale Boat
$3.95+
Mini Taco
$4.85+
Mozz stix
$2.95+
Fried Mushroom
$3.65+
Beef Ravioli
$3.95+
Chz Ravioli
$3.95+
Zucchini
$2.95+
Fried Pickles
$2.95+
Pizza Puff
Corn Dog
$2.95
Mac N Chz Bites
$2.95+
Corn Bites
$3.95+
Chix Cordon Bleu
$3.65+
Potato Ched Bites
$2.95+
Frank In Puff
$2.95+
Fiesta Bold Poppers
$3.65+
Pretzel Dogs
$4.75+
Southern Hushpuppy
$3.45+
Rayleigh’s Kids Appetizers
Chicago Style Pizza
Skinny’s Big Beef Burgers
All Burgers are served on Baked Fresh Daily Buns along with a 1/4 lb of Fries. (Our Burgers Weight is increased when preparing them with Our ingredients, So that the Final Weight Afte being cooked is As Advertised or BIGGER)
1/4 lb Beef Burger
$5.75
1/4 lb Cheeseburger
$5.95
1/2 lb Beef Burger
$7.75
1/2 lb Cheeseburger
$7.95
Ridiculous Whole Pound
$9.75
Pizza Burger
$6.75
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$6.75
Olive Burger
$6.50
Steak Burger
$6.75
BLT Burger
$6.75
Bacon Ranch Burger
$6.75
Taco Burger
$6.75
Egg n Cheese
$6.75
Jalapeno n Chz Burger
$6.75
Mac n Chz Burger
$6.25
Hot n Spicy
$6.25
Chili Burger
$6.25
Buffalo Chili Burg
$6.50
SCOOTER BURGER
$6.50
Bacon n Egg Burg
$6.25
Onion n Mushroom
$6.50
Blue Chz & Bacon Bits
$6.50
Strait Cut
Crinkle Cut
Shoe String
Steak
Straight Cut
Crinkle Cut
Shoe String
Steak Cut
7" Bun
Burger Bun
Pretzel Bun
Tortilla
Poppy Seed Hot Dog
Soft Hot Dog Bun
Textas Toast
Pita
Daultin’s Slaughter House
Grandma Ellen’s Grilled Cheese
American Original
$3.50
Bacon & Tomato
$4.75
Beef & Cheese
$4.75
Broccoli & Cheese
$3.75
Chicken & Cheese
$4.50
Cheese Burger
$4.25
Jalapeno - Banana Pep
$3.75
Blue Cheese
$4.25
Ham & Cheese
$4.25
Steak & Cheese
$5.75
Italian Sausage & Cheese
$4.50
Philly Cheese
$4.75
Chix Baco chz
$5.25
Bac Chz burger
$4.65
Egg & Cheese
$4.25
Gyro Grilled Cheese
$5.25
Turkey & Cheese
$4.25
Mushroom & Swiss
$4.25
Turkey & Bacon
$5.25
Olive Lovers
$4.25
Veggie & Chz
$4.25
egg Bac Chz
$5.25
Buff Grill Chz
$4.75
Straight Fries
Crinkle Cut
Shoe String
Steak
Lachlan’s Kids Grub
Hot Dogs
Pasta-N-Pasta
Spaghetti & Sauce
$6.95
Angel Hair & Sauce
$6.95
Mostaccioli & Sauce
$6.95
Angel Olio
$6.95
Mostaccioli Olio
$6.95
Chicken Veggie Pasta
$8.95
Baked Mostaccioli
$7.45
Sausage Lazagna
$8.95
Meat Ravioli
$7.95
Cheese Lasagna
$7.95
Cheese Ravioli
$7.95
Veggie Lasagna
$8.95
Fettuccini Alffredo
$7.95
Fettuccini Veggie Alfredo
$8.95
Chicken Parmesan
$8.95
Chix Fettuccini Alfredo
$8.95
Baked Cheese Manicotti
$7.95
Rigatoni
$6.95
Spicy Chicken Pasta
$8.95
Baked Ziti
$6.95
Baked Sasicia Zitti
$7.95
Cheese Tortellini
$8.95
Chicken Rigatoni
$8.95
Italian Sandwiches
Regular Italian Beef sandwich
$7.75
Regular Italian Sausage sandwich
$7.25
Jumbo Italian Beef sandwich
$9.75
Jumbo Italian Sausage sandwich
$9.25
Meatball Classic sandwich
$6.75
Beef & Meatball sandwich
$8.25
Beef & Sausage sandwich
$8.75
Mushroom Meatball & Chz sandwich
$7.25
Sausage & Meatballs sandwich
$8.25
Italian Sausage Patty sandwich
$7.25
Onion & Peppers Beef sandwich
$7.25
Onion & Pepper Sausage sandwich
$8.25
BBQ Beef sandwich
$7.25
Sausage Pepper & Egg sandwich
Pita
Rylynn’s Little Lamb
All Selections come with 1/4lb of Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & A cup of Tzatziki Sauce.
Gyro Sandwich
$6.95
Comes with 1/4lb of Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & A cup of Tzatziki Sauce.
Gyro Sandwich Deluxe
$7.95
Comes with 1/4lb of Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & A cup of Tzatziki Sauce. Includes Side Salad & 20oz drink.
Gyro Dinner Platter
$11.29
Comes with 1/4lb of Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & A cup of Tzatziki Sauce. Includes Extra Portion of Meat, 2 Pita Breads, 20oz Drink & Desert.
Polish Sausage
South of The Border
Daultin’s Fish House
Porky’s Place
Calzones
Pizza Slice
Soup Of the Day
22 Rotated Soups. Ask about our soup of the day.
Easton’s Wings and Things
Chicken Sandwiches
Salad
Side Salad
$3.65
Turkey Bacon Ranch
$4.95
Grilled Chicken
$4.95
Fried Chicken
$4.95
Ham & Cheese
$4.95
Tomato & Onion
$4.95
Macaroni
$4.95
Potato
$4.95
Pasta
$3.25
Coleslaw
$3.25
Ranch
Creamy Garlic
1000 Island
Raspberry Vinaigretter
Italian
Creamy Italian
Honey Mustard
French (Orange)
Catalina French (Dark Red)
Bleu Cheese
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bread
Pizza Bread
Scooter Specialties
Specialty Pizza
Chicken Alfredo
$15.00+
Popeye Pizza
$15.00+
BBQ Beef
$15.00+
Cheeseburger
$15.00+
BLT
$15.00+
Pretzel Pizza
$15.00+
Skillet Pizza
$15.00+
Malia's Mix-it-up
$15.00+
Hawaiian
$15.00+
Big Meaty
$15.00+
Italiano Beef
$15.00+
Gyro
$15.00+
Wild Buffalo
$15.00+
Tamed Buffalo
$15.00+
Chicken Ranch
$15.00+
Taco
$15.00+
Lasagna
$15.00+
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.00+
The Smoker
$15.00+
Meat-A-Ball
$15.00+
Honey Chicken
$15.00+
Margharita
$15.00+
Kaylee's Big Mac
$15.00+
The Daltinator
$15.00+
Garlic Parmesan Cheese
$15.00+
Chili
Served with A side of Oyster Crackers, onion and Cheese.
