  Branson
  Scooters Sports Grill - -2805 Green Mountain Drive
Scooters Sports Grill -2805 Green Mountain Drive

No reviews yet

-2805 Green Mountain Drive

Branson, MO 65616

Scooters Sports Grill

Add-Ons

1lb. Pastrami

$17.99

Add Bacon Ranch Cream Cheese

$0.99

Add Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$0.99

Add Marinara

$0.99

Bacon

$2.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.49

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Onion Ring Dip

$0.99

Ranch Dip

$0.60

Scooters Seasoning - 6 pack

$51.00

Scooters Seasoning - per bottle

$8.50

Desserts

Baked Alaska

$12.99

Entrees

12oz Ribeye Steak

$34.99

Served with choice of 2 sides and grilled bread

Catfish Dinner

$17.99

Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Hushpuppies

Tomato and Pesto Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, dressed with a pesto/garlic cream sauce

Gourmet Burgers

4 Sliders

$15.99

Pickles and choice of 1 Cheese

6 Sliders

$18.99

Pickles and choice of 1 Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Choice of 1 Cheese

Bacon Ranch Cream Cheese Burger

$15.99

Lettuce, Onion, Pickles

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Choice of one Cheese

Hamburger

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Mushroom & Mozzarella Burger

$15.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Patty Melt

$15.99

Marble Rye, Cheese, Grilled Onions w/1000 on the side

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.99

Served with Fries or Applesauce and Small Fountain Drink, Milk, Chocolate Milk or Juice

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Served with Fries or Applesauce and Small Fountain Drink, Milk, Chocolate Milk or Juice

Kid's Mini Corndogs

$8.99

Served with Fries or Applesauce and Small Fountain Drink, Milk, Chocolate Milk or Juice

Kid's Sliders (2, with Cheese and Pickles)

$8.99

Served with Fries or Applesauce and Small Fountain Drink, Milk, Chocolate Milk or Juice

Signature Sandwiches and Such

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Buffalo Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Crispy Fried Chicken Strips/4

$13.99

Choice of Dipping sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Italian Beef & Pastrami

$15.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Sport Peppers on the side w/AuJus

Pastrami Reuben

$14.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 on the side

Philly

$15.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onions, Peppers, AuJus

Scooter's Reuben

$15.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, 1000 on the side

Soup and Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fresh Greens, Buffalo Breaded Chicken, Tomato, Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fresh Greens, Chicken, Tomato, Cheese

Small Side Salad

$5.99

Fresh Greens, Tomato, Cheese

Starters

10 Boneless Breaded Wings & Celery

$13.99

Choice of Dipping sauce. Sauce served on the side.

Dragon Eggs

$13.99

Jalapeno/Cheese, Bacon Wrapped, Deep Fried

6 Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara

$7.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.99

Blackened Buffalo Bone-in Wings & Celery

$15.99

1LB Grilled and Tossed in Buffalo sauce "Scooter's Way" w/Blue Cheese or Ranch

Large Onion Rings

$10.99

Large Order of Fries

$6.99

Dragon Wings & Celery

$14.99

1LB Breaded Wings, served plain with BBQ or Buffalo sauce on the side.

Small Order of Fries

$3.29

Traditional Buffalo Bone-in Wings & Celery

$14.99

1LB Tossed in Buffalo w/Blue Cheese or Ranch

Traditional Garlic Parmesan Bone-in Wings & Celery

$14.99

1LB Tossed in Garlic Parmesan w/Blue Cheese or Ranch

Large Order of Fries (Copy)

$6.99

X-tra Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Baked Potato - Butter (After 4pm)

$3.89

Baked Potato - Loaded (After 4pm)

$4.88

Coleslaw

$2.99

Seasonal Vegetables

$2.99

Applesauce

$1.29

Fried Roll

$1.39

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Caramel Cold Brew

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Coke Products

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Hazelnut Cold Brew

$4.99

Milk

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Peach Italian Soda

$4.99

Raspberry Italian Soda

$4.99

Strawberry Italian Soda

$4.99

Tea

$3.29

Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.99

Water

Kids to Go

$1.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fabulous Grilled Burgers, Reubens & Italian Beef & Pastrami Sandwiches. Salads, Steak, Chicken & Catfish! Delicious choices for you to enjoy at home or work!

Location

-2805 Green Mountain Drive, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

