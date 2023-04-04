Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scoozi Pizza 1018 SW Bayshore Blvd

No reviews yet

1018 SW Bayshore Blvd

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983

Food

Signature Pizza

Chef Nico Pizza

$16.00+

San Marzano, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Tuna Carmelized Onions, Kalamata Olives, and Arugula

Sardinia Style Pizza

$15.00+

Scrambled sausage, Caramelized onions, melted pecorino cheese, Pomodoro San Marzano, and Fresh mozzarella

Scoozi Pizza

$16.00+

Imported Italian Ham, Prosciutto, Mixed sauteed mushroom, Pomodoro San Marzano, and Fresh mozzarella

Bianca Spinach Pizza

$18.00+

fresh sauteed Spinach, Gorgonzola cheese, Italian Ricotta, Roasted garlic, and Parmigiano Reggiano

Calabrese Spicy Pizza

Calabrese Spicy Pizza

$17.00+

Sopressata, crispy Pepperoni Kalamata Olives, Calabria Spiced Peppers, Parmigiana Reggiano, Pomodoro San Marzano, and Fresh mozzarella

Gourmet Veggie Pizza

$18.00+

Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant, roasted Peppers, Kalamata Olives. Red onions, fresh sauteed Spinach, Pomodoro San Marzano, and Fresh Mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00+

Margherita - Pomodoro San Marzano and Fresh Mozzarella

Capricciosa Pizza

Capricciosa Pizza

$16.00+

San Marzano, Artichoke, calmarillo olives, Porscuitto cotto, mixed mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

That's Amore

$17.00+

San Marzano, Mozzarella, Meatball, Sausage, Provolone, Ricota Cheese

Gourmet Appetizers

Beef Meatball

$9.99

Homemade Meatballs with Marinara sauce with a scoop of Ricotta cheese and Focaccia bread on the side

Chicken Meatball

$9.99

Homemade Chicken balls with Mushroom sauce with a scoop of Ricotta cheese and Focaccia bread on the side

Chicken Wings

$14.99

10 chicken wings with flavors of

Beef Arancini (6oz)

$6.50

Rice Balls stuffed with Peas and Ground Beef

Mushroom Arancini (2oz)

$12.99+

Rice Balls stuffed with Creamy Mushrooms

Salads

All salads are served with scratch Focaccia bread (made in-house)

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Heart of Romaine, Ceasar dressing made in house, shaved Parmesan cheese

Scoozi Salad

$14.99

Heart of Romaine, Artichoke, Kalamata olives, Sweet roasted peppers, mixed Cherry tomatoes, served with Scoozi’s dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$16.99

Heart of Romaine, Goat cheese, Kalamata olive, Red onion, mixed Cherry tomatoes, Artichoke, served with Scoozi’s dressing

Caprese salad

$12.00

Bed of Arugula, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fior di Latte (Fresh Mozzarella), Baby red and yellow confit tomatoes

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.50

Cannoli Cream (2 Large)

$9.99

Pizza Nutella (Small rectangle)

$12.99

Lemon Mascarpone Cheesecake

$5.50

Panini & Focaccia

Gourmet Veggie Panini

$12.50

Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant, roasted Peppers, Caramelized onion, and fresh Buffalo mozzarella

Vito's Panini

$12.50

Italian Mortadella with Pistachios, Stracciatella cheese, topped with creamy Pistachio sauce

IL-Contadino Panini

$12.50

sliced Italian Sausage link, Sweet roasted peppers, Caramelized onions, Marinara sauce, and Provolone cheese

Caprese with Prosciutto di Parma Panini

$12.50

Beef steak tomato, Buffalo mozzarella, Homemade dressing

Bacciata Focaccia

$13.50

Buffalo Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan cheese, Stracciatella, Balsamic glaze, on Focaccia Bread 8in x 13in

Meatball Parmigiana Focaccia

$13.50

Salami, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Scoozi Dressing, and Balsamic Glaze on Foczoccia Bread, 8in x 13in

Beverages

Water

Acqua Panna

$4.50

Mineraqua

$3.69

Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.50

Snapple Tea

$2.00

Soda

Fanta Can

$1.85

Diet Coke Can

$1.85

Sprite Can

$1.85

Coke Can

$1.85

2 Liter Coke

$4.99

2 Liter Sprite

$4.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1018 SW Bayshore Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983

Directions

