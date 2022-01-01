Pizza
Scoreboard Pizza Brooklyn Center
418 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home Town Home Made since 1984! Pizza, Chicken, Sandwiches....Dine in, Take out and Delivery
Location
6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
No Reviews
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114 Saint Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurant
Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
4.0 • 7
18 university ave ne Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurant
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Coon Rapids)
4.0 • 13
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120 Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurant
McCoy's Public House - 3801 Grand Way
No Reviews
3801 Grand Way Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brooklyn Center
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant
More near Brooklyn Center