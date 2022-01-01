Scoreboard Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Scoreboard Pizza Brooklyn Center

418 Reviews

$$

6816 Humboldt Ave N

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

10"

Click here to add additional toppings

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Click here to add additional toppings

12"

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Click here to add additional toppings

14"

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.25

Click here to add additional toppings

10" Specialty

Generous portions of Italian sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon topped with a layer of mozzarella cheese.

10" Grand Slam Pizza

$13.50

This behemoth is a big hit in any league. Powerful slugger of a pizza smothered with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green olives, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese. Sauerkraut optional!

10" All-Pro Pizza

$13.25

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Onion. Blanketed with a savory and thick layer of mozzarella cheese!

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.50

Generous portions of Italian sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon topped with a layer of mozzarella cheese.

10" All American Pizza

$11.99

An American combination of hamburger, dill pickles and onions, smothered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

10" Canadian Surfer Pizza

$12.25

A brisk northern breeze brought our Canadian-style bacon and pineapple together to cool and warm your taste buds.

10" Sacrifice Pizza

$12.79

For the meatless pizza lovers! A masterful concoction of veggies: Mushrooms, onions, black & green olives and fresh green peppers. Topped with tomato slices to complete the masterpiece!

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.50

Bacon and diced chicken spread over a tasty ranch sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Diced chicken and onions spread over a layer of special BBQ sauce and topped with savory mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

10" Hot Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Diced chicken, jalapenos, and onions spread over a layer of our special hot & spicy sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

10" Mexican Hat Trick Pizza

$12.99

A scrappy Mexican taste blending a touch of taco sauce, hamburger, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with taco chips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese! Jalapenos optional.

10" BLT Pizza

$13.29

Canadian Bacon and Bacon Pieces spread over a layer of olive oil and garlic seasoning, finished with a special mayo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomatoes!

12" Specialty

A brisk northern breeze brought our Canadian-style bacon and pineapple together to cool and warm your taste buds!

12" Grand Slam Pizza

$16.25

This behemoth is a big hit in any league. Powerful slugger of a pizza smothered with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green olives, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese. Sauerkraut optional!

12" All-Pro Pizza

$15.25

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Onion. Blanketed with a savory and thick layer of mozzarella cheese!

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.50

Generous portions of Italian sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon topped with a layer of mozzarella cheese.

12" All American Pizza

$13.99

An American combination of hamburger, dill pickles and onions, smothered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

12" Canadian Surfer Pizza

$14.25

A brisk northern breeze brought our Canadian-style bacon and pineapple together to cool and warm your taste buds.

12" Sacrifice Pizza

$14.79

For the meatless pizza lovers! A masterful concoction of veggies: Mushrooms, onions, black & green olives and fresh green peppers. Topped with tomato slices to complete the masterpiece!

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.50

Bacon and diced chicken spread over a tasty ranch sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Diced chicken and onions spread over a layer of special BBQ sauce and topped with savory mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

12" Hot Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Diced chicken, jalapenos, and onions spread over a layer of our special hot & spicy sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

12" Mexican Hat Trick Pizza

$14.99

A scrappy Mexican taste blending a touch of taco sauce, hamburger, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with taco chips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese! Jalapenos optional.

12" BLT Pizza

$15.29

Canadian Bacon and Bacon Pieces spread over a layer of olive oil and garlic seasoning, finished with a special mayo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomatoes!

14" Specialty

This behemoth is a big hit in any league. Powerful slugger of a pizza smothered with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green olives, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese. Sauerkraut optional!

14" Grand Slam Pizza

$18.59

This behemoth is a big hit in any league. Powerful slugger of a pizza smothered with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green olives, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese. Sauerkraut optional!

14" All-Pro Pizza

$17.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Onion. Blanketed with a savory and thick layer of mozzarella cheese!

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.50

Generous portions of Italian sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon topped with a layer of mozzarella cheese.

14" All American Pizza

$15.99

An American combination of hamburger, dill pickles and onions, smothered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

14" Canadian Surfer Pizza

$16.50

A brisk northern breeze brought our Canadian-style bacon and pineapple together to cool and warm your taste buds.

14" Sacrifice Pizza

$16.79

For the meatless pizza lovers! A masterful concoction of veggies: Mushrooms, onions, black & green olives and fresh green peppers. Topped with tomato slices to complete the masterpiece!

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.75

Bacon and diced chicken spread over a tasty ranch sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.75

Diced chicken and onions spread over a layer of special BBQ sauce topped with savory mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

14" Hot Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.75

Diced chicken, jalapenos, and onions spread over a layer of our special hot & spicy sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

14" Mexican Hat Trick Pizza

$16.99

A scrappy Mexican taste blending a touch of taco sauce, hamburger, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with taco chips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese! Jalapenos optional.

14" BLT Pizza

$16.29

Canadian Bacon and Bacon Pieces spread over a layer of olive oil and garlic seasoning, finished with a special mayo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomatoes!

10" Specialty NEW

10" Specialty

12" Specialty NEW

12" Specialty

14" Specialty NEW

14" Specialty

Chicken + Potatoes

1/4 Chicken + 8 Piece Jo-Jo

$8.50

Dinner is 2 Pieces - 1 Leg and 1 Thigh and a potato cut into 1/8's. Comes with a Salad or Cole Slaw

1/2 Chicken + 8 Piece Jo-Jo

$10.50

Dinner is 1 Leg, 1 Thigh, 1 Wing and 1 Breast. Served with 1 potato cut in 1/8's and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw

Buckets

6 Pieces of Mouth-Watering Chicken

$10.50

2 Legs 2 Wings 1 Thigh 1 Breast

8 Pieces of Mouth-Watering Chicken

$14.50

2 Legs 2 Breasts 2 Wings 2 Things

12 Pieces of Mouth-Watering Chicken

$20.99

4 Legs 4 Wings 2 Thighs 2 Breasts

16 Pieces of Mouth-Watering Chicken

$26.99

4 Legs 4 Wings 4 Thighs 4 Breasts

20 Pieces of Mouth-Watering Chicken

$32.99

5 Legs 5 Wings 5 Thighs 5 Breasts

Lasagna

Dinner includes 2 pieces of Garlic Bread and your choice of a Salad or Cole Slaw

Lasagna Dinner

$10.99

Dinner includes 2 pieces of Garlic Bread and your choice of a Salad or Cole Slaw

APPETIZERS

Wings (10)

$9.99

Click here to choose flavor (Plain, BBQ, Buffalo or Teriyaki)

Garlic Bread

$2.50+

Click here to choose 2,4 or 6 piece and either plain or with cheese

Jo-Jo Potatoes

$3.50+

Click here to choose small (8 pieces) or large (16 pieces)

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.29

This appetizer comes with 8 cheese sticks and marinara dipping sauce

Onion Rings Bucket

$5.99

Served with 8-12 rings based on size

Rib Tips

$10.99

Roughly 1 lb of rib tips which results in about 11-13 rib tips

SALADS

Small Antipasto Salad

$6.99

Assembled from fresh crisp lettuce, black olives, onions, pepperoni, bacon bits and topped with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and 2 pieces of garlic bread

Large Antipasto Salad

$7.99

Assembled from fresh crisp lettuce, black olives, onions, pepperoni, bacon bits and topped with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and 2 pieces of garlic bread

Dinner Salad

$4.29

Assembled with fresh lettuce and topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Coleslaw - Single

$1.50

Coleslaw - Pint

$4.99

MINOR LEAGUE (KIDS)

Kid's 8" Pizza

$6.99

SANDWICHES

Pizza Sandwich Turnover

$7.99

The signature dish that has stood the test of time for over 30 years! Click here to add ingredients

Hot Italian Hoagie

$8.79

1/4 lb. Italian sausage patty topped with mozzarella cheese and & pizza sauce. Chopped onion & crushed red peppers optional.

Scoreboard Special Hoagie

$7.99

Smothered with pepperoni, Canadian style bacon, mozzarella, diced onions and our special dressing. Served with chips and a pickle spear

Ham Submarine

$7.99

Smothered with Canadian style ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and generously sprinkled with our special dressing. Served with chips and a pickle spear

DESSERT

Empty

Out of stock

SLICE

SLICE OF PIZZA

$2.50

SPECIALTY SLICE

$3.00

Coffee/Milk

Medium Milk

$1.59

Large Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$1.50

Soda

2 Liter Bottle

$2.99

Add Ons

Parmesan Cheese

Red Pepper Flakes

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home Town Home Made since 1984! Pizza, Chicken, Sandwiches....Dine in, Take out and Delivery

Location

6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

Directions

Gallery
Scoreboard Pizza image
Scoreboard Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
orange starNo Reviews
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114 Saint Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
orange star4.0 • 7
18 university ave ne Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Coon Rapids)
orange star4.0 • 13
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120 Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurantnext
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800 Blaine, MN 55434
View restaurantnext
McCoy's Public House - 3801 Grand Way
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Grand Way Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Lola
orange star4.5 • 966
5557 XERXES AVE S Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn Center

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn Center
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston