Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scoreboards Restaurant and Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

4806 George Washington Highway

Portsmouth, VA 23702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

First Down

Southwest Egg Roll

$11.99

Served with score sauce

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Served with hatch chili queso

Lobster Dip

$13.99

Our spin on a classic with tortilla chips

Nachos

$16.99

Tri-Color chips, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese, queso & Your choice of chicken, beef or shrimp

Cheese Stick

$9.99

Served with score sauce

1 Pound Steamed Jumbo Shrimp

$17.99

Half pound Steamed Jumbo Shrimp

$10.99

Salmon Bites

$11.99

Blackened and served on a bed of greens with score sauce

Take Out

$1.50

Handhelds

Smash Burger

$13.99

Crispy double patty topped, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our score sauce on a brioche bun with sidewinder fries

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and score sauce on a brioche bun with sidewinder fries

Lobster Roll

$16.99

A Northern staple we are bringing to the south. A cold lobster salad over lettuce on a warm butter brioche roll with sidewinder fries

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$13.99

Hand breaded flounder topped with tartar or score sauce, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun with sidewinder fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Simple is always good! Grilled chicken breast with score sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun with sidewinder fries

Wings

6 Count Wings

$10.99

Lemon Pepper / BBQ / Mild / Garlic Parm/ Honey Garlic / Old Bay / Sweet Chili / Teriyaki/ Nashville Hot | All wings are 1 flavor per order of 6 | 1 complimentary dipping sauce

12 Count Wings

$16.99

Lemon Pepper / BBQ / Mild / Garlic Parm/ Honey Garlic / Old Bay / Sweet Chili / Teriyaki/ Nashville Hot | All wings are 1 flavor per order of 6 | 1 complimentary dipping sauce

Baskets

Flounder Basket

$15.99

6 oz of hand breaded flounder with our flat crisp fries and 1 sauce

Seafood Lover

$17.99

6 oz of flounder and 6 shrimp for those who can't choose with our flat crisp fries and 1 sauce

Chicken Tender

$15.00

The classic with 5 tenders with our flat crisp fries and 1 sauce

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

1/2 lb hand breaded and old bay dusted with our flat crisp fries and 1 sauce

Sides

Flat Crisp Fries

$4.99

Sidewinder Fries

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Veg of the day

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Crispy Garlic Baby Potato

$4.99

Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Spinach

$4.99

Peewee League

Kids Single Patty Burger

$8.99

American cheese & fries

Kids Tender Basket

$8.99

2 tenders and fries

Entreés

Flounder Dinner

$16.99

Fried, blackened or broiled with 2 sides

Salmon Dinner

$18.99

Blackened, broiled or grilled with 2 sides

Chicken Breast Dinner

$17.99

Blackened, grilled or fried with 2 sides

The Green Monster

$11.99

Lettuce mix, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing : Ranch, Blue Cheese, Italian + Chicken $4 / Shrimp $6 / Salmon $8

Cajun Pasta

$12.99

Made to order cream sauce with garlic, parmesan, onion, bell pepper and Cajun seasoning all over top of penne + Chicken $4 / Shrimp $6 / Salmon $8

NY Strip Dinner

$25.99

12 oz steak grilled to your liking with 2 sides | Add shrimp $6

Fourth Down

Brown Butter Cake

$8.99

Served warm with seasonal topping

NA Beverages (Example)

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger ale

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Brunette

$5.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Nikolai

$4.00

Tito's

$8.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$13.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

D'Usse

$13.00

Remy

$13.00

Gin

Bartons

$4.00

Bombay

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueary

$8.50

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Capt. Morgan

$7.50

Castillo

$4.00

Malibu

$7.00

Tequila

1800

$8.63

1800 Coconut

$8.63

1942

$29.00

Casam. Gold

$13.00

Casam. Silver

$13.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Jose Gold

$7.50

Jose Silver

$7.50

Montzuna

$4.00

Patron

$12.00

Terrmana Gold

$8.50

Teremana Silver

$7.50

Coramino

$12.00

Lunzail

$7.00

Deleon Blanco

$12.00

Deleon Res.

$13.00

Whiskey

Bulleit

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bold Rock

$4.00

Guiness

$6.00

Truly

$4.00

Red Wine

Cabarnet

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Appletini (Copy)

$13.00

Appletini (Copy)

$13.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Trash can

$16.00

Strawberry Lemon drop

$8.00

Top Shelf Tequilla Lemon Drop

$13.00

Tequilla lemon drop

$8.00

End zone

$8.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Family Restaurant and Sports Bar

Location

4806 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Guava - 4592 George Washington
orange starNo Reviews
4592 George Washington Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
That’z A Wrap -
orange starNo Reviews
38 Temple St Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
316 High Steet Portsmouth, VA 23704
View restaurantnext
The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
722 Mt Vernon Ave Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
East Side Pizzeria
orange star3.5 • 96
5630 Portsmouth Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Skrimp Shack - Portsmouth
orange star4.4 • 2,190
3085 Airline Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - BAE
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston