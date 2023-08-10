Scores - Boston 166 Canal Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Boston's best Sports Bar
Location
166 Canal Street, Boston, MA 02114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Halftime Pizza - Boston - 115 Causeway Street
No Reviews
115 causeway street BOSTON, MA 02114
View restaurant
Porters Bar and Grill - Home of Boston's Best Burger
No Reviews
173 Portland St Boston, MA 02114
View restaurant