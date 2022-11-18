  • Home
  • /
  • Altoona
  • /
  • Scornovaccas Altoona - 2437 Adventureland Dr
Main picView gallery

Scornovaccas Altoona 2437 Adventureland Dr

review star

No reviews yet

2437 Adventureland Dr

Altoona, IA 50009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Breadsticks (5)

Breadsticks (5)

$8.25
Bruschetta (5)

Bruschetta (5)

$10.95

Toasted foccacia bread topped with bruschetta oil, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze

Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8)

$9.95

Cheesesticks (6)

$9.45

Chicken Drummies (8)

$9.95

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.95
Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$12.95

Onion Rings, 2 Cheesesticks, 2 Toasted Ravioli, Fried Mushrooms and Fried Cauliflower, No Substitutions. Served with Ranch Dressing and Spaghetti Sauce

French Fries

$6.50

Fried Cauliflower

$9.45

Fried Mushrooms

$9.45
Full Onion Rings

Full Onion Rings

$9.75

Garlic Cheese Bread (5)

$8.25

Half Onion Rings

$6.75
Hot Wings (1lb)

Hot Wings (1lb)

$11.45

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25

MeatToasted Ravioli (8)

$9.45

Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks (6)

$9.45

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.20

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.50
Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$14.95

Ravioli

$14.95

Lasagna

$15.95

Pasta Combo

$15.95
Chicken Parmesan (Romano)

Chicken Parmesan (Romano)

$15.95
Spaghetti Supreme

Spaghetti Supreme

$16.75

Sandwiches

Capacolla Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken Philly

$11.25

Chicken Romano Sandwich

$11.75
French Dip

French Dip

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.25
Italian Grinder Sandwich

Italian Grinder Sandwich

$11.25
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.75
Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$11.25

Philly Sandwich

$11.25

Pork Tenderloin

$11.50

Rocco Burger

$11.25

Sausage and Capacolla Sandwich

$12.75
Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$11.25

Salads

Big V Salad

Big V Salad

$12.45

Chicken Breast Salad

$12.45

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.45

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.45

Taco Salad

$12.45

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

$5.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kid Spaghetti and Meatball

$6.95

Kids 6inch Pizza

$6.50

Kids 6inch Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Cavatelli

$6.95

Kids Chicken Drummies

$5.75

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.75

Kids Ravioli

$6.95

A La Carte

Side of Spaghetti

$5.50

Side of Fettucine Alfredo

$6.50

Grilled Vegetables

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Meatball

$1.50

Piece of Garlic Bread

$0.75

Piece of Garlic Cheese Bread

$1.65

Extra Dressing

Can Soda

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Small Pizza

Small Custom

$8.95

SM Cheese Pizza

$8.95

SM Half Specialty

$8.95

SM The Italiano

$14.75
SM Combo

SM Combo

$16.20
SM Deluxe

SM Deluxe

$17.70
SM Taco

SM Taco

$15.70

SM Veggie

$16.20

SM Hawaiian

$11.70

SM All Meat

$15.70

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.70
SM Chicken Bacon Alfredo

SM Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$15.70
SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$16.20

SM Mama’s Meatball

$14.75

Medium Pizza

MED Custom

$11.95

MED Cheese Pizza

$11.95

MED Half Specialty

$11.95

MED The Italiano

$18.10
MED Combo

MED Combo

$19.70
MED Deluxe

MED Deluxe

$20.30
MED Taco

MED Taco

$19.10

MED Veggie

$19.70

MED Hawaiian

$14.50

MED All Meat

$19.10

MED Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.10
MED Chicken Bacon Alfredo

MED Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$19.10
MED Margherita

MED Margherita

$19.70

MED Mama’s Meatball

$18.10

Large Pizza

LG Custom

$14.95

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.95

LG Half Specialty

$14.95

LG The Italiano

$21.50
LG Combo

LG Combo

$23.20
LG Deluxe

LG Deluxe

$24.90
LG Taco

LG Taco

$22.50

LG Veggie

$23.20

LG Hawaiian

$18.10

LG All Meat

$23.20

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.20
LG Chicken Bacon Alfredo

LG Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$23.20
LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$23.20

LG Mama’s Meatball

$21.50

Gluten Free Small

9" Gluten Free Custom

$11.95

9" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$11.95

9" Gluten Free Half Specialty

$11.95

9" Gluten Free The Italiano

$14.75
9" Gluten Free Combo

9" Gluten Free Combo

$16.20
9" Gluten Free Deluxe

9" Gluten Free Deluxe

$17.70
9" Gluten Free Taco

9" Gluten Free Taco

$15.70

9" Gluten Free Veggie

$16.20

9" Gluten Free Hawaiian

$11.70

9" Gluten Free All Meat

$15.70

9" Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.70
9" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Alfredo

9" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$15.70
9" Gluten Free Margherita

9" Gluten Free Margherita

$16.20

9" Gluten Free Mama’s Meatball

$14.75

Dessert

Tuxedo Bombe

Tuxedo Bombe

$5.25
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$5.25
Homemade Cannoli's

Homemade Cannoli's

$5.25

Sugar Cookie

$1.75

Lemon Love Drops

$5.50

Almond Love Drops

$5.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2437 Adventureland Dr, Altoona, IA 50009

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bumblebee Pizza - 2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Brick and Ivy
orange starNo Reviews
400 34th Ave Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 610
3160 8th St SW Ste P Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Reclaimed Rails Brewing
orange star5.0 • 182
101 Main St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Los Altos - Bondurant
orange star4.6 • 5
87 Paine St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Croz Nest East - 3801 Easton Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Easton Blvd Des Moines, IA 50317
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Altoona

Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 610
3160 8th St SW Ste P Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Altoona
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston