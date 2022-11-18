Scornovaccas Altoona 2437 Adventureland Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2437 Adventureland Dr, Altoona, IA 50009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bumblebee Pizza - 2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B
No Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurant