Pizza

Scornovacca's Ristorante Waukee

22 Reviews

$$$

286 W hickman rd

waukee, IA 50263

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Custom
Half Onion Rings
Dinner Salad

Appetizers

Breadsticks (5)

Breadsticks (5)

$8.25
Bruschetta (5)

Bruschetta (5)

$10.95

Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8)

$9.95

Cheesesticks (6)

$9.45

Chicken Drummies (8)

$9.95

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.95
Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$12.95

French Fries

$6.50

Fried Cauliflower

$9.45

Fried Mushrooms

$9.45
Full Onion Rings

Full Onion Rings

$9.75

Garlic Cheese Bread (5)

$8.25

Half Onion Rings

$6.75
Hot Wings (1lb)

Hot Wings (1lb)

$10.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50Out of stock

MeatToasted Ravioli (8)

$9.95

Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks (6)

$8.25Out of stock

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.20

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.50
Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$14.95

Ravioli

$14.95

Lasagna

$15.95
Chicken Parmesan (Romano)

Chicken Parmesan (Romano)

$15.95
Spaghetti Supreme

Spaghetti Supreme

$16.75

Sandwiches

Capacolla Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken Philly

$11.25

Chicken Romano Sandwich

$11.75
French Dip

French Dip

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.25
Italian Grinder Sandwich

Italian Grinder Sandwich

$11.25
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.75
Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$11.25

Philly Sandwich

$11.25

Pork Tenderloin

$11.50

Rocco Burger

$11.25

Sausage and Capacolla Sandwich

$12.75
Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$11.25

Salads

Big V Salad

Big V Salad

$12.45

Chicken Breast Salad

$12.45

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.45

Taco Salad

$12.45

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

$5.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kid Spaghetti and Meatball

$6.95

Kids 6inch Pizza

$6.50

Kids 6inch Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Cavatelli

$6.95

Kids Chicken Drummies

$5.75

Kids Spaghetti w meat sauce

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.75

Kids Ravioli

$6.95

A La Carte

Side of Spaghetti

$5.50

Side of Fettucine Alfredo

$6.50

Grilled Vegetables

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Meatball

$1.50

Piece of Garlic Bread

$0.75

Piece of Garlic Cheese Bread

$1.65

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Can Soda

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Small Pizza

Small Custom

$8.95

SM Cheese Pizza

$8.95

SM Half Specialty

$8.95

SM The Italiano

$14.75
SM Combo

SM Combo

$16.20
SM Deluxe

SM Deluxe

$17.70

SM Taco

$15.70

SM Veggie

$16.20

SM Hawaiian

$11.70

SM All Meat

$15.70

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.70
SM Chicken Bacon Alfredo

SM Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$15.70
SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$16.20

SM Mama’s Meatball

$14.75

Medium Pizza

MED Custom

$11.95

MED Cheese Pizza

$11.95

MED Half Specialty

$11.95

MED The Italiano

$18.10
MED Combo

MED Combo

$19.70
MED Deluxe

MED Deluxe

$20.30
MED Taco

MED Taco

$19.10

MED Veggie

$19.70

MED Hawaiian

$14.50

MED All Meat

$19.10

MED Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.10
MED Chicken Bacon Alfredo

MED Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$19.10
MED Margherita

MED Margherita

$19.70

MED Mama’s Meatball

$18.10

Large Pizza

LG Custom

$14.95

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.95

LG Half Specialty

$14.95

LG The Italiano

$21.50
LG Combo

LG Combo

$23.20
LG Deluxe

LG Deluxe

$24.90
LG Taco

LG Taco

$22.50

LG Veggie

$23.20

LG Hawaiian

$18.10

LG All Meat

$23.20

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.20
LG Chicken Bacon Alfredo

LG Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$23.20
LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$23.20

LG Mama’s Meatball

$21.50

Gluten Free Small

9" Gluten Free Custom

$11.95

9" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$11.95

9" Gluten Free Half Specialty

$11.95

9" Gluten Free The Italiano

$14.75
9" Gluten Free Combo

9" Gluten Free Combo

$16.20
9" Gluten Free Deluxe

9" Gluten Free Deluxe

$17.70
9" Gluten Free Taco

9" Gluten Free Taco

$15.70

9" Gluten Free Veggie

$16.20

9" Gluten Free Hawaiian

$11.70

9" Gluten Free All Meat

$15.70

9" Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.70
9" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Alfredo

9" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$15.70
9" Gluten Free Margherita

9" Gluten Free Margherita

$16.20

9" Gluten Free Mama’s Meatball

$14.75

Desserts

Tuxedo Bombe

Tuxedo Bombe

$5.25
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$5.25
Homemade Cannoli's

Homemade Cannoli's

$5.25
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.75
Lemon Love Drops

Lemon Love Drops

$5.50
Almond Love Drops

Almond Love Drops

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

286 W hickman rd, waukee, IA 50263

Directions

