Pizza
Scornovacca's Ristorante Waukee
22 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
286 W hickman rd, waukee, IA 50263
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zora Bar & Rooftop - 2120 Ingersoll Ave
No Reviews
2120 Ingersoll Ave Des Moines, IA 50312
View restaurant