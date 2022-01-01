Scorpion Wings - Boca

A map showing the location of Scorpion Wings - BocaView gallery
Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea
Crispy Tenders
Small Fries

Boba Tea

Build Your Own Boba Tea

Fan Favorites Boba Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie

Out of stock

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Out of stock

Fan Favorites Boba Milk Tea

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

Out of stock

Dragon Fruit Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Fan Favorite Boba Brewed Tea

Green Tea Mango

Out of stock

Jasmine Tea Lychee

Jasmine Tea Dragon Fruit

Traditional Wings

The biggest wing - all marinated and battered in our homemade sauce. Freshly made to order.
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$10.95Out of stock

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.95Out of stock

Crispy Tenders

Crispy Tenders

Crispy Tenders

$7.95

Hand Battered Jumbo Wings Combo

6 Jumbo Wings Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda

6 Jumbo Wings Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda

$12.95Out of stock

6 Crispy Wings + Small Fries + 1 Soda

10 Jumbo Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

10 Jumbo Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

$18.95Out of stock

10 Crispy Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda

20 Jumbo Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

20 Jumbo Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

$34.95Out of stock

20 Crispy Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda

Hand Battered Boneless Wings Combo

6 Boneless Wings Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda

6 Boneless Wings Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda

$11.95Out of stock

6 Boneless Wings + Small Fries + 1 Soda

10 Boneless Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

10 Boneless Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

$15.95Out of stock

10 Boneless Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda

20 Boneless Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

20 Boneless Wings Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

$26.95Out of stock

20 Boneless Wings + Large Fries + 2 Soda

Hand Battered & Breaded Crispy Tenders Combo

6 Crispy Tenders Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda

6 Crispy Tenders Special + Small Fries + 1 Soda

$13.95Out of stock

6 Crispy Tenders + Small Fries + 1 Soda

10 Crispy Tenders Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

10 Crispy Tenders Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

$22.95Out of stock

10 Crispy Tenders + Large Fries + 2 Soda

20 Crispy Tenders Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

20 Crispy Tenders Special + Large Fries + 2 Sodas

$39.95Out of stock

20 Crispy Tenders + Large Fries + 2 Soda

Party Combo

10 Jumbo Wings, 10 Boneless, 10 Tenders + 3 Large Fries

10 Jumbo Wings, 10 Boneless, 10 Tenders + 3 Large Fries

$49.95Out of stock
20 Jumbo Wings, 20 Boneless, 15 Tenders, + 3 Large Fries

20 Jumbo Wings, 20 Boneless, 15 Tenders, + 3 Large Fries

$89.95Out of stock

Fries

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.95
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.95

Veggies

Carrot

$0.95

Dips & Flavors

Scorpion Poison (EXTREME. EAT AT YOUR OWN RISK!!)

$1.95

Scorpion Buffalo (Hot)

$1.49

Mango Habanero (Hot)

$1.49

Spicy Korean BBQ (Hot)

$1.49

House Buffalo (Medium)

$1.49

Asian Sweet & Chilies (Medium)

$1.49

Hot BBQ (Medium)

$1.49

Garlic Parmesan (Mild)

$1.49

Teriyaki (Mild)

$1.49

Honey BBQ (Mild)

$1.49

Honey Mustard (Mild)

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Soda

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Mountain Dew

$1.95

Cold Spring Bottle Water

Cold Spring Water - Bottle

$0.95

Energy Drink

Monster (16 Fl oz)

$3.95Out of stock

2 Monster (16 Fl oz)

$5.95Out of stock

Redbull (8.4 Fl oz)

$3.95Out of stock

2 Redbull (8.4 Fl oz)

$5.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Monday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Tuesday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Wednesday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday5:15 pm - 12:15 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

158B NW 20th St, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

