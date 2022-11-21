A map showing the location of Scotchies- Marrietta 2555 delk rd suite A11View gallery

Scotchies- Marrietta 2555 delk rd suite A11

2555 delk rd suite A11

Marietta, GA 30067

Entrees

Escovitch Snapper

$30.00

Curry Chicken

$20.00

Large Brown Stew Chicken

$20.00

Brown Stew Fish Snapper

$25.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$33.00

Oxtail Mkt

$33.00

Curry Shrimp

$23.00

Veggie Plate

$11.00

Tofu Veggie

$18.00

Porridge

$10.00

Brownstew Shrimp

$23.00

Garlic Shrimp

$23.00

Small Curry Chicken

$16.50

Small Brownstew Chicken

$16.50

Lunch Special

$12.00

Sides

Steamed Cabbage

$6.00

Soup

$14.00

Side Plantain

$3.00

Side Jerk Chicken

$11.00

Pattie

$4.00

Cocobread

$2.00

Gungo Peas Rice

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Festival

$2.00

Extra Oxtail

$12.00

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Thursday- Saturday Only Menu

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Curry Goat

$25.00

Drinks

Islandnade

$5.00

D & G

$2.25

Gallon Islandnade

$3.00

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
