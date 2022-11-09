A map showing the location of Scotchies Sandy Springs 6385 Roswell roadView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

Scotchies Sandy Springs 6385 Roswell road

review star

No reviews yet

6385 Roswell road

sandy springs, GA 30328

Entrees

Escovitch Snapper

$45.00

Curry Chicken

$23.50

Brown Stew Chicken

$23.50

Brown Stew Fish Snapper

$40.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$34.00

Oxtail Mkt

$50.00

Curry Shrimp

$24.00

Steamed Fish Mkt (limited availability)

$45.00

Ackee&saltfish

$21.00

Curry Lobster

$33.00

Artic Char

$37.00

Calallo&saltfish

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Shrimp Grits

$24.00

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Brownstew Fish

$24.00

Brownstew Shrimp

$24.00

Maui Steak

$48.00

Chilean Seabass

$49.00

Curry Goat

$25.00

Garlic Shrimp

$24.00

Veggie Plate

$15.00

Lunch Sp

$13.50

Ribs Tips

$22.00

Crabcakes

$56.00

Filet

$54.00

Rasta Pasta

$22.00

Sides

Steamed Cabbage

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Soup

$14.00

Side Plantain

$3.00

Side Jerk Chicken

$13.00

Dumpling

$2.00

Pattie

$5.00

Cocobread

$2.00

Side Salmon

$13.50

Gungo Peas Rice

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$15.00

Side Jerk Ribs

$14.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Festival

$2.00

Extra Oxtail

$20.00

Side Rib

$13.00

Extra Sauce

$2.50

Grits

$6.00

Snapper

$21.00

Extra Oxtail Sauce

$3.00

Extra Cabbage

$3.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

Porridge

$8.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Extra Fish

$5.00

Extra Fish Sauce

$5.00

Jerk Pork

$15.00

Baked Mac And Cheese

$13.00

Thursday- Saturday Only Menu

Jerk Chicken

$25.00

Jerk Ribs

$40.00

Curry Lobster

$40.00

Curry Goat

$25.00

Jerk Pork

$24.00

Drinks

Islandnade

$6.99

Cucumber Drink

$5.50

D & G

$3.50

Gallon Islandnade

$25.00

Water

$1.50

Misty Water

$2.00

Scotchies Sorrel

$7.00

Cranberry Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6385 Roswell road, sandy springs, GA 30328

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

