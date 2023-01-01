Scott’s Fishmarket Restaurant & Bar 17 Harbourside Ln,Shelter Cove Harbour Shops

Main picView gallery

STARTERS

DAUFUSKIE DEVIL CRABS

$9.00

Local made in shell, golden brown hushpuppie batter

BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS

$15.00

Baked plump, sweet chili sauce

CRAB CAKE APP

$16.00

Pan seared, roasted red peper aioli

DOWN UNDER SHRIMP

$14.00

Cococnut crusted crispy, maverick honey mustard

BAKED OYSTERS

$14.00

Fresh spinach, three cheeses, butter drizzle

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Flat-top, tomato cilantro salsa

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

Tangy traditional red sauce

MUSSELS

$16.00

Sliced ahi tuna, sesame soy, seaweed salad, ginger

AHI TUNA SASHIMI

$17.00

Flat-top blacken, garlic herb butter drizzle

SAUSALITO SHRIMP

$15.00

OYSTERS 1/2 DOZEN

$16.00

6 raw oysters, cocktail, horse radish, crackers

OYSTERS DOZEN

$20.00

12 raw oysters, cocktail, horse radish, crackers

SPECIALTY OYSTER HALF DZ

$12.00Out of stock

6 raw oysters, cocktail, horse radish, crackers

SPECIALTY OYSTER FULL DZ

Out of stock

12 raw oysters, cocktail, horse radish, crackers

OYSTER SINGLE SHOOTER

$2.50

SOUPS

SEAFOOD GUMBO CUP

$7.00

Local seafood, southern tomato

SEAFOOD GUMBO BOWL

$8.00

Local seafood, southern tomato

SHE CRAB CUP

$8.00

Creamy, hint of sherry

SHE CRAB BOWL

$9.00

Creamy, hint of sherry

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Chilled seasonal greens, dressing choice

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Garlic parmesan croutons

TOMATO & ONION SALAD

$14.00

Feta cheese, roasted red pepper vinaigrette

CAPRESE SALAD

$15.95

ENTREE SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

Parmesan cheese and house mae courtons

GRILLED TUNA SALAD

$26.00

Chargrilled ahi tuna fillet, mixed greens, sliced southern tomato, onions, coutons, sweet red pepper vinaigrette

SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD

$23.00

Parmesan cheese and house mae courtons

CHARGRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp, seasonal mixed greens, sliced southern tomato, onions, croutons, sweet red pepper vinaigrette

GRILLED SALMON GREEK SALAD

$25.00

Grilled salmon over fresh greens, feta cheese, tomato, onion, peppers, kalamatta olives, Greek vinaigrette

FRIED SEAFOOD

FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

Duo of fried fish, tatar sauce

BATTER FRIED SHRIMP

$21.00

Golden crispy, tangy cocktail sauce

FRIED SEA SCALLOPS

$30.00

Batter fried golden crispy, tartar sauce

FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$28.00

Shrimp, scallops, fish, Daufuskie crab

DOWN DINNER

$24.00

SANDWICHES

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$14.00

Lightly battered, golden crispy, tartar sauce, brioche bun, fries

LANDLUBBER CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, two cheese melt, southern bbq sauce, brioche bun, fries

FRIED SHRIMP POBOY

$16.00

Crispy fried, creole mayo, pandosi roll, fries

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$16.00

Pan seared lumb crab cake, roasted red pepper aioli, brioche bun, fries

PALMETTO PULLED PORK

$14.00

Deep south cole slaw, house made bbq sauce, brioche bun, fries

TACOS

FISH TACOS

$14.00

Blacken tilapia, shredded cheese, black bean salsa, cilantro aioli, soft flour tortilla

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

Grilled chicken, shredded chesse, black bean salsa, cilantro aioli, soft flour tortilla

BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

Blacken shrimp, shredded cheese, blacken bean salsa, cilantro aioli, soft flour tortilla

SEAFOOD

CAJUN SEARED TILAPIA

$19.00

Blacken, topped with lemon crème beurre blanc

BAKED STUFFED FLOUNDER

$29.00

Seasoned bread crumbs, lumb crabmeat, boursin cheese, bearnaise

SAUTEED SHRIMP

$28.00

Roasted garlic, cajin spices, fresh pasta

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$26.00

Shrimp, crabmeat, scallop stuffed flour tortilla, baked crispy, cheese, fire roasted tomato salsa

HERB CRUSTED GROUPER

$36.00

Topped with charbroiled shrimp, lobster cream

BLACKENED TUNA

$29.00

Topped with charbroiled shrimp, black bean roasted corn salsa

CHARGRILLED MAHI MAHI

$28.00

Sundried tomato pesto, two grilled shrimp

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00

Bourbon bbq glaze, two grilled shrimp

BAKED SEA SCALLOPS

$32.00

Lemon, butter, ccrushed parmesan croutons

SHRIMP& SCALLOP FETTUCINE

$30.00

Sauteed in roasted garlic cream, parmesan cheese

BROILED LOBSTER TAIL

$53.00

Drawn butter, baked potato

STEAMED MUSSELS

$24.00

PEI's, pan steamed over fresh linguine, garlic white wine butter sauce

DINNER CRAB CAKE SPECIAL

$34.00

Two 4 oz pan seared low country crabcakes with a roasted red pepper aioli

CHICKEN,BEEF,PASTA

PASTA GARDEN VEGETABLES

$16.00

Fettuccine, tomato parmesan cream

PASTA GARDEN VEGETABLES CHICKEN

$22.00

Fettuccine, tomato parmesan cream With grilled chicken

DOWN SOUTH CHICKEN

$20.00

Lightly battered, fried crispy, homemade gravy, chef's vegetables, fries

NY STRIP

$35.00

12 oz center cut, baked potato, chef's vegetables

SCOTT'S FILET MIGNON

$38.00

Marinated, chargrilled, baked potato, chef's vegetables--the locals' favorite

SURF & TURF

$69.00

Chargrilled, broiled, drawn butter, baked potato, chef's vegetables

SLICED CHICKEN PASTA

$24.00

Fettuccine pasta, roasted alfredo crème, parmesan cheese

KIDS

HOT DOG

$8.00

One all beef hot dog, fries

PASTA WITH MARINARA

$8.00

Spagetti, marinara, parmesan cheese

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Fried crispy tenders, fries

POPCORN SHRIMP

$8.00

Fried crispy, popcorn shrimp, ,fries

KID FISH

$9.00

Grilled fish filet, fries

BIG KID

$16.00

Double portion of kids meal

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$5.00

Butter, sour cream

VEGETABLES

$4.00

Mixed vegetables

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

Crispy Fries

SUBSTITUTE BAKE POTATO

$3.00

Butter, sour cream

COLE SLAW

$3.00

Mayonnaise

RICE

$4.00

SPECIAL OF THE DAY

$14.95 Special App

$14.95

$15.95 Special App

$15.95

$32.00 Dinner Special

$32.00

$34.00 Dinner Special

$34.00

$36.00 Dinner Special

$36.00

$38.00 Dinner Special

$38.00

$39.00 Dinner Soecial

$39.00

$40.00 Dinner Special

$40.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.50

Absolut

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Vanilla

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ocean

$13.00

Grapefruit

$10.00

Tea

$10.00

Lemon

$10.00

Orange

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$13.50

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Vanilla

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ocean

$17.00

DBL Grapefruit

$14.00

DBL Tea

$14.00

DBL Lemon

$14.00

DBL Orange

$14.00

Well Gin

$9.50

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Bombay

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$13.50

DBL Bombay

$16.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Well Rum

$9.50

Mount Gay

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Meyers's

$12.00

DBL Well Rum

$13.50

DBL Mount Gay

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Gosling's

$16.00

DBL Meyers's

$16.00

Well Tequila

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.50

Hornitos

$12.00

Patron

$15.00

DBL Well Tequila

$13.50

DBL Jose Cuervo gold

$14.50

DBL Hornitos

$16.00

DBL Patron

$19.00

Well Whiskey

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Seagram's 7

$10.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Black Velvet

$9.50

Jameson

$12.00

Seagram's VO

$13.00

Fireball

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$13.50

DBL Jack Daniel's

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$14.00

DBL Canadian Club

$16.00

DBL Black Velvet

$13.50

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$17.00

DBL Fireball

$15.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

Well Scotch Inverhouse

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Dewars

$13.00

Johnnie Walker RED

$14.00

Johnnie Walker BLACK

$15.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

B. Evan Willams

$10.00

B. Maker's Mark

$11.00

B. Basil Hayden

$14.00

B. Jefferson's

$14.00

B. Woodford

$14.00

B. Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Well Scotch Inverhouse

$13.50

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$17.00

DBL Johnnie Walker RED

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker BLACK

$19.00

DBL Glenlivet

$18.00

DBL Evan Willams

$14.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Jefferson's

$18.00

DBL Woodford

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$12.00

Sambuca

$14.00

Courvosier

$15.00

Mozart White Chocolate

$15.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Brandy

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Remy Martin Vsop

$16.00

Bailey's

$14.00

Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Rumplemintz

$14.00

Midori

$13.00

Long Island

$14.00

Top Self Long Island

$18.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$18.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Sambuca

$18.00

DBL Courvosier

$19.00

DBL Mozart White Chocolate

$19.00

DBL Drambuie

$15.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$19.00

DBL Brandy

$16.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00

DBL Bailey's

$16.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$16.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$18.00

DBL Midori

$17.00

DBL Long Island

$18.00

DBL Top Shelf Long Island

$22.00

Cocktails

Lava Flow

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Tropical Storm

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$12.00

Hurricane Harry

$12.00

Deep South Sweet Tea

$12.00

Capt'n Salty

$12.00

Day Tripper

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$18.00

Sangria

$14.00

Beer

Westbrook IPA

$8.00

Palmetto Amber

$8.00

Brown Ale

$8.50

Landshark Lager

$8.00

Born in Margaritaville. Complex blend of hops and two-row caramel malts with a light, refreshing taste and a hint of malty sweetness.

Budweiser

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Miller Light

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Stella

$6.50

Yuengling

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Corona

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Shocktop

$5.75

Sam Adams

$6.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Loaded Corona

$8.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

White Claw

$8.00

Beer Feature

$8.00

Red Bull

$5.75

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Smurf

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Darth Vadar

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Still Water BTL

$5.00

Perrier

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$8.50

Espresso

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

KID Pine

$3.50

KID Cran

$3.50

KID Oj

$3.50

KID Grapefruit

$3.50

VIRGIN Pina Colada

$8.00

VIRGIN Strawberry

$8.00

VIRGIN Banana

$8.00

VIRGIN Mango

$8.00

VIRGIN Mojito

$8.00

VIRGIN Bloody

$8.00

VIRGIN Margarita

$8.00

Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Sour Apple Martini

$13.00

Classic Martini Vodka

$13.00

Classic Martini Gin

$13.00

Tinirita

$13.00

Pinapple Martini

$13.00

Key Lime Martini

$13.00

Kramer's Cosmo

$13.00

DESSERT

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Layer Cake

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Tuxedo Moose Cake

$8.00

RAW BAR

OYSTERS HALF DOZEN

$16.00

6 raw oysters, cocktail, horse radis, crackers

OYSTERS DOZEN

$20.00

12 raw oysters, cocktail, horse radish, crackers

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP 1/4 LB

$9.00

Cold shelled shrimp, cocktail sauce

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP 1/2 LB

$14.00

Cold shelled shrimp, cocktail sauce

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

Tangy traditional cocktail sauce

SOUPS

SEAFOOD GUMBO CUP

$6.00

Local seafood, southern tomato

SEAFOOD GUMBO BOWL

$7.00

Local seafood, southern tomato

SHE CRAB CUP

$7.00

Lumb crab, creamy, hint of sherry

SHE CRAB BOWL

$8.00

Lumb crab, creamy, hint of sherry

SALAD

TOMATO ONION FETA

$10.00

Roasted red pepper vinaigrette

HOUSE

$6.00

Choice of dressing

CAESAR

$10.00

Hand tossed, parmesan cheese, croutons

DOWN SOUTH CHICKEN

$15.00

Battered fried, seasonal greens, honey mustard dressing

FRIED BASKETS

FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

Lightly battered, golden crispy, house made tartar sauce

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.00

Zesty cocktail sauce

SPECIALTIES

BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS

$17.00

Bacon wrapped, over greens, sweet chili sauce

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL

$18.00

KIDS

HOT DOG

$6.00

One all beef hot dog, fries

POPCORN SHRIMP

$7.00

Fried crispy, popcorn shrimp, fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Fried crispy, popcorn tenders, fries

TACOS

FISH TACOS

$14.00

Flour tortilla, black bean corn salsa, cilantro aioli, cheese

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

Flour tortilla, black bean corn salsa, cilantro aioli, cheese

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

Flour tortilla, black bean corn salsa, cilantro aioli, cheese

HANDHELDS

CAJUN TILAPIA

$13.00

House made tartar

CRAB CAKE

$16.00

Roasted red pepper aioli

PULLED PORK

$13.00

Tradditional bbq carolina style

FRIED FISH

$13.00

Housemade tartar

SCOTT'S BURGER

$14.00

1/2 pound burger with cheese

CHICKEN CLUB

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone and American cheese

SHRIMP POBOY

$15.00

Creole mayo, hoagie roll

QUESADILLA

$12.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, salsa

Happy Hour

Tropical

$12.00

Top Shelf

$14.00

HH Domestic

$3.25

HH Import

$4.25

HH Wine

$7.00

HH Draft

$6.00

HH Well

$8.00

HH Call

$9.00

Scott's Retail

T-Shirt

$26.00+

Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00+

Hat

$28.00

Scrubbing Salt

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! For over 35 years, Scott's has served the freshest seafood in an unrivaled waterfront setting. Marina front seating indoors and out, join us for great food, drinks, and entertainment!

Location

17 Harbourside Ln,Shelter Cove Harbour Shops, Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

