Scottdale Firemen's Club imageView gallery

Scottdale Firemen's Club

review star

No reviews yet

405 Porter Ave

Scottdale, PA 15683

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$5.25

Alabama Slam

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Kamikaze

$20.00

Green Tea

$20.00

Liquid Marijana

$20.00

Beer

$2.25 BEER

$2.25

Canned BEER

$2.25

$3.25 Bottled Beer

$3.25

Aluminum Bottle

$2.75

Canned Beer

$1.50

Wine

Wine

$3.25

NA Beverages/Misc

Pop

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Peanuts

$0.50

Candy

$1.25

Tums

$0.75

Juice

$0.75

Cashews

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Jerky

$1.25

Beef Sticks

$1.25

Lighters

$1.25

Drug Store

$0.50

Beer Nuts

$0.50

Beer Chips

SFC Beer Chip $1.00

$1.00

SFC Beer Chip $2.25

$2.25

SFC Beer Chip $3.25

$3.25

Liquor Chips

SFC Liquor Chip $2.50

$2.50

SFC Liquor Chip $2.75

$2.75

SFC Liquor Chip $3.25

$3.25

SFC Liquor Chip $3.75

$3.75

SFC Liquor Chip $4.00

$4.00

SFC Liquor Chip $5.00

$5.00

SFC Liquor Chip $5.25

$5.25

SFC Liquor Chip $8.00

$8.00

SFC Liquor Chip $20.00

$20.00

2.50 Liquor

$2.50 Liquor

$2.50

2.75 Liquor

$2.75 Liquor

$2.75

3.75 Liquor

$3.75 Liquor

$3.75

Coolers

COOLERS

$3.50

HIGH NOON

$5.00

Bombs

4.00

$4.00

5.00

$5.00

3.00

$3.00

5.25 Liquor

Patron

$5.25

Moscow Mule

$5.25

Caramel Mule

$5.25

Slushy

Slushy

$5.00

Extra Charge

.50

$0.75

1.00

$1.25

DUES

DUES

$15.00

New Member

$25.00

Hall/Weddings

Hall/weddings

Wedding

$7,676.00

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Veggie Platter

$5.00

Battered Cheese Stix

$7.00

Cheddar Cheese Bites

$5.99

Meat and Cheese Plate

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$7.00

Wings

Dozen Wings

$16.00

Half Dozen Wings

$8.00

Dozen Wing Special

$12.00

Half Dozen Wing Special

$6.00

Each Wing Special

$1.00

Salads

Large Chef Salad

$7.00

Large Gail Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Steak Salad

$12.00

Small Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

The Rita/Hot Dog

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Italain Hoagie

$10.00

Steak Hoagie

$12.00

Turkey Club

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Ham Club

$9.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Double Decker

$6.99

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Pizza

Large Pizza

$13.00

Small Pizza

$6.00

Medium Pizza

$9.00

Sides

Small Fries / Fresh Cut

$4.00

Large Fries / Fresh Cut

$5.00

Small Chips

$3.00

Large Chips

$4.00

Mexican

Beef Hard Tacos

$4.99

Beef Soft Tacos

$4.99

Chicken Hard Tacos

$4.99

Chicken Soft Tacos

$4.99

Beef Burritos

$5.99

Chicken Burritos

$5.99

Beef Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$6.99

Black bean and corn salsa

$5.00

Bowls

Steak Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Vegetable Bowl

$7.00

Steak and Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Chicken and Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Specials

Stuffed Shells

$9.99

Meatloaf

$10.99

Chicken parm

$7.00

SFC Bowl

$7.50

Flat Iron

$14.99

Potato Salad

$50.00

Hot Sausage

$7.00

Sweet Sausage

$7.00

Meatball Sub

$8.99

BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Extra Charge

.50

$0.50

1.00

$1.00

Fish Fry

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Dinner

$13.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Shrimp and Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Tatertots

$3.00

Pierogies

$3.00

Haluski

$3.50

Chips

$3.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Sheetz

Sheetz

$502.75

Party

Party

$1,039.20

33

$350.00

Bike Night

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$8.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Burger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cocktails (Deep Copy)

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Alabama Slam

$8.25

Long Island

$8.25

Kamikaze

$20.00

Green Tea

$20.00

Liquid Marijana

$20.00

Beer (Deep Copy)

$2.25 BEER

$2.50

Canned BEER

$2.50

$3.25 Bottled Beer

$3.50

Aluminum Bottle

$3.00

Wine (Deep Copy)

Wine

$3.50

NA Beverages/Misc (Deep Copy)

Pop

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Peanuts

$0.50

Candy

$1.25

Tums

$0.75

Juice

$0.75

Cashews

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Jerky

$1.25

Beef Sticks

$1.25

Lighters

$1.25

Drug Store

$0.50

Beer Nuts

$0.50

Beer Chips (Deep Copy)

Beer Chip $1.00

$1.25

Beer Chip $2.50

$2.50

Beer Chip $3.25

$3.50

Liquor Chips (Deep Copy)

Liquor Chip $2.50

$2.75

Liquor Chip $2.75

$3.00

Liquor Chip $3.25

$3.50

Liquor Chip $3.75

$4.00

Liquor Chip $4.00

$4.25

Liquor Chip $5.00

$5.25

Liquor Chip $5.25

$5.50

Liquor Chip $8.00

$8.25

Liquor Chip $20.00

$20.25

2.50 Liquor (Deep Copy)

$2.50 Liquor

$2.75

2.75 Liquor (Deep Copy)

$2.75 Liquor

$3.00

3.75 Liquor (Deep Copy)

$3.75 Liquor

$4.00

Coolers (Deep Copy)

COOLERS

$3.75

HIGH NOON

$5.25

Bombs (Deep Copy)

4.00

$4.25

5.00

$5.25

5.25 Liquor (Deep Copy)

Patron

$5.25

Moscow Mule

$5.25

Caramel Mule

$5.25

Slushy (Deep Copy)

Slushy

$5.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

405 Porter Ave, Scottdale, PA 15683

Directions

Gallery
Scottdale Firemen's Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carson's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 548
10 South Broadway Ave Scottdale, PA 15683
View restaurantnext
Michael's 50's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
123 Pittsburgh St Scottdale, PA 15683
View restaurantnext
Fat Angelo’s - Connellsville
orange starNo Reviews
1222 E. Crawford Ave Connellsville, PA 15425
View restaurantnext
Pechin Market Pizzeria & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
232 Pittsburgh Street, 4 Zia Maria Way Connellsville, PA 15425
View restaurantnext
Zia Maria Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1 Zia Maria Way Connellsville, PA 15425
View restaurantnext
Elegant Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
303 North 3rd Street Youngwood, PA 15697
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottdale

Carson's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 548
10 South Broadway Ave Scottdale, PA 15683
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottdale
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston