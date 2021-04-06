Antipasti

Frittura di Pesce

$18.00

Fried calamari, fried zucchini, fried shrimp

Cono Fritto

$16.00

Fried artichokes, fried arancini, mozzarella in carrozza, fried squash flower

La Parmigiana di Armando

$20.00

Eggplant parmigiano

Carpaccio di Bresaola

$20.00

Bresaola, argula, capers, lemon, shaved parm

Caprese

$20.00

Choice of mozzarella di bufala, plum tomatoes, pesto drizzle

La Cesarona

$16.00

Grilled romaine, foccacia slice, caesar dressing, shaved parm (+ add white anchovy)

Insalata Mista

$14.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shaved parm, fresh lemon, olive oil

Entrees

Pasta Piennolo

$28.00

Penne di Gragnano, imported piennelo tomatoes, garlic, basil

Farfalle alla Pesto

$26.00

Pesto, smoked mozzarella, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, fresh basil

Lasagna

$29.00

Nonna Carmela's recipe

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$27.00

Mozzarella di bufala, house-made marinara, olive oil

O'Linguino

$27.00

Garlic, red pepper flakes, fresh herbs, manila clams, lemon zest, breadcrumbs

A'Carbonara

$27.00

Fettucine, egg yolk, black pepper, guanciale, parmagiano

Tortellini all Panna

$27.00

Peas, prosciutto cotto, rosemary, parmagiano

Penne alla Domenica

$25.00

House-made marinara blended with fresh ricotta, basil

Margherita Non Tradizionale

$28.00+

Margherita - Piennelo tomato, fresh burrata, basil, EVOO

Pepino Pepperoni

$22.00+

Pepperoni -Mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy calabrese salami

Parma Sorrento

$26.00+

Prosciutto - White pizza, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, lemon

The Siciliano

$26.00+

Truffle - Pistacchio cream, mortadella, ricotta, fresh pistacchio , truffle oil

The Angelina

$26.00+

Pesto - Pesto, fresh smoked mozzarella, artichokes

Giacomo

$16.00

Mortadella- Burrata, mortadella, pistacchio cream, crumbled pistacchio

Nanzina

$16.00

Caprese - Sliced buffalo mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO

Lazy Mary

$15.00

Veggie - Roasted zucchini, eggplant caponata, sundried tomato paste, shaved parm

Gina's Polpette

$16.00

Meatball - pesto, ricotta, house made marinara

Rabe in Roma

$16.00

Chicken Cutlet, brocolli rabe, provolone

Amelia & Nick

$16.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

The Napoletano

$16.00

Sweet sausage, brocolli rabe, provolone

Spicy Cici

$16.00

Italian - Spicy jam, prosciutto, salami, spicy calabrese salami, fresh mozarella

The Italiano

$16.00

F & F Limoncello Meatball Special

$27.00

F & F Cioppino Special

$35.00

F & F Gnocchi Bread Bowl Special

$30.00

F & F Chicken Parm Special

$30.00

F & F Hay/Grass Pasta Special

$26.00

Bambino Pasta with Butter

$8.00

Bambino Pasta with Homemade Marinara

$8.00

Bambino Chicken Cutlet w/ Waffle Fries

$10.00

Bambino Meatballs w/ Penne & Marinara

$12.00

Contorni

San Carlo Chips

$4.00

La Patate Fritte

$5.50

Lime & Pink Pepper

$4.00

Original

$4.00

Pesto

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00