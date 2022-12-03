The Scottish Arms 6 - 8 South Sarah Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
A proper Scottish pub and European restaurant. Within our walls you can enjoy some classic fare in a casual environment or elevate your experience with scotch, wine and our eclectic menu. Pub, dining room, and patio are available for various experiences. Come in and enjoy!
Location
6 - 8 South Sarah Street, Saint Louis, MO 63108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buenos Aires Café - FS 12 - Buenos Aires Café
No Reviews
3730 Foundry Way FS 12 St Louis, MO 63108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
More near Saint Louis