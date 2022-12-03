The Scottish Arms imageView gallery

The Scottish Arms 6 - 8 South Sarah Street

review star

No reviews yet

6 - 8 South Sarah Street

Saint Louis, MO 63108

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie
Crispy Brussels
Lamb Burger

Appetizers

Smoked Salmon Pâté

$12.00

creamy blend of smoked salmon, lemon, dill, served with crostinis

French Onion Soup

$9.00

caramelized onion / sherry duck stock / crostini / sharp white cheddar & parmesan

Truffle Fries

$9.00

white truffle oil, hand cut fries, aged parmesan, tarragon aioli

Feta Dip & Hummus

$9.00

roasted red pepper-feta dip / garlic-hummus / vegetables / pita

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.00

served with our rarebit beer cheese sauce

Scotch Egg

$8.00

hard boiled egg wrapped in pork sage sausage, breaded & flash fried served with honey mustard

Forfar Bridies

$10.00

ground beef & lamb, carrots, onions baked in puff pastry, 3 per order

Pesto Flatbread

$11.00

pita, basil pesto, mozzarella , parmesan, cherry tomatoes , onions, balsamic reduction

Kofta Flatbread

$12.00

gyro pita / spiced ground lamb & beef / tomato / feta / red onion / tzatziki / arugula / hot honey

Cheese Plate

$21.00Out of stock

artisan cheeses / cured meats / mustard/ fruit / nuts / house olives/ compote / crackers

Highland Gathering

$19.00

scotch egg + honey mustard, forfar bridies, smoked salmon pâté, pretzel + rarebit

Basket 'O Fries

$6.00

Compressed Watermelon

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Portobello

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

Small Kale Caesar

$6.00

herb crouton / shaved Parmesan / black pepper caesar dressing

Whole Kale Caesar

$10.00

herb crouton / shaved Parmesan / black pepper caesar dressing

Small Mediterranean

$6.00

kalamta olives / balsamic vin / spring mix greens / feta / red onion / tomatoes / cucumber

Whole Mediterranean

$10.00

arugula + mixed greens / agave dijon vin / red onion / pomegranate molasses / quinoa / chickpeas / pumpkin seeds / dried cranberries

Small Peach Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Whole Peach Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Mains

German potato salad / apple fennel kale salad / brown butter lemon

Peat Smoked Chicken

$22.00

bacon fat seared thighs smoked with irish peat / brown butter-herb spaetzle tossed with butternut squash, bacon, mushrooms

Fish & Chips

$20.00

wild caught cod filet fried in civil life brown ale batter, served with fries, sautéed peas, & lemon caper sauce

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

braised ground lamb & beef, roasted root veg, whipped potatoes, baked with parm and cheddar

Bangers 'n Mash

$14.00

pork sausage links, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, onion-duck stock demi

Vegan Shepard's Pie

$14.00Out of stock

smoky tomato braicurried red lentils, peppers, ginger, ancient grains, vegan cauliflower colcannon & dulse flakes

Flat-Top Angus Burger

$13.00

two 4oz patties of house mixed brisket, thin stacked / white sharp cheddar / tarragon aioli / tomato / sauteed onions

Lamb Burger

$15.00

grilled ground lamb, fennel jam, goat cheese

New York Strip & Frites

$30.00Out of stock

8oz strip medallion/ red wine & turbinado crusted / gorgonzola butter / truffled frites

Gyro

$12.00

Chicken Tikka

$20.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Steak

$15.00

Lamb Shank

$32.00

Vegan Curry

$17.00Out of stock

Side of Sauce

Sides & Snacks

Crispy Brussels

$6.99

fried garlic / red pepper / lime / fish sauce

Warm Focaccia & Pesto

$3.99Out of stock

house made/ walnut-basil pesto

Herbed Brown Butter Spaetzle

$4.99

Cauliflower Colcannon

$6.99Out of stock

cauliflower mash / leeks / chives / brussels / nooch / dulse

Fries

$3.99

Pita & Hummus

$5.99

Sauteed Peas

$3.99

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Ancient Grain Pilaf

$4.99

Side Truffle Fry

$4.99

Dessert

Banoffee Bread Pudding

$10.00

banana-toffee buttermilk biscuit bread pudding with caramel & orange-chocolate creme anglaise

Peanut Buttet Choc Torte

$10.00Out of stock

chocolate brownie / peanut butter mousse / chocolate cake

Mango Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$10.00

served with salted caramel ice cream

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$11.00

Salt Carm Ice Cream

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A proper Scottish pub and European restaurant. Within our walls you can enjoy some classic fare in a casual environment or elevate your experience with scotch, wine and our eclectic menu. Pub, dining room, and patio are available for various experiences. Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 - 8 South Sarah Street, Saint Louis, MO 63108

Directions

Gallery
The Scottish Arms image

