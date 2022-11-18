Scottish Thistle Plaza
110 West High Street
Piqua, OH 45356
Order Again
Munchies
Scottish Egg
$11.00
Warm Pretzel
$8.00
Smoked Gouda Cheese
$9.00
Hummus & Veggies
$8.50
Chips & Cheese
$7.00
Calamari Fries
$8.00
Buffalo Cauliflower
$8.00
Pickle Fries
$8.00
Fried Green Tomato
$9.00
Sweet & Spicy Pork Belly Bites
$9.00
Mac Balls
$9.00Out of stock
Brussel Sprouts
$7.50Out of stock
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.50
Buffalo Shrimp
$12.00
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Chips & Guac
$5.00
Cheese & Crackers
$5.00
Spicy Chicken Dip
$8.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$11.00
Toasties/Wiches
Soups
Entrées
Lunch
Sides
Desserts
Wee Bites
NA Beverages
Beers
Bud Light Draft
$3.50
Yuengling Draft
$3.50
Michelob Ultra Draft
$4.50
Miller Lite Draft
$3.50
Rhinegeist Truth IPA
$7.00
Guinness Draft
$5.00
Boddingtons Pub Ale
$7.00
Belhaven-Twisted Thistle IPA
$7.00
Sonder
$7.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$6.00
New Holland The Poet Oatmeal Stout
$6.00
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
$7.00
Belhaven-Scottish Ale
$7.00
Angry Orchard
$3.50
Belhaven-Black
$7.00
Black Cherry Seltzer-Bud Light
$3.50Out of stock
Breckenridge Juice Drop Hazy IPA
$7.00
Coronado Weekend Vibes IPA
$7.00
Gongoozlers-30 Cent Wage
$6.00
Gongoozlers-Lock One
$6.00
Gongoozlers-Muck Movers
$6.00
Gongoozlers-Tub Boat
$6.00
Hazy Little Thing IPA
$7.00
Moeller
$7.00
Mother Stewarts Weiss Squad
$5.00Out of stock
Killian's Irish Red
$5.00
Platform Sun Surfer IPA
$7.00
Samuel Adams Octoberfest
$3.00
Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy
$5.00Out of stock
Stella Art
$3.50Out of stock
Busch Light
$2.00
Ace Mango Cider-Bottle
$4.00
Ace Pineapple Cider-Bottle
$4.00
Angry Orchard-Bottle
$4.00
Belhaven Black-Can Nitro
$8.00
Belhaven Scottish Ale-Bottle
$6.00
Beligan Farmhouse Ale-Bottle
$7.00
Bell's Oberon Ale American Wheat Ale-Bottle
$4.00
Bell's Rind Over Matter-Bottle
$8.00
Bell's Two Hearted Ale IPA-Bottle
$5.00
Boddington-Can Nitro
$8.00
Brew Dog Elvis Juice-Can
$5.00
Bud Light-Bottle
$3.00
Budweiser-Bottle
$3.00
Busch Lite Apple-Can
$2.00
Busch Lite-Bottle
$3.00
Busch Lite-Can
$2.00
Coors Lite-Bottle
$3.50
Corona-Bottle
$4.00
Dragon's Milk-Bottle
$8.00
Fretboard Reba Strawberry Blonde - Can
$3.50
Harviestoun Old Engine Oil-Can
$7.00
High Noon - Can
$5.50
Innis & Gunn Caribbean Cask-Bottle
$7.00
Innis & Gunn Irish-Bottle
$7.00
Innis & Gunn Original Scotch Cask-Bottle
$6.00
Jameson Ginger & Lime-Can
$5.00
King Sue IPA-Can
$8.00
Masthead IPA - Can
$7.00
Masthead Paradise IPA - Can
$6.00
Masthead Tire Swing -Can
$6.00
Michelob Ultra - Bottle
$3.50
Miller Lite - Can
$2.50
Mystic Maman-Jackie O's-Can
$5.00
Orkney Skull Splitter-Bottle
$7.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee-Can
$4.00
Platform Yule Jude-Can
$4.00
Rheingeist Seasonal-Can
$3.00
Samuel Adams Seasonal-Bottle
$3.00
St. Bernardus ABT 12-Bottle
$8.00
Stella Artois-Bottle
$3.00
Stone IPA-Can
$4.00
Truly-Can
$4.00
Twisted Tea-Can
$3.00
Vicious Hook Fruit Punch Sour
$4.00
Weyerbacher Merry Monks-Bottle
$5.00
White Claw-Can
$4.00
Wiedemann's Bohemian Golden Pilsner-Can
$3.00
Yuengling-Bottle
$3.00
Bucket-Budweiser Bottles
$13.00
Bucket-Busch Light Bottles
$13.00
Bucket-White Claws Cans
$17.50
Wine
Cabernet glass
$6.00
Champagne glass
$6.00
Chardonnay glass
$6.00
Merlot glass
$6.00
Moscato glass
$6.00
Pinot Grigio glass
$6.00
Riesling glass
$6.00
Cabernet Bottle
$19.00
Champagne Bottle
$19.00
Chardonnay Bottle
$19.00
Merlot Bottle
$19.00
Moscoto Bottle
$19.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle
$19.00
Riesling Bottle
$19.00
L Martini Cab
$55.00
Prisoner Red Blend
$70.00
R Mondavi Napa Cab
$80.00
Joel Gott-Cab
$27.00
Luke-Cab
$29.00
Oberon-Merlot
$28.00
Wine by Joe-Pinot Noir
$26.00
Chalk Hill-Chardonnay
$26.00
Joel Gott-Sauv Blanc
$25.00
Luke-Chardonnay
$25.00
Napa Cellars-Chardonnay
$28.00
Starling Castle-Riesling
$21.00
Ballatore
$20.00
Lamar Prosecco
$25.00
M&R Asti
$22.00
Glass Ballatore
$6.00
Cocktails
Scottish Old Fashioned
$8.00
Show me the Monkey
$8.00
Smoked Scottish Mary
$8.00
Godfather
$8.00
Highland Mule
$8.00
Irish Margarita
$8.00
Blood and Sand
$8.00
Scottish Mimosa
$8.00
Cranberry Fizz
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Cocktail of the Month
$9.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Green Tea
$7.00
Hendricks Lunar & Tonic
$8.00
Irish Car
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Long Beach
$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$15.00
Margarita (not signature)
$7.00
Old Fashioned (whiskey)
$7.00
Peach Crown Iced Sweet Tea
$8.00
Rusty Nail
$9.50
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
Salted Caramel Cola
$8.00
Chocolate Espresso Russian
$8.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Vodka Raspberry Lemonade
$5.00
Gin Spritzer
$5.00
Liquor
Disaronno
$6.00
Peach schnapps
$2.00
Sour Apple schnapps
$2.00
Kahlua
$2.00
Carolans
$2.00
Triple Sec
$1.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$2.00
Blue Cauracao
$2.00
Watermelon
$2.00
Razzmataz
$2.00
Beefeater London
$8.00
Hendrick's
$6.00
Hendrick's Lunar
$7.00
New Amsterdam (well)
$5.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Malibu
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Castillo
$5.00
Ardbeg 10
$8.50
Ardbeg Wee Beastie
$9.50
Balvenie 14
$13.50
Buchanan's Deluxe 12
$5.50
Buchanans 18
$12.50
Chivas Regal 12
$5.50
Clan MacGregor
$4.00
Dalmore 12
$11.00
Dalwhinnie
$11.00
Dewar's
$5.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Famous Grouse
$5.00
Glenfiddich 18 Small Batch Reserve
$18.50
Glenfiddich 12
$8.00
Glenfiddich 14
$9.00
Glenfiddich 15
$10.50
Glenlivet 12
$8.00
Glenmorangie Signet
$31.00
Glenrothes
$8.50
Highland Park 12
$9.50
James Buchanan's Special Reserve 18
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$27.00
Johnnie Walker High Rye
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Red Label
$5.00
Lagavulin 16
$16.50
Loch Lomond 12
$9.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Macallan 18
$58.00
Monkey Shoulder
$6.50
Old Smuggler
$4.00
1800 Silver
$6.00
Silver Patron
$8.00
La Prima-Well
$5.00
Amsterdam
$5.00
Belvedere
$7.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Stoli
$6.00
Tito's
$7.00
Absolut
$6.00
UV (Well)
$5.00
Angel's Envy
$6.00
Bulleit 95 Rye
$6.00
Crown Royal Fine De Luxe
$6.00
Crown Royal Regal Apple
$6.00
Crown Royal-Peach
$6.00
Elijah Craig
$6.00
Evan Williams
$6.00
Ezra Brooks (well)
$5.00
Hayner Bourbon
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jameson Orange
$6.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$7.00
Larceny
$6.00
Maker's Mark
$7.00
Seagram's 7
$6.00
Tullamore Dew
$6.00
Weller
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$6.00
Clothing
Drink Special
Appetizer Special
Entree Special
Dessert Special
Holiday Special
Side Special
Tasting Ticket
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Hearty food with a Scottish flair!
Location
110 West High Street, Piqua, OH 45356
Gallery
