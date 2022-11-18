Scottish Thistle imageView gallery

Scottish Thistle Plaza

110 West High Street

Piqua, OH 45356

Order Again

Munchies

Scottish Egg

$11.00

Warm Pretzel

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Cheese

$9.00

Hummus & Veggies

$8.50

Chips & Cheese

$7.00

Calamari Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Fried Green Tomato

$9.00

Sweet & Spicy Pork Belly Bites

$9.00

Mac Balls

$9.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$7.50Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$5.00

Cheese & Crackers

$5.00

Spicy Chicken Dip

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Toasties/Wiches

Hot Yard Hen

$12.00

Scot Pub Club

$11.50

Ultimate Cheese Toastie

$9.50

Fried Cod Sand

$11.50

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Banger on a Bun

$11.00

Fried Green Tomato BBLT

$10.00

Scottish Brown

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Prime Rib Sand

$12.00

Burgers

Thistle Burg

$12.50

Double B Burg

$13.50

Shroom Burg

$12.50

Tourist Burg

$12.00

Salads

Et Tu Brutis

$8.00

Farmers

$12.50

Piqua Toss

$5.00

Soups

Chili

$4.00+

Italian Wedding

$4.00+

Mediterranean Vegetable

$4.00+

Potato Leek

$4.00+

Chicken Tortilla

$4.00+

Gumbo

$4.00+

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+

Minestrone

$4.00+

Chicken & Wild Rice

$4.00+

Loaded Potato

$4.00+

Butternut

$4.00+

Cauliflower

$4.00+

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Entrées

Fish-N-Chips

$14.00+

Bangers & Mash

$16.00

Shepard's Pie

$17.00

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Tenderloin Medallions

$25.00

Seared Salmon

$23.00

King's Feast

$40.00

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Cornish Hen Dinner

$20.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Lunch

Soup & Salad

$8.00

Lunch Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$9.00

Fried Flounder

$9.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.00

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Chicken Strip Salad

$9.00

Sides

Dressing

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Chips (fries)

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Ketchup

Local Veggies

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Banana

$7.00

Chocolate Swiss Chalet Layer Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Beignet

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Wee Bites

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kid's Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kid's Hamburger

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Mello Yellow

$2.80

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.80

Pibb Xtra

$2.80

Sprite

$2.80

Sweet Tea

$2.80

Unsweet Tea

$2.80

Coffee-Winans

$5.00

Hot Chocolate-Ghirardelli

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Monster

$2.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Beers

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Yuengling Draft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.50

Miller Lite Draft

$3.50

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$7.00

Guinness Draft

$5.00

Boddingtons Pub Ale

$7.00

Belhaven-Twisted Thistle IPA

$7.00

Sonder

$7.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$6.00

New Holland The Poet Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Belhaven-Scottish Ale

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Belhaven-Black

$7.00

Black Cherry Seltzer-Bud Light

$3.50Out of stock

Breckenridge Juice Drop Hazy IPA

$7.00

Coronado Weekend Vibes IPA

$7.00

Gongoozlers-30 Cent Wage

$6.00

Gongoozlers-Lock One

$6.00

Gongoozlers-Muck Movers

$6.00

Gongoozlers-Tub Boat

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00

Moeller

$7.00

Mother Stewarts Weiss Squad

$5.00Out of stock

Killian's Irish Red

$5.00

Platform Sun Surfer IPA

$7.00

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$3.00

Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$5.00Out of stock

Stella Art

$3.50Out of stock

Busch Light

$2.00

Ace Mango Cider-Bottle

$4.00

Ace Pineapple Cider-Bottle

$4.00

Angry Orchard-Bottle

$4.00

Belhaven Black-Can Nitro

$8.00

Belhaven Scottish Ale-Bottle

$6.00

Beligan Farmhouse Ale-Bottle

$7.00

Bell's Oberon Ale American Wheat Ale-Bottle

$4.00

Bell's Rind Over Matter-Bottle

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale IPA-Bottle

$5.00

Boddington-Can Nitro

$8.00

Brew Dog Elvis Juice-Can

$5.00

Bud Light-Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser-Bottle

$3.00

Busch Lite Apple-Can

$2.00

Busch Lite-Bottle

$3.00

Busch Lite-Can

$2.00

Coors Lite-Bottle

$3.50

Corona-Bottle

$4.00

Dragon's Milk-Bottle

$8.00

Fretboard Reba Strawberry Blonde - Can

$3.50

Harviestoun Old Engine Oil-Can

$7.00

High Noon - Can

$5.50

Innis & Gunn Caribbean Cask-Bottle

$7.00

Innis & Gunn Irish-Bottle

$7.00

Innis & Gunn Original Scotch Cask-Bottle

$6.00

Jameson Ginger & Lime-Can

$5.00

King Sue IPA-Can

$8.00

Masthead IPA - Can

$7.00

Masthead Paradise IPA - Can

$6.00

Masthead Tire Swing -Can

$6.00

Michelob Ultra - Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite - Can

$2.50

Mystic Maman-Jackie O's-Can

$5.00

Orkney Skull Splitter-Bottle

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee-Can

$4.00

Platform Yule Jude-Can

$4.00

Rheingeist Seasonal-Can

$3.00

Samuel Adams Seasonal-Bottle

$3.00

St. Bernardus ABT 12-Bottle

$8.00

Stella Artois-Bottle

$3.00

Stone IPA-Can

$4.00

Truly-Can

$4.00

Twisted Tea-Can

$3.00

Vicious Hook Fruit Punch Sour

$4.00

Weyerbacher Merry Monks-Bottle

$5.00

White Claw-Can

$4.00

Wiedemann's Bohemian Golden Pilsner-Can

$3.00

Yuengling-Bottle

$3.00

Bucket-Budweiser Bottles

$13.00

Bucket-Busch Light Bottles

$13.00

Bucket-White Claws Cans

$17.50

Wine

Cabernet glass

$6.00

Champagne glass

$6.00

Chardonnay glass

$6.00

Merlot glass

$6.00

Moscato glass

$6.00

Pinot Grigio glass

$6.00

Riesling glass

$6.00

Cabernet Bottle

$19.00

Champagne Bottle

$19.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$19.00

Merlot Bottle

$19.00

Moscoto Bottle

$19.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$19.00

Riesling Bottle

$19.00

L Martini Cab

$55.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$70.00

R Mondavi Napa Cab

$80.00

Joel Gott-Cab

$27.00

Luke-Cab

$29.00

Oberon-Merlot

$28.00

Wine by Joe-Pinot Noir

$26.00

Chalk Hill-Chardonnay

$26.00

Joel Gott-Sauv Blanc

$25.00

Luke-Chardonnay

$25.00

Napa Cellars-Chardonnay

$28.00

Starling Castle-Riesling

$21.00

Ballatore

$20.00

Lamar Prosecco

$25.00

M&R Asti

$22.00

Glass Ballatore

$6.00

Cocktails

Scottish Old Fashioned

$8.00

Show me the Monkey

$8.00

Smoked Scottish Mary

$8.00

Godfather

$8.00

Highland Mule

$8.00

Irish Margarita

$8.00

Blood and Sand

$8.00

Scottish Mimosa

$8.00

Cranberry Fizz

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Cocktail of the Month

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Hendricks Lunar & Tonic

$8.00

Irish Car

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Beach

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Margarita (not signature)

$7.00

Old Fashioned (whiskey)

$7.00

Peach Crown Iced Sweet Tea

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$9.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Salted Caramel Cola

$8.00

Chocolate Espresso Russian

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Vodka Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Gin Spritzer

$5.00

Liquor

Disaronno

$6.00

Peach schnapps

$2.00

Sour Apple schnapps

$2.00

Kahlua

$2.00

Carolans

$2.00

Triple Sec

$1.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$2.00

Blue Cauracao

$2.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Razzmataz

$2.00

Beefeater London

$8.00

Hendrick's

$6.00

Hendrick's Lunar

$7.00

New Amsterdam (well)

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Castillo

$5.00

Ardbeg 10

$8.50

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

$9.50

Balvenie 14

$13.50

Buchanan's Deluxe 12

$5.50

Buchanans 18

$12.50

Chivas Regal 12

$5.50

Clan MacGregor

$4.00

Dalmore 12

$11.00

Dalwhinnie

$11.00

Dewar's

$5.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Famous Grouse

$5.00

Glenfiddich 18 Small Batch Reserve

$18.50

Glenfiddich 12

$8.00

Glenfiddich 14

$9.00

Glenfiddich 15

$10.50

Glenlivet 12

$8.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$31.00

Glenrothes

$8.50

Highland Park 12

$9.50

James Buchanan's Special Reserve 18

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$27.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$5.00

Lagavulin 16

$16.50

Loch Lomond 12

$9.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 18

$58.00

Monkey Shoulder

$6.50

Old Smuggler

$4.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

Silver Patron

$8.00

La Prima-Well

$5.00

Amsterdam

$5.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Absolut

$6.00

UV (Well)

$5.00

Angel's Envy

$6.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$6.00

Crown Royal Fine De Luxe

$6.00

Crown Royal Regal Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal-Peach

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$6.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Ezra Brooks (well)

$5.00

Hayner Bourbon

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00

Larceny

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Weller

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Clothing

Black Logo T-Shirt S-XL

$15.00

Black Logo T-Shirt XXL

$18.00

Mens Gray LS T-Shirt S-XL

$22.00

Mens Gray LS T-Shirt XXL

$25.00

Womens Gray LS T-Shirt

$26.00

Womens Pink LS Hooded T-Shirt

$28.00

Purple Logo T-Shirt S-XL

$20.00

Purple Logo T-Shirt XXL

$23.00

Drinkware

Glencairn Dram Glass

$15.00

Leather Flask

$28.50

Stainless Steel Flask

$18.00

Other

Lanyard-Black/Gold

$5.00

Key Chain - Leather

$10.00

Hats

Brown hat

$16.00

Coal hat

$18.50

Drink Special

Mimosa Bar-Ballatore

$22.00

Appetizer Special

Loaded Potato Kegs

$10.00

Entree Special

Scottish Seaside Salmon BLT

$17.00

Nessie Burger

$21.00

Cheesy Chili Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Dad Burger

Chicken Alfredo Bake

$20.00

Salmon Pattie with Pasta Salad

$9.00

Eli & Tylan's Pasta

$15.00

Dessert Special

Brownie

$6.00

Apple Turnover

$8.00

Holiday Special

Mother Day Brunch

$15.00

Side Special

Fruit - upgrade

$1.50

Tasting Ticket

Oct 18 Tasting

$32.71
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Hearty food with a Scottish flair!

Website

Location

110 West High Street, Piqua, OH 45356

Directions

Gallery
Scottish Thistle image

