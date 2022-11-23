Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE

review star

No reviews yet

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50

San Jose, CA 95113

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Special Promo Maine Style Lobster Roll
Crab Melt Sandwich

N/A BEV

DASANI WATER

$2.50

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

MINERAL WATER

$3.00

PURE LEAF TEA

$3.00

RED BULL

$2.75

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$2.50

SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA ROSSA SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

BOTTLED BEER

Modelo

$5.00

Ballas Point Sculpin IPA

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

SIGNATURE SOUPS

Scott's Boston Clam Chowder Cup 8oz

$9.00

Scott's Boston Clam Chowder Bowl 12oz

$11.00

Scott's Boston Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$15.00

Scott's Boston Clam Chowder Quart 32oz

$30.00

Scott's Manhattan Clam Chowder Cup 8oz

$9.00

Scott's Manhattan Clam Chowder Bowl 12oz

$11.00

Scott's Manhattan Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$15.00

Scott's Manhattan Clam Chowder Quart 32oz

$30.00

Lobster Bisque Cup 8oz

$9.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl 12oz

$11.00

Lobster Bisque Bread Bowl

$15.00

Lobster Bisque Quart 32oz

$30.00

Vegan Chowder Cup 8oz

$9.00

Vegan Chowder Bowl 12oz

$11.00

Vegan Chowder Bread Bowl

$15.00

Vegan Chowder Quart 32oz

$30.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup 8oz

$9.00

Seafood Gumbo Bowl 12oz

$11.00

Seafood Gumbo Bread Bowl

$15.00

Seafood Gumbo Quart 32oz

$30.00

ROLLS

Scott's Maine Style Lobster Roll

$26.95

Served cold. 4OZ Fresh lobster tossed with our special House dressing and seasonings. Topped with pickled carrots.

Scott's Connecticut Style Lobster Roll

$26.95

Served warm. 4OZ Fresh lobster tossed with lemon confit and Pepper melted butter. Topped with fresh herbs and Special House spices.

Original Scott's Crab Roll

$25.95

Served cold. 4OZ Fresh crab meat, lightly tossed with Lemon mayo, celery, green apple, red pickled onions. Topped with fresh dill and special House seasonings.

Shrimp Roll

$24.95

Served cold. 4OZ Fresh poached gulf shrimp, lightly tossed with Lemon confit, mayo, celery. Topped with fresh dill, chives and special House seasonings.

Special Promo Maine Style Lobster Roll

$25.00

Special Promo Connecticut Style Lobster Roll

$25.00

Special Promo Original Crab Roll

$25.00

Special Promo Shrimp Roll

$25.00

SALADS

Avocado & Quinoa Salad

$12.95

Chopped romaine, kale, quinoa & crispy tortilla strips, succotash with roasted corn, black beans, radishes & jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Chili Lime Dressing

Scott's Caesar Salad

$11.95

Curly kale, chopped romaine, crispy tortilla strips, shaved parmesan cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, lemon wedge, classic Caesar dressing

Crab Louie Salad

$19.95

Fresh Crab Meat, chopped romaine lettuce, English cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, haricot verts, black olives, hardboiled egg. Louie dressing

Smoked Salmon Asian Salad

$16.95

Soba noodles, napa cabbage & kale slaw, mango, roasted almonds, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, avocado, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, Asian sesame dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.95

shaved, roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, spinach, Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg. Champagne vinaigrette

APPETIZERS

Ahi Tuna Poke

$12.95

Chowder Fries

$13.50

Crab Balls

$15.95

(4) 1oz each Deep Fried Crab Balls, Served with Coleslaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, and Lemon

SANDWICHES & MORE

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Chicken Pesto Caprese

$13.50

shaved, roasted chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, roasted red bell peppers, basil pesto, lettuce, balsamic glaze drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta roll

Crab Melt Sandwich

$17.95

crab meat salad, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar cheese lettuce, Cajun Aioli. on panini-pressed ciabatta roll

Blackened Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$15.95

Seared blackened ahi Tuna, cucumber, pickled carrots, red pepper slaw, pepper jack cheese, avocado, wasabi sauce, on panini-pressed ciabatta roll

Scott's Cubano Sandwich

$14.50

Classic Cuban-style sandwich. Applewood smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, pepperoncini peppers, pickles, Cajun aioli, on panini-pressed ciabatta roll

SIDES

Organic Kale Slaw

$4.00

kale, cabbage, and carrots. Mixed in a poppy seed dressing.

Side of Sourdough Bread

$4.00

Served warmed with butter.

Side of Home-Made Potato Chips

$4.00

House spiced mixed seasoning.

Side of Tater Tots

$5.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed carrots, English cucumbers mixed with raspberry vinaigrette.

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Made with cheddar cheese, served on sourdough with your choice of potato chips or house salad.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with your choice of potato chips or house salad.

Kids Chowder

$9.00

Served with sourdough bread and with your choice of potato chips or house salad.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose, CA 95113

Directions

