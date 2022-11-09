Scott's Subs

Restaurant header imageView gallery
SUBS

#3 ALL AMERICAN

$6.99

Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce

#4 CLASSIC TURKEY

$7.99

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo

#5 THE PHILLY (HOT)

$8.99

Shredded Beef, Provolone Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo, Butter

#6 PIZZA SUB (HOT)

$7.99

Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Onion Mushroom, Pizza Sauce

#7 THE VEGGIE

$6.99

Provolone, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, Tomatom, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo

#8 SKINNY CLUB

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo

#9 THE CHAMP (HOT)

$8.99

Shredded Beef, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Mayo

#10 HAM & SWISS (HOT)

$6.99

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Onion Lettuce, Mayo

#15 THE CRAB

$6.99

Crab, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Black Olive, Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce, Ranch

#16 TUNA

$8.99

Tuna, American Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo

#17 BBQ PORK (HOT)

$7.99

Shredded Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, BBQ Sauce

#18 CHICKEN

$7.99

Chicken, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo

#27 THE BOSS (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Ranch

#33 HOME RUN

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Shredded Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo

#34 THE FAVORITE (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Mayo

#35 THE FEAST (HOT)

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Mayo

#38 BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

#40 ITALIAN TRIO

$6.99

Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo

#43 SUPREME MEATBALL (HOT)

$8.99

Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onion, Provolone Cheese, Pizza Sauce

#48 CLUB

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo

#54 CHICKEN PHILLY (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo, Butter

#57 CLASSIC ITALIAN

$7.99

Ham, Genoa, Capicolla, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo

#58 CHICKEN CHIPOTLE (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Onion, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Mayo

#59 CHICKEN PARMESAN (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Pizza Sauce, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese

THE BEAST (HOT)

$8.99

Shredded Beef, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Butter

BEEFY JACK (HOT)

$8.99

Shredded Beef, Jalapeño Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese, Ranch

BUFFALO CHICKEN (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onion, Provolone Cheese, Ranch

THE CHEGGY (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Butter

CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion, Mayo, Butter

CHICKEN BACON SWISS (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Swiss, Onion, Butter, Mayo

CHICKEN BLT

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Sun-dried Tomato Mayo

CHICKEN JACK (HOT)

$8.99

Chicken, Jalapeno Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

CUBAN (HOT)

$8.99

Ham, Shredded Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard

PORK PHILLY (HOT)

$8.99

Shredded Pork, Provolone Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo, Butter

THE REUBEN (HOT)

$8.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing & Butter on Rye Bread

THE STEGGY (HOT)

$8.99

Shredded Beef, Egg, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Butter

TURKEY AVOCADO

$8.99

Turkey, Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Sun Dried Tomato Mayo

J4K SUBS

J4K HAM

$4.99

Ham, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese

J4K GENOA SALAMI

$4.99

Genoa, Provolovone or Cheddar Cheese

J4K TURKEY

$4.99

Turkey, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese

J4K CHICKEN

$4.99

Chicken, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese

J4K BACON

$4.99

Bacon, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese

TOASTED CHEESE

$4.99

Cheddar Cheese, Butter

TAKE&BAKE PIZZA

12" Build Your Own Take&Bake

$7.49

Starts with our own sauce recipe and Scott's signature cheese blend on a thin and crispy crust. Add toppings as desired.

12" Works Take&Bake

$13.50

Homemade Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

12" Chicken Alfredo Take&Bake

$13.50

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, 4 Cheese Blend

12" Veggie Take&Bake

$13.50

Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion

12" Meat Extravaganza Take&Bake

$14.50

Homemade Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni

12" Yooper Philly Take&Bake

$14.50

White Sauce, Shredded Beef, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers

14" Build Your Own Take&Bake

$10.49

Starts with our own sauce recipe and Scott's signature cheese blend on a thin and crispy crust. Add toppings as desired.

14" Works Take&Bake

$17.50

Homemade Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

14" Chicken Alfredo Take&Bake

$17.50

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, 4 Cheese Blend

14" Veggie Take&Bake

$17.50

Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion

14" Meat Extravaganza Take&Bake

$18.50

Homemade Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni

14" Yooper Philly Take&Bake

$18.50

White Sauce, Shredded Beef, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers

BAKED PIZZA

12" Build Your Own Baked

$8.49

Starts with our own sauce recipe and Scott's signature cheese blend on a thin and crispy crust. Add toppings as desired.

12" Works Baked

$14.50

Homemade Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

12" Chicken Alfredo Baked

$14.50

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, 4 Cheese Blend

12" Veggie Baked

$14.50

Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion

12" Meat Extravaganza Baked

$15.50

Homemade Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni

12" Yooper Philly Baked

$15.50

White Sauce, Shredded Beef, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers

14" Build Your Own Baked

$11.49

Starts with our own sauce recipe and Scott's signature cheese blend on a thin and crispy crust. Add toppings as desired.

14" Works Baked

$18.50

Homemade Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

14" Chicken Alfredo Baked

$18.50

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, 4 Cheese Blend

14" Veggie Baked

$18.50

Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion

14" Meat Extravaganza Baked

$19.50

Homemade Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni

14" Yooper Philly Baked

$19.50

White Sauce, Shredded Beef, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers

CHIPS

BBQ CHIPS

$1.99

BLACK TRUFFLE CHIPS

$1.99Out of stock

BUFFALO CHIPS

$1.99

NY SPICY DILL PICKLE CHIPS

$1.99

ORIGINAL SALTED CHIPS

$1.99

PARMESAN RANCH CHIPS

$1.99Out of stock

ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL CHIPS

$1.99

SALT & BLACK PEPPER CHIPS

$1.99

SEA SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

$1.99

SOUR CREAM & ONION CHIPS

$1.99

SWEET MAUI ONION CHIPS

$1.99

ZESTY JALAPENO CHIPS

$1.99

PB BAR

PB BAR

$1.99

ROOT BEER

REGULAR ROOT BEER

$2.09

LARGE ROOT BEER

$2.79

PEPSI

REGULAR PEPSI

$2.09

LARGE PEPSI

$2.79

DIET PEPSI

REGULAR DIET PEPSI

$2.09

LARGE DIET PEPSI

$2.79

MOUNTAIN DEW

REGULAR MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.09

LARGE MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.79

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

REGULAR DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.09

LARGE DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.79

CHERRY PEPSI

REGULAR CHERRY PEPSI

$2.09

LARGE CHERRY PEPSI

$2.79

LEMONADE

REGULAR LEMONADE

$2.09

LARGE LEMONADE

$2.79

GATORADE

REGULAR GATORADE

$2.09

LARGE GATORADE

$2.79

DIET SIERRA MIST

REGULAR DIET SIERRA MIST

$2.09

LARGE DIET SIERRA MIST

$2.79

BRISK RASPBERRY TEA

REGULAR BRISK RASPBERRY TEA

$2.09

LARGE BRISK RASPBERRY TEA

$2.79

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.39

CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.39Out of stock

GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$2.69
