Ponderosa Steakhouse - Scottsburg
1211 W. McClain Ave.
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Popular Items
Family Meal Deal
New Items!
Cowboy Smothered Chopped Steak
1/2 Pound of ground Angus beef, piled on texas toast smothered with cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and crispy fried onions.
Pepper Smothered Chopped Steak
1/2 Pound of ground Angus beef piled on texas toast smothered with pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, boom boom sauce and topped with crispy jalpenos.
Classic Smothered Chopped Steak
1/2 Pound of ground Angus beef piled on texas toast, smothered with provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms and brown gravy.
Steaks & Ribs
Angus Chopped Steak
1/2 Pound of ground Angus beef.
Sirloin Tips
Tender chunks of Sirloin grilled to order. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions.
Sirloin Tips - Double Order
Double the amount of tender chunks of sirloin, sauteed mushrooms and onions.
Petite Sirloin
6oz USDA Choice Sirloin.
7 Oz Top Sirloin
Center cut Top Sirloin.
10 Oz Top Sirloin
Center Cut Top Sirloin.
10 Oz Ribeye
Well marbled, tender and flavorful.
16 Oz Porterhouse
Classic steakhouse cut with New York Strip on one side and filet on the other.
Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack
Half Rack of our slow cooked Baby Back Ribs. Grilled and basted with our Honey BBQ Sauce, finished in the oven.
Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack
Full Rack of our slow cooked Baby Back Ribs. Grilled and basted with our Honey BBQ Sauce, finished in the oven.
10 Oz Prime Rib
Slow roasted 10 hours to Medium Rare. Grilled to order. Served with Au Jus and Horseradish Sauce.
12 Oz Smoked Prime Rib
Slow roasted 10 hours to Medium Rare. Grilled to order. Served with Au Jus and Horseradish Sauce.
Country Fried Steak
Breaded, deep fried beef. Smothered in country gravy.
Combos
Sirloin & Grilled Chicken Combo
USDA Choice 6 oz Sirloin and Grilled Chicken Breast.
Sirloin & Chicken Monterey Combo
Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp Combo
USDA Choice 6 oz Sirloin and 8 piece Grilled Shrimp Skewer.
Sirloin & Butterfly Shrimp Combo
6oz USDA Choice Sirloin and 4 pieces of Butterfly Shirmp.
Seafood
7 PC Fried Shrimp
Butterfly shrimp. Cooked golden brown. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce.
14 PC Fried Shrimp
14 Pieces of Butterfly shrimp. Cooked golden brown. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce.
16 PC Grilled Shrimp
Two 8 piece skewers seasoned and grilled. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Seafood Combo
Citrus Salmon, 8 piece Grilled Shrimp Skewer and 4 piece Butterfly Shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Chicken
Sandwiches & Burgers
Cheeseburger
Our Half Pound Angus Chopped Steak smothered in American Cheese, served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.
Chicken Mont Sandwich
Our Signature Marinated Grilled Chicken served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Our Half Pound Angus Chopped Steak smothered in American Cheese and Topped with Crispy Bacon. Served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.
Chicken Sandwich
Our Savory Grilled Chicken served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.
Wings & Fried Chicken
12 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.
25 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.
50 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.
100 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.
24 Wing Combo (12 Original and 12 Boneless)
A combo of our all white meat Boneless Wings in our Famous Bone-In Wings.
50 Wing Combo (25 Original & 25 Boneless)
A combo of our all white meat Boneless Wings in our Famous Bone-In Wings.
100 Wing Combo (50 Original & 50 Boneless)
50 Orig+50Bnls Wings
12 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
25 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
50 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
100 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
4PC Fried Chicken
8PC Fried Chicken
12PC Fried Chicken
24PC Fried Chicken
Family Meal Deal
Our Family Meals include choice of Entree, two Homestyle Sides and six Fresh Baked Yeast Rolls.
Sides
Homestyle Sides
Hot veggies, Mac & Cheese and more!
Side Salad To Go
Garden Fresh Salad including Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese and Croutons. Served with our choice of dressing.
Baked Potato
Piping hot 90 count Baked Potatoes come out of our ovens every 15 minutes!
Steak Fries
Thick cut. Skin on.
8pc Grilled Shrimp
8 Shrimp, skewered, seasoned and grilled.
6pc Fried Shrimp
Six of our Butterfly Shrimp, fried to golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.
1/3 Rack Ribs
Slow smoked, grilled, basted with our Signature Honey BBQ Sauce and finished in the oven.
Sauteed Mushrooms
Button Mushrooms Sauteed with Salt, Pepper and Garlic.
Sauteed Onions
Sweet Yellow Onions sauteed with Salt and Garlic.
INDOT THING
Kids
Retail Items
Bakery
1 Yeast Roll
Fresh baked. Served with Cinnamon Butter.
6 Yeast Rolls
Fresh baked. Served with Cinnamon Butter.
12 Yeast Rolls
Fresh baked. Served with Cinnamon Butter.
Banana Nut Bread Loaf
Fresh baked. Allergen warning: Contains nuts.
Peanut Butter Fudge - Half Pound
Soft and delicious!
Peanut Butter Fudge - 1 Pound
Soft and delicious! Made in house daily.
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 Dozen
Fresh baked daily. Hershey's Chocolate Chips.
Cheese Cake (Whole)
Banana Bread 'N Pudding
Cheese Cake
COMBO CHOICES
Meatloaf Combo
Half Pound of our Homestyle Meatloaf. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.
3pc Fried Chicken Combo
Three piece Hand Breaded Fresh Fried chicken. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.
10 Pc Wings Combo
10 of our Famous Wings, 2 Sides, Roll and 32oz Beverage.
Smothered Chopped Steak Combo
Our Half Pound Chopped Steak smothered in sauteed mushrooms, onions and gravy. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Combo
Fresh Caesar Salad topped with Grilled Chicken. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.
Sirloin Tips Combo
Our tender Sirloin Tips topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.
CARRYOUT BEVERAGES
Individual Cuts
Grill Ready Meal Kits
Four 10oz Sirloin Kit
Includes: 4 ready to grill 10oz Center Cut Top Sirloins, 4 ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, butter and sour cream.
Two 10oz and Two 7oz Sirloins Kit
Includes: Two ready to grill 10oz Center Cut Top Sirloins, Two 7oz Center Cut Top Sirloins, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning and potato toppings!
Four 10oz Ribeyes Kit
Includes: Four ready to grill 10oz Ribeyes, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!
Four 1/2LB Chopped Steaks Kit
Includes: Four 1/2LB Chopped Steaks, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!
Four Porterhouse Kit
Includes: Four ready to grill 16oz Porterhouses, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!
Four Half Racks of Baby Back Ribs Kit
Includes: Four ready to grill Baby Back Rib Half Racks, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!
Four Full Racks Baby Back Ribs Kit
Includes: Four ready to grill Baby Back Rib Full Racks, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!
8 Skewers of Shrimp Kit
Includes: 8 Skewers ready to grill Shrimp (64 Shrimp total), four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wide variety of Steaks, Chicken, Seafood and Homestyle meals.
1211 W. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170