Steakhouses

Ponderosa Steakhouse - Scottsburg

review star

No reviews yet

1211 W. McClain Ave.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Oz Top Sirloin
Cheeseburger
Monterey Chicken

Family Meal Deal

Our family meals feed 4-6. Choose your entree and two sides. Each meal includes 6 Fresh Baked Yeast rolls and our house made cinnamon butter.
Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

Our Family Meals include choice of Entree, two Homestyle Sides and six Fresh Baked Yeast Rolls.

New Items!

Check out our newest products here....

Cowboy Smothered Chopped Steak

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 Pound of ground Angus beef, piled on texas toast smothered with cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and crispy fried onions.

Pepper Smothered Chopped Steak

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 Pound of ground Angus beef piled on texas toast smothered with pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, boom boom sauce and topped with crispy jalpenos.

Classic Smothered Chopped Steak

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 Pound of ground Angus beef piled on texas toast, smothered with provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms and brown gravy.

Steaks & Ribs

All Entrees include choice of potato, garden salad and fresh baked yeast roll with cinnamon butter.
Angus Chopped Steak

Angus Chopped Steak

$9.99Out of stock

1/2 Pound of ground Angus beef.

Sirloin Tips

Sirloin Tips

$10.99Out of stock

Tender chunks of Sirloin grilled to order. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions.

Sirloin Tips - Double Order

Sirloin Tips - Double Order

$14.99Out of stock

Double the amount of tender chunks of sirloin, sauteed mushrooms and onions.

Petite Sirloin

Petite Sirloin

$9.99

6oz USDA Choice Sirloin.

7 Oz Top Sirloin

7 Oz Top Sirloin

$10.99Out of stock

Center cut Top Sirloin.

10 Oz Top Sirloin

10 Oz Top Sirloin

$12.99

Center Cut Top Sirloin.

10 Oz Ribeye

10 Oz Ribeye

$16.99

Well marbled, tender and flavorful.

16 Oz Porterhouse

16 Oz Porterhouse

$24.99

Classic steakhouse cut with New York Strip on one side and filet on the other.

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

$12.99Out of stock

Half Rack of our slow cooked Baby Back Ribs. Grilled and basted with our Honey BBQ Sauce, finished in the oven.

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$19.99Out of stock

Full Rack of our slow cooked Baby Back Ribs. Grilled and basted with our Honey BBQ Sauce, finished in the oven.

10 Oz Prime Rib

$14.99Out of stock

Slow roasted 10 hours to Medium Rare. Grilled to order. Served with Au Jus and Horseradish Sauce.

12 Oz Smoked Prime Rib

$20.00Out of stock

Slow roasted 10 hours to Medium Rare. Grilled to order. Served with Au Jus and Horseradish Sauce.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Breaded, deep fried beef. Smothered in country gravy.

Combos

All Entrees include choice of potato, garden salad and fresh baked yeast roll with cinnamon butter.

Sirloin & Grilled Chicken Combo

$12.99

USDA Choice 6 oz Sirloin and Grilled Chicken Breast.

Sirloin & Chicken Monterey Combo

$12.99
Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp Combo

Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp Combo

$12.99Out of stock

USDA Choice 6 oz Sirloin and 8 piece Grilled Shrimp Skewer.

Sirloin & Butterfly Shrimp Combo

$12.99Out of stock

6oz USDA Choice Sirloin and 4 pieces of Butterfly Shirmp.

Seafood

All Entrees include choice of potato, garden salad and fresh baked yeast roll with cinnamon butter.
7 PC Fried Shrimp

7 PC Fried Shrimp

$9.99Out of stock

Butterfly shrimp. Cooked golden brown. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce.

14 PC Fried Shrimp

14 PC Fried Shrimp

$11.99Out of stock

14 Pieces of Butterfly shrimp. Cooked golden brown. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce.

16 PC Grilled Shrimp

16 PC Grilled Shrimp

$9.99Out of stock

Two 8 piece skewers seasoned and grilled. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$13.99Out of stock

Citrus Salmon, 8 piece Grilled Shrimp Skewer and 4 piece Butterfly Shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Chicken

All Entrees include choice of potato, garden salad and fresh baked yeast roll with cinnamon butter.
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Tender and juicy boneless chicken breast.

Monterey Chicken

Monterey Chicken

$9.99

Our boneless chicken breast marinated overnight in our Sweet & Tangy dressing.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Four breaded Chicken Tenderloins. Fried golden brown.

Sandwiches & Burgers

All Sandwiches include choice of Baked Potato or Steak Fries.
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Our Half Pound Angus Chopped Steak smothered in American Cheese, served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.

Chicken Mont Sandwich

Chicken Mont Sandwich

$6.99

Our Signature Marinated Grilled Chicken served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49Out of stock

Our Half Pound Angus Chopped Steak smothered in American Cheese and Topped with Crispy Bacon. Served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Our Savory Grilled Chicken served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.

Wings & Fried Chicken

Fly away with Ponderosa's Famous Chicken Wings or our FRESH Hand Breaded Fried Chicken.
12 Wings

12 Wings

$10.99

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.

25 Wings

25 Wings

$19.99

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.

50 Wings

50 Wings

$39.99

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.

100 Wings

100 Wings

$74.99

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.

24 Wing Combo (12 Original and 12 Boneless)

$19.99Out of stock

A combo of our all white meat Boneless Wings in our Famous Bone-In Wings.

50 Wing Combo (25 Original & 25 Boneless)

$39.99Out of stock

A combo of our all white meat Boneless Wings in our Famous Bone-In Wings.

100 Wing Combo (50 Original & 50 Boneless)

$69.99Out of stock

50 Orig+50Bnls Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$9.99Out of stock

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

25 Boneless Wings

$18.99Out of stock

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

50 Boneless Wings

$34.99Out of stock

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

100 Boneless Wings

$49.99Out of stock

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

4PC Fried Chicken

$5.99

8PC Fried Chicken

$9.99

12PC Fried Chicken

$12.99

24PC Fried Chicken

$24.99
Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

Our Family Meals include choice of Entree, two Homestyle Sides and six Fresh Baked Yeast Rolls.

Sides

Homestyle Sides, Garden Salads and other delicious accompaniments to your meal.

Homestyle Sides

$1.99+

Hot veggies, Mac & Cheese and more!

Side Salad To Go

$2.99

Garden Fresh Salad including Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese and Croutons. Served with our choice of dressing.

Baked Potato

$1.49

Piping hot 90 count Baked Potatoes come out of our ovens every 15 minutes!

Steak Fries

$1.49

Thick cut. Skin on.

8pc Grilled Shrimp

$2.99Out of stock

8 Shrimp, skewered, seasoned and grilled.

6pc Fried Shrimp

$2.99Out of stock

Six of our Butterfly Shrimp, fried to golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.

1/3 Rack Ribs

$4.99Out of stock

Slow smoked, grilled, basted with our Signature Honey BBQ Sauce and finished in the oven.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.49

Button Mushrooms Sauteed with Salt, Pepper and Garlic.

Sauteed Onions

$1.49

Sweet Yellow Onions sauteed with Salt and Garlic.

INDOT THING

$500.00

Kids

Kid's sizes. Kid's prices! All include choice of side.

Kid's Steak Bites

$6.99Out of stock

6 oz portion of tender, bite sized Sirloin.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.99

Two breaded Chicken Tenderloins, deep fried to golden brown.

Kid's Burger

$4.99

2 oz Angus Beef slider.

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$4.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$4.99Out of stock

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Retail Items

Signature sauces and dressings.

Police Buffet

$5.00

Police Beverage

Ponderosa Steak Sauce Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

10 oz Bottle of our Signature Steak Sauce.

Dressing To Go

$23.99

Vets Beverage

Police Beverage

Half Size Pan Starch\Veggie

$11.99

Half Size Pan Protein

$19.99

Bakery

Fresh Baked Yeast Rolls, Banana Nut Bread, Cookies and Peanut Butter Fudge.

1 Yeast Roll

$0.49

Fresh baked. Served with Cinnamon Butter.

6 Yeast Rolls

6 Yeast Rolls

$2.99

Fresh baked. Served with Cinnamon Butter.

12 Yeast Rolls

12 Yeast Rolls

$4.99

Fresh baked. Served with Cinnamon Butter.

Banana Nut Bread Loaf

Banana Nut Bread Loaf

$3.99

Fresh baked. Allergen warning: Contains nuts.

Peanut Butter Fudge - Half Pound

$3.99Out of stock

Soft and delicious!

Peanut Butter Fudge - 1 Pound

Peanut Butter Fudge - 1 Pound

$6.99Out of stock

Soft and delicious! Made in house daily.

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 Dozen

$3.99

Fresh baked daily. Hershey's Chocolate Chips.

Cheese Cake (Whole)

$12.99

Banana Bread 'N Pudding

$2.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$2.99Out of stock

COMBO CHOICES

Meatloaf Combo

Meatloaf Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Half Pound of our Homestyle Meatloaf. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.

3pc Fried Chicken Combo

3pc Fried Chicken Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Three piece Hand Breaded Fresh Fried chicken. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.

10 Pc Wings Combo

10 Pc Wings Combo

$9.99Out of stock

10 of our Famous Wings, 2 Sides, Roll and 32oz Beverage.

Smothered Chopped Steak Combo

Smothered Chopped Steak Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Our Half Pound Chopped Steak smothered in sauteed mushrooms, onions and gravy. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Combo

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Fresh Caesar Salad topped with Grilled Chicken. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.

Sirloin Tips Combo

Sirloin Tips Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Our tender Sirloin Tips topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served with two sides, dinner roll and choice of 32oz beverage.

CARRYOUT BEVERAGES

32 0z To Go Beverage

32 0z To Go Beverage

$1.49

32 oz Styrofoam Cup filled with the beverage of your choice.

Gallon Iced Tea

Gallon Iced Tea

$3.99Out of stock

One gallon of our FRESH Brewed unsweetened Ice Tea.

Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99

One gallon of our FRESH Brewed Sweet Tea.

Gallon Lemonade

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99Out of stock

One gallon of Minute Maid Lemonade.

Individual Cuts

16oz Porterhouse

16oz Porterhouse

$12.99Out of stock
10oz Ribeye

10oz Ribeye

$9.99
10oz Center Cut Top Sirloin

10oz Center Cut Top Sirloin

$8.99
7oz Center Cut Top Sirloin

7oz Center Cut Top Sirloin

$6.99
1/2 LB Chopped Steak

1/2 LB Chopped Steak

$2.99
8pc Shrimp Skewer

8pc Shrimp Skewer

$1.99
Full Rack- Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack- Baby Back Ribs

$12.99Out of stock

Grill Ready Meal Kits

Choose your favorite cuts of Steak. Each kit serves 4 guests and includes ready to bake potatoes, family sized garden salad and 6 fresh baked yeast rolls with cinnamon butter.
Four 10oz Sirloin Kit

Four 10oz Sirloin Kit

$49.99

Includes: 4 ready to grill 10oz Center Cut Top Sirloins, 4 ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, butter and sour cream.

Two 10oz and Two 7oz Sirloins Kit

Two 10oz and Two 7oz Sirloins Kit

$44.99

Includes: Two ready to grill 10oz Center Cut Top Sirloins, Two 7oz Center Cut Top Sirloins, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning and potato toppings!

Four 10oz Ribeyes Kit

Four 10oz Ribeyes Kit

$54.99

Includes: Four ready to grill 10oz Ribeyes, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!

Four 1/2LB Chopped Steaks Kit

Four 1/2LB Chopped Steaks Kit

$29.99

Includes: Four 1/2LB Chopped Steaks, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!

Four Porterhouse Kit

Four Porterhouse Kit

$59.99

Includes: Four ready to grill 16oz Porterhouses, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!

Four Half Racks of Baby Back Ribs Kit

Four Half Racks of Baby Back Ribs Kit

$34.99

Includes: Four ready to grill Baby Back Rib Half Racks, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!

Four Full Racks Baby Back Ribs Kit

$69.99

Includes: Four ready to grill Baby Back Rib Full Racks, four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!

8 Skewers of Shrimp Kit

8 Skewers of Shrimp Kit

$29.99

Includes: 8 Skewers ready to grill Shrimp (64 Shrimp total), four ready to bake potatoes, six fresh baked yeast rolls and family sized garden salad. Also includes steak seasoning, salad dressing, cinnamon butter and potato toppings!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wide variety of Steaks, Chicken, Seafood and Homestyle meals.

Website

Location

1211 W. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170

Directions

Gallery
Ponderosa Steakhouse image
Ponderosa Steakhouse image
Ponderosa Steakhouse image
Map
