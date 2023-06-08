Scott's Pizza Kitchen
No reviews yet
116 East Court Square
Trenton, TN 38382
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Build Your Own Pizza - Medium
Our homemade thin crust rolled to 14"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.
Meat Paradise - Small
All the meats piled high and topped with our signature cheese.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our Spinach Artichoke dip comes with our freshly made tortilla chips.
Appetizers
Starters
Cheese Sticks (6)
Cheese sticks with choice of sauce.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Pickle Chips Panko Breaded
Pickle Chips battered and fried with sauce
Mac and Cheese Bites Smoked Gouda and Bacon (8)
America's favorite side dish Mac & Cheese, with a delicious Smoked Gouda and bacon, breaded and fried.
Meatballs w/Sauce
Mozzaluna Cheese Sticks (4)
Four half moon shape cheese sticks with choice of sauce.
Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our Spinach Artichoke dip comes with our freshly made tortilla chips.
Whole Fried Mushrooms
Whole Battered Mushrooms fried to perfection and served with your sauce.
Fried Portabello Fries
House Made Chips
Calamari Rings and Tentacles
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll
An Eggroll stuffed with our sliced ribeye and Cooper Deli Cheese with grilled onion.
Appetizer Sampler
Try the Pickle Chips, Mac Bites, Fried Brussel Sprouts and Onion Rings on one platter, served with 2 sauces. No substitutions.
Cheese Balls
Fried Oysters with Remoulade
Fried Shrimp (8)
O'brien's Brisket Nachos Large
O'brien's BBQ Nachos Large
Pizza Menu
Pizza Menu
Cheese - Build Your Own Pizza - Small
Our homemade thin crust rolled to 12"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.
Supreme Pizza - Small
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Meat Paradise - Small
All the meats piled high and topped with our signature cheese.
BBQ Chicken - Small
Our own award winning BBQ sauce topped with purple onion and roasted chicken breast.
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small
Our smoked chicken in a bed of ranch sauce and topped with hickory smoked bacon and our pizza cheese.
The Judge - Small
Extra Sauce is the base on this very tasty pie, much like a muffuletta sandwich this is full of salt and spice.
The Jake - Small
A strange but popular concoction includes Ground Beef, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch.
Pizza Olio - Small
Choose your crust and we smother it in olive oil and top it with, seasonings, tomato and grilled squash with just enough Grande Blended Mozzarella to cover.
Pesto Pizza - Small
Our version of the Margarita Pizza, dabbles of sauce covered in pesto and topped with our Grande Blended Mozzarella.
Merciless Pizza Small (Copy)
Ranch dressing as a base topped with pepperoni and grilled chicken tossed in Louisiana hot sauce with mushroom and jalapeno with our mozzarella provolone blend and a sauce garnish.
Hawaiian - Small (Copy)
Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon make up the traditional Hawaiian
Build Your Own Pizza - Medium
Our homemade thin crust rolled to 14"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.
Supreme Pizza - Medium
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Meat Paradise - Medium
All the meats piled high and topped with our signature cheese.
BBQ Chicken - Medium
Our own award winning BBQ sauce topped with purple onion and roasted chicken breast.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza - Medium
The Judge - Medium
Extra Sauce is the base on this very tasty pie, much like a muffuletta sandwich this is full of salt and spice.
The Jake - Medium
A strange but popular concoction includes Ground Beef, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch.
Pizza Olio - Medium
Choose your crust and we smother it in olive oil and top it with, seasonings, tomato and grilled squash with just enough Grande Blended Mozzarella to cover.
Pesto Pizza - Medium
Our version of the Margarita Pizza, dabbles of sauce covered in pesto and topped with our Grande Blended Mozzarella.
Merciless Pizza - Medium
Ranch dressing as a base topped with pepperoni and grilled chicken tossed in Louisiana hot or Scott's BBQ sauce with mushroom and jalapeno with our mozzarella provolone blend.
Hawaiian - Medium (Copy)
Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon make up the traditional Hawaiian
Build Your Own Pizza - Large
Our thin crust rolled to 16"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.
Supreme Pizza - Large
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Meat Paradise - Large
All the meats piled high and topped with our signature cheese.
BBQ Chicken - Large
Our own award winning BBQ sauce topped with purple onion and roasted chicken breast.
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large
The Judge - Large
Extra Sauce is the base on this very tasty pie, much like a muffuletta sandwich this is full of salt and spice.
Pizza Olio - Large
Choose your crust and we smother it in olive oil and top it with, seasonings, tomato and grilled squash with just enough Grande Blended Mozzarella to cover.
Pesto Pizza - Large
Our version of the Margarita Pizza, dabbles of sauce covered in pesto and topped with our Grande Blended Mozzarella.
Merciless Pizza - Large
Ranch dressing as a base topped with pepperoni and grilled chicken tossed in Louisiana hot sauce with mushroom and jalapeno with our mozzarella provolone blend and a sauce garnish.
Nickis Sriracha Chicken Pizza - Large
Roasted chicken and purple onion doused in our creamy sriracha sauce and covered in our Grande cheese!
Hawaiian - Large (Copy)
Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon make up the traditional Hawaiian
The Jake - Large (Copy)
A strange but popular concoction includes Ground Beef, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch and Jalapenos.
Slice
Minnie Pizza (Personal)
Specialty Minnie Pizza
Pepperoni
All you can eat pizza
Cheese Sticks (6)
Cheese sticks with choice of sauce.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Pickle Chips Panko Breaded
Pickle Chips battered and fried with sauce
Mozzaluna Cheese Sticks (4)
Four half moon shape cheese sticks with choice of sauce.
Obrien's Deluxe Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, onion, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and cheese sauce, served with and our own sriracha cream sauce and salsa. And yes it comes with the jalapeno pickled carrots!
Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce
Calamari Rings and Tentacles
Fried Portabello Fries
Whole Fried Mushrooms
Whole Battered Mushrooms fried to perfection and served with your sauce.
Mac and Cheese Bites Smoked Gouda and Bacon
America's favorite side dish Mac & Cheese, with a delicious Smoked Gouda and bacon, breaded and fried.
Tortilla Chips with Cheese Sauce
House Made Chips
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our Spinach Artichoke dip comes with our freshly made tortilla chips.
Appetizer Sampler
Try the Pickle Chips, Mac Bites, Fried Brussel Sprouts and Onion Rings on one platter, served with 2 sauces. No substitutions.
Water
Dr Pepper
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Coke
Unsweetened Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemondae
Strawberry Lemonade (non-alcoholic)
ABITA PUPRPLE HAZE - BTL
Angry Orchard
BELLS 2 HEARTED - BTL
Blackstone Brewing Nut Brown Ale
BLUE MOON - BTL
BUDWEISER - BTL
Bud Light Orange
BUD LT - BTL
Cayman Jack Margarita - BTL
COORS LT - BTL
Corona - BTL
Corona Extra is a pale lager produced by Mexican brewery Cervecería Modelo and owned by Belgian company AB InBev. It is commonly served with a wedge of lime or lemon in the neck of the bottle to add tartness and flavour. It is one of the top-selling beers worldwide, and Corona Extra has been the top-selling imported drink in the U.S. since 1998.
Elysian Space Dust
GHOST RIVER - BTL
GOOSE ISL - BTL
Guinness Stout
Heineken
Killians Red
Kirin Ichiban
Lagunitas -IPA BTL
Lite - BTL
Mich ultra pure gold
Michelob Lager Original
MICHELOB ULT - BTL
Miller Genuine Draft
Miller High Life
Modelo- BTL
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA
Pecan Ale
Peroni - BTL
SHOCK TOP ALE - BTL
Stella Artois - BTL
Ultra amber max
Woodchuck Pale Ale
Yazoo gerst
YAZOO PALE ALE - BTL
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Hershey Stout
YUENGLING LAGER - BTL
Yuengling seasonal
Margaritaville All Flavors
Ultra Bucket (5)
Bud Light Bucket (5)
Lite Bucket (5)
Corona Bucket (5)
Stella Artois Bucket (5)
Big Juicy from Paris TN
Blue Moon - Draft
Bud Light - Draft
Busch Light
Dos equis
FLIGHT 4
Ghost River
Gotta get up
Grind City Viva Las Lager
Hefeweisen
Hub City Oktoberfest
Hub City Snow Plow
Hub Hey Yall
Hub Holler Back
Hub Rivalry - Draft
Kona Big Wave
Landshark
Lite - Draft
Memphis Sands - Draft
Mich amber boch
mich-gold
Michelob Ultra - Draft
Miller high life
Modelo Especial
New Belgium Fat Tire
Raspberry from Paris
Sam Adams - Oktoberfest - Draft
Sam Adams Cold Snap
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Tiger Tail
Two Pitchers Radler
Mich Ultra Pure Gold
Yuengling - Draft
Crustless Pizza 6"
Extras
Sauces & Dressings
Ranch
Cheese Sauce
Our famous 3 cheese sauce!
Scott's BBQ
Scott's award winning unique BBQ Sauce, nice and sweet with a little kick in the behind.
Buffalo Sauce
🌶
Cowboy Sauce
A concoction of Louisiana Hot Sauce, Dust and a few other herbs, to expand the flavor of the sauce and add a little more heat.🌶🌶🌶
Bleu Cheese
Freshly made to bring out the bleu cheese flavor, sharp and dry with a creamy feel.
Hornet Sauce
Believe it or not this sauce tastes like a chili dog with jalapenos and is a great topping on just about everything.🌶🌶🌶
Louisiana Hot Sauce
🌶🌶🌶
Marinara Pizza Sauce
Straight from the pizza prep!
Sriracha Sauce
One of the most popular, we knocked down the heat and made a thick sauce that is a great topping on our wings.🌶🌶
Tzatziki Sauce
The traditional rich and creamy Greek sauce made with garlic and cucumbers.
Vinaigrette
Made in house, the right blend of Italian spices, oil and red wine vinegar, used to create an authentic flavor of Italian deli.
Au jus gravy
Hot Honey
Sriracha Sauce BTL
Mayo
Mustard
Ketchup
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A Chicago Style family friendly tavern specializing in thin crust pizza, regional sandwiches and unique specials. Full bar with no smoking.
116 East Court Square, Trenton, TN 38382