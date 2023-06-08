Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Scott's Pizza Kitchen

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

116 East Court Square

Trenton, TN 38382

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza - Medium

$17.00

Our homemade thin crust rolled to 14"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.

Meat Paradise - Small

$25.00

All the meats piled high and topped with our signature cheese.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Our Spinach Artichoke dip comes with our freshly made tortilla chips.

Appetizers

Starters

Cheese Sticks (6)

$7.49

Cheese sticks with choice of sauce.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.99

Pickle Chips Panko Breaded

$6.49

Pickle Chips battered and fried with sauce

Mac and Cheese Bites Smoked Gouda and Bacon (8)

$6.99

America's favorite side dish Mac & Cheese, with a delicious Smoked Gouda and bacon, breaded and fried.

Meatballs w/Sauce

$7.99+

Mozzaluna Cheese Sticks (4)

$7.99Out of stock

Four half moon shape cheese sticks with choice of sauce.

Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce

$5.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Our Spinach Artichoke dip comes with our freshly made tortilla chips.

Whole Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Whole Battered Mushrooms fried to perfection and served with your sauce.

Fried Portabello Fries

$6.99

House Made Chips

$3.49

Calamari Rings and Tentacles

$13.99

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$5.00Out of stock

An Eggroll stuffed with our sliced ribeye and Cooper Deli Cheese with grilled onion.

Appetizer Sampler

$11.99

Try the Pickle Chips, Mac Bites, Fried Brussel Sprouts and Onion Rings on one platter, served with 2 sauces. No substitutions.

Cheese Balls

$4.99+

Fried Oysters with Remoulade

$8.99

Fried Shrimp (8)

$11.99

O'brien's Brisket Nachos Large

$14.99

O'brien's BBQ Nachos Large

$13.99

Pizza Menu

Pizza Menu

We do offer parbaked pizza. Please DO NOT make 2 halves of specialty pizzas or uneven ingredients.

Cheese - Build Your Own Pizza - Small

$13.00

Our homemade thin crust rolled to 12"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.

Supreme Pizza - Small

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Meat Paradise - Small

$25.00

All the meats piled high and topped with our signature cheese.

BBQ Chicken - Small

$22.00

Our own award winning BBQ sauce topped with purple onion and roasted chicken breast.

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small

$22.00

Our smoked chicken in a bed of ranch sauce and topped with hickory smoked bacon and our pizza cheese.

The Judge - Small

$23.00

Extra Sauce is the base on this very tasty pie, much like a muffuletta sandwich this is full of salt and spice.

The Jake - Small

The Jake - Small

$22.00

A strange but popular concoction includes Ground Beef, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch.

Pizza Olio - Small

$13.00

Choose your crust and we smother it in olive oil and top it with, seasonings, tomato and grilled squash with just enough Grande Blended Mozzarella to cover.

Pesto Pizza - Small

$16.00

Our version of the Margarita Pizza, dabbles of sauce covered in pesto and topped with our Grande Blended Mozzarella.

Merciless Pizza Small (Copy)

$22.00

Ranch dressing as a base topped with pepperoni and grilled chicken tossed in Louisiana hot sauce with mushroom and jalapeno with our mozzarella provolone blend and a sauce garnish.

Hawaiian - Small (Copy)

$20.00

Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon make up the traditional Hawaiian

Build Your Own Pizza - Medium

$17.00

Our homemade thin crust rolled to 14"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.

Supreme Pizza - Medium

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Meat Paradise - Medium

$29.00

All the meats piled high and topped with our signature cheese.

BBQ Chicken - Medium

$24.00

Our own award winning BBQ sauce topped with purple onion and roasted chicken breast.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza - Medium

$26.00

The Judge - Medium

$28.00

Extra Sauce is the base on this very tasty pie, much like a muffuletta sandwich this is full of salt and spice.

The Jake - Medium

The Jake - Medium

$27.00

A strange but popular concoction includes Ground Beef, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch.

Pizza Olio - Medium

$17.00

Choose your crust and we smother it in olive oil and top it with, seasonings, tomato and grilled squash with just enough Grande Blended Mozzarella to cover.

Pesto Pizza - Medium

$17.00

Our version of the Margarita Pizza, dabbles of sauce covered in pesto and topped with our Grande Blended Mozzarella.

Merciless Pizza - Medium

$26.00

Ranch dressing as a base topped with pepperoni and grilled chicken tossed in Louisiana hot or Scott's BBQ sauce with mushroom and jalapeno with our mozzarella provolone blend.

Hawaiian - Medium (Copy)

$20.00

Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon make up the traditional Hawaiian

Build Your Own Pizza - Large

$20.00

Our thin crust rolled to 16"+ topped in our inhouse sauce and Grande 50/50 Mozzarella/Provolone blend. You just tell us what to put on it. When making a half and half pizza we suggest an equal amount of ingredients on each side to even the cooking process.

Supreme Pizza - Large

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Meat Paradise - Large

$32.00

All the meats piled high and topped with our signature cheese.

BBQ Chicken - Large

$26.00

Our own award winning BBQ sauce topped with purple onion and roasted chicken breast.

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large

$29.00

The Judge - Large

$30.00

Extra Sauce is the base on this very tasty pie, much like a muffuletta sandwich this is full of salt and spice.

Pizza Olio - Large

$20.00

Choose your crust and we smother it in olive oil and top it with, seasonings, tomato and grilled squash with just enough Grande Blended Mozzarella to cover.

Pesto Pizza - Large

$26.00

Our version of the Margarita Pizza, dabbles of sauce covered in pesto and topped with our Grande Blended Mozzarella.

Merciless Pizza - Large

$29.00

Ranch dressing as a base topped with pepperoni and grilled chicken tossed in Louisiana hot sauce with mushroom and jalapeno with our mozzarella provolone blend and a sauce garnish.

Nickis Sriracha Chicken Pizza - Large

$27.00

Roasted chicken and purple onion doused in our creamy sriracha sauce and covered in our Grande cheese!

Hawaiian - Large (Copy)

$22.00

Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon make up the traditional Hawaiian

The Jake - Large (Copy)

The Jake - Large (Copy)

$25.00

A strange but popular concoction includes Ground Beef, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch and Jalapenos.

Slice

Minnie Pizza (Personal)

$5.00

Specialty Minnie Pizza

$6.99

Pepperoni

$3.99

All you can eat pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Cheese Sticks (6)

$7.50

Cheese sticks with choice of sauce.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.99

Pickle Chips Panko Breaded

$6.49

Pickle Chips battered and fried with sauce

Mozzaluna Cheese Sticks (4)

$7.99

Four half moon shape cheese sticks with choice of sauce.

Obrien's Deluxe Nachos

$7.00+

Fresh tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, onion, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and cheese sauce, served with and our own sriracha cream sauce and salsa. And yes it comes with the jalapeno pickled carrots!

Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce

$6.99

Calamari Rings and Tentacles

$14.00

Fried Portabello Fries

$6.99

Whole Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Whole Battered Mushrooms fried to perfection and served with your sauce.

Mac and Cheese Bites Smoked Gouda and Bacon

$6.99

America's favorite side dish Mac & Cheese, with a delicious Smoked Gouda and bacon, breaded and fried.

Tortilla Chips with Cheese Sauce

$4.00

House Made Chips

$3.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Our Spinach Artichoke dip comes with our freshly made tortilla chips.

Appetizer Sampler

$9.99

Try the Pickle Chips, Mac Bites, Fried Brussel Sprouts and Onion Rings on one platter, served with 2 sauces. No substitutions.

Water

Dr Pepper

$1.19+

Diet Coke

$1.19+

Sprite

$1.19+

Root Beer

$1.19+

Coke

$1.19+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.19+

Sweet Tea

$1.19+

Lemondae

$2.19

Strawberry Lemonade (non-alcoholic)

$3.00

ABITA PUPRPLE HAZE - BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$6.00

BELLS 2 HEARTED - BTL

$6.00

Blackstone Brewing Nut Brown Ale

$6.00

BLUE MOON - BTL

$4.00Out of stock

BUDWEISER - BTL

$3.50

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

BUD LT - BTL

$3.50

Cayman Jack Margarita - BTL

$6.00Out of stock

COORS LT - BTL

$3.50

Corona - BTL

$4.25

Corona Extra is a pale lager produced by Mexican brewery Cervecería Modelo and owned by Belgian company AB InBev. It is commonly served with a wedge of lime or lemon in the neck of the bottle to add tartness and flavour. It is one of the top-selling beers worldwide, and Corona Extra has been the top-selling imported drink in the U.S. since 1998.

Elysian Space Dust

$6.00

GHOST RIVER - BTL

$6.00Out of stock

GOOSE ISL - BTL

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Heineken

$4.25

Killians Red

$4.00

Kirin Ichiban

$4.25

Lagunitas -IPA BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Lite - BTL

$3.75

Mich ultra pure gold

$3.50

Michelob Lager Original

$3.50

MICHELOB ULT - BTL

$3.50

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.75

Modelo- BTL

$4.25

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA

$6.00

Pecan Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Peroni - BTL

$4.00

SHOCK TOP ALE - BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Stella Artois - BTL

$4.00

Ultra amber max

$3.50Out of stock

Woodchuck Pale Ale

$6.00

Yazoo gerst

$6.00Out of stock

YAZOO PALE ALE - BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Yuengling Hershey Stout

$6.00

YUENGLING LAGER - BTL

$4.00

Yuengling seasonal

$4.00

Margaritaville All Flavors

$5.00

Ultra Bucket (5)

$14.00

Bud Light Bucket (5)

$14.00

Lite Bucket (5)

$14.00

Corona Bucket (5)

$16.00

Stella Artois Bucket (5)

$16.00

Big Juicy from Paris TN

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon - Draft

$6.00

Bud Light - Draft

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Dos equis

$4.00Out of stock

FLIGHT 4

$6.00Out of stock

Ghost River

$6.00

Gotta get up

$6.00Out of stock

Grind City Viva Las Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Hefeweisen

$6.00Out of stock

Hub City Oktoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Hub City Snow Plow

$6.00Out of stock

Hub Hey Yall

$6.00Out of stock

Hub Holler Back

$6.00Out of stock

Hub Rivalry - Draft

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Landshark

$4.00Out of stock

Lite - Draft

$3.75

Memphis Sands - Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Mich amber boch

$6.00Out of stock

mich-gold

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra - Draft

$3.50

Miller high life

$3.75Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$4.25

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberry from Paris

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams - Oktoberfest - Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$6.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Tiger Tail

$6.00Out of stock

Two Pitchers Radler

$6.00

Mich Ultra Pure Gold

$3.50Out of stock

Yuengling - Draft

$4.00

Crustless Pizza 6"

$6.99

Calzones

Calzone Supreme

$8.99Out of stock

Calzone Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Build Your Own Calzone

$4.99

Extras

Sauces & Dressings

Except the Louisiana and Buffalo Sauces our sauces are made in house.

Ranch

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Our famous 3 cheese sauce!

Scott's BBQ

$0.50

Scott's award winning unique BBQ Sauce, nice and sweet with a little kick in the behind.

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

🌶

Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

A concoction of Louisiana Hot Sauce, Dust and a few other herbs, to expand the flavor of the sauce and add a little more heat.🌶🌶🌶

Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

Freshly made to bring out the bleu cheese flavor, sharp and dry with a creamy feel.

Hornet Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Believe it or not this sauce tastes like a chili dog with jalapenos and is a great topping on just about everything.🌶🌶🌶

Louisiana Hot Sauce

$0.50

🌶🌶🌶

Marinara Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Straight from the pizza prep!

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

One of the most popular, we knocked down the heat and made a thick sauce that is a great topping on our wings.🌶🌶

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

The traditional rich and creamy Greek sauce made with garlic and cucumbers.

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Made in house, the right blend of Italian spices, oil and red wine vinegar, used to create an authentic flavor of Italian deli.

Au jus gravy

$0.75

Hot Honey

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce BTL

$8.99

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

Desserts

Cupcakes

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.75Out of stock

Salted Caramel

$2.75Out of stock

Triple Chocolate

$2.75Out of stock

Fried Pies (Copy)

Apple

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Misc Desserts

Brian's Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$4.00Out of stock
Beignets

Beignets

$4.00

A New Orleans Favorite!

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A Chicago Style family friendly tavern specializing in thin crust pizza, regional sandwiches and unique specials. Full bar with no smoking.

Website

Location

116 East Court Square, Trenton, TN 38382

Directions

