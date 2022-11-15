Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scotty P's McKinney

1,960 Reviews

$

2950 Craig Dr

Suite #304

McKinney, TX 75070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

'67 Original
Custom
Chris P. Tenders

FEATURED ITEMS

Chicken Meal Deal

Chicken Meal Deal

$34.95

10 JUMBO Chicken Tenders, Fries, and Dressings of your choice. Add a SALAD or other favorite items.. Additional costs apply.

the NASH - Spicy Chicken

the NASH - Spicy Chicken

$13.25

Spicy Nashville Style Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Pickles and Scotty's Magic Slaw. One Spicy Clucker of a Chicken

Scotty P's Greek Dressing (12oz Bottle)

Scotty P's Greek Dressing (12oz Bottle)

$6.99

Our authentic, family recipe Greek Dressing that we serve on our award-winning Greek Salad is now available for purchase by the bottle. A secret blend of spices, oil, and wine vinegar perfectly blended and bottled for you.

Mike's Classic Double Cheeseburger Platter

Mike's Classic Double Cheeseburger Platter

$9.50

Scotty P honors his Dad with a Classic Double Cheeseburger, his Dad's favorite. 2 Beef patties, layered with melted cheese, pickles, diced yellow onion, mustard, and ketchup. Served with Fries.

Firehouse Frank Platter

Firehouse Frank Platter

$14.75Out of stock

Made for Scotty P's by the legendary Rudolph's Meat Market in Deep Ellum, We split this massive Frankfurter, grill it on our flame grill, and top it with Housemade Chili, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Diced Onion, and Mustard. Served with Fries.

Starters

Start of Lunch or Dinner with one of our made to order, scratch recipe creations. Everything is made in-house and to order. The perfect start to a remarkable experience.
Mom P's Chili

Mom P's Chili

$7.75

A bowl of our famous chili topped with Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, & Grated Cheddar.

Cardiac Fries

Cardiac Fries

$10.75+

Fried Idaho Potatoes topped with mounds of Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon Bits, & Pickled Jalapenos. Served with a side of our housemade Buttermilk Ranch.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Crispy Tortilla Chips, prepared to order and our housemade Salsa!

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.50

Crispy Tortilla Chips, prepared to order. Served with our scratch-made Queso.

Tortilla Trio

Tortilla Trio

$9.75

A taste of all three of our house made Guacamole, Salsa and Queso! Served with freshly prepared Tortilla Chips.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.75

Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.

Burgers

Our burgers are Fresh Ground Chuck, never ever frozen, broiled over an open flame on Cast Iron grates and seasoned perfectly with a Scotty's special grind of Salt & Pepper.
'67 Original

'67 Original

$8.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$10.50

Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.

Preston Trail

Preston Trail

$10.50

Chili, American Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Onions, & Mustard.

Hatch Green Chile

Hatch Green Chile

$11.50

Fire Roasted Hatch Green Chiles, Pepperjack, Onion Strings.

Irish Nacho

Irish Nacho

$11.50

Fries, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickled Jalapenos, Ranch.

Scotty P's Impossible™ Burger

Scotty P's Impossible™ Burger

$12.00

It's MEAT MADE FROM PLANTS. Scotty P's Impossible Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, and our housemade Awesome Sauce. Sub on any of our entrees for $3.25.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.50

Our fresh, flavorful, flame-grilled ground chuck patty, topped with mustard, thick-cut kosher pickle slices, red onion, green leaf lettuce, and juicy, sliced vine ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Spice it up with fresh or pickled jalapenos!

Chicken

Fresh, never frozen, grilled to perfection Chicken Breast and Tenderloins. Marinated, Breaded, or brushed in one of our 3 signature wing sauces! Healthy never tasted so good.
Papou's Grilled Chicken

Papou's Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.

the NASH - Spicy Chicken

the NASH - Spicy Chicken

$13.25

Spicy Nashville Style Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Pickles and Scotty's Magic Slaw. One Spicy Clucker of a Chicken

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$13.25

Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.

Chris P. Chicken

Chris P. Chicken

$10.50

Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, ,Tomato, Mayo.

Buffalo Bleu

Buffalo Bleu

$12.50

Chris P. Chicken, Wing Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu.

BLT Chicken

BLT Chicken

$13.75

Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.

Platters

All of our signature platters are served with fries.
Chris P. Tenders

Chris P. Tenders

$12.95

Breaded and Fried to order!

Grilled Tenders

Grilled Tenders

$12.95

Marinated & Grilled on our Broiler.

Buffalo Style Tenders

Buffalo Style Tenders

$14.50

Chris P. Tenders tossed in one of our 3 awesome Wing Sauces. Traditional, Thai Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero.

Grilled Buffalo Tenders

Grilled Buffalo Tenders

$14.50

Chris P. Tenders tossed in one of our 3 awesome Wing Sauces. Traditional, Thai Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero.

Greek Chicken Kabob

Greek Chicken Kabob

$13.95

2 Skewers of Greek Chicken, Pita, Tzatziki, & Greek Salad.

No Burger Cheeseburger

No Burger Cheeseburger

$10.25

Golden brown toasted sourdough, with melted Cheddar, Havarti, and Smoked Gouda, served with Fries.

BLT Platter

BLT Platter

$12.50

Golden brown, toasted sourdough, with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Crispy Bacon. Served with crispy fries.

Custom Burger

Be the Chef! Create your very own Custom Burger...you could even name it if you want!
Custom

Custom

$8.50

Choose your protein, bun, bread or lettuce, toppings (some cost $). Create your perfect burger! *Gluten Free Buns available!

Jr. Custom Burger

Jr. Custom Burger

$7.00

Choose your protein, bun, bread or lettuce, toppings (some cost $). Create your perfect burger! *Gluten Free Buns available!

Salads

The freshest produce, prepared each morning and made to order, when you order. Add some freshly grilled or fried chicken, your favorite house-made dressing. Crisp. Fresh. Delish.
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.25

Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Pepperoncini, Greek , Grilled Pita.

Derby Salad

Derby Salad

$10.95

Fresh Greens, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. (Pictured with optional Chris P. Chicken added for $4)

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Geens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, American Cheese.

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$9.75

Greens, Roasted Corn, Pico, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Housemade Jalapeno Ranch. (Pictured with optional Grilled Chicken added for $4)

Junior Meals (Ages 11-99)

Our Junior Combos are designed with Kids and those with a lighter appetite in mind A smaller portion, packaged in a handy combo. Special pricing for Kids 12 and under!
Jr Burger

Jr Burger

$10.25

1./4 pound burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries.

Jr. Grilled Chicken Tenders

Jr. Grilled Chicken Tenders

$10.25

A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.

Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders

Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders

$10.25

2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.

Kids Meals (10 & Under)

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$7.25

Kid-sized burger served plain. Top it any way you like. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.

Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders

$7.25

2 Breaded Tenders. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.

Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders

Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.25

A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Junior Sized Grilled Cheese, Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.

Corny Dog Bites

$7.25

6 Mini-Corny Dogs. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.

Sides

From hand breaded Onion Rings, Strings and Fried Pickles to perfectly fried Idaho Potatoes and Sweet Fries and our Signature Cardiac Fries! Our sides are the perfect compliment to your meal!
Jr Fries

Jr Fries

$3.50

Hot and Crispy fries typically enough for 1.

Jr Rings

Jr Rings

$4.75

Sliced and Breaded fresh daily. Includes 6 Giant Steakhouse-style Rings.

Jr Sweet Fries

Jr Sweet Fries

$4.25

Julienned style hot and crispy Sweet Potato fries.

Jr. Fried Pickles

Jr. Fried Pickles

$4.75

Thick-cut Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried to order. Perfect as a starter or even on your favorite burger!

Jr Strings

Jr Strings

$4.75

Breaded and prepared to order. Amazing as a side, and atop your favorite burger.

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

Large order of our Hot & Crispy Fries - Serves 2+

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.75

Sliced and Breaded fresh daily. Our Large order includes 12 Giant Steakhouse-style Rings. Serves 2+

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

A large order of our hot and crispy julienned style Sweet Potato fries. Serves 2+

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$7.75

Breaded and prepared to order. Amazing as a side, and atop your favorite burger. Serves 2+

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.75

A large order of our breaded to order thick-cut dill pickle chips. Great as a starter or throw a few atop your favorite burger. We won't judge! Dip 'em in Magic Sauce! That's winning! Serves 2+

Shakes & Cakes

Handspun Shakes, Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!
Tommy P's Shakes

Tommy P's Shakes

$5.75

Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!

Scotty P's Cakes

Scotty P's Cakes

$6.25

Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!

Scotty P's Cookies

Scotty P's Cookies

$2.75

Baked fresh on site. A crispy, gooey, chocolatey way to end up your meal...or start your meal.

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

DASANI® combines filtration with added minerals to create a fresh, clean, and premium tasting water that is pure and delicious.

Bottled Root Beer

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Old school Philadelphia root beer recipe. Pure cane sugar and gourmet quality ingredients enhance the body, head, feel, and flavor, creating the richest, smoothest, and creamiest soda possible.

Milk

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Oak Farms 2% Reduced Fat Milk has a rich, creamy taste with one-third the fat of whole milk and No GMOs.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

The creamy and delicious chocolate taste kids love made with real cocoa with 9 essential vitamins and nutrients and no GMO ingredients.

Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$1.59
Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$3.25

The original Coca-Cola. 20oz bottle.

Bottled Coke Zero

Bottled Coke Zero

$3.25

Coca-Cola flavor, ZERO Calories. 20oz bottle.

Bottled Dr. Pepper

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Dr. Pepper is a blend of all 23 flavors and comes in a 20oz bottle.

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

Topo Chico had always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Today, it is one of the world's largest and best sparkling mineral water brands and it will satisfy even the most legendary thirst. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Mandarin Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Pineapple Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.99Out of stock
1 Gallon Sweet Tea

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.99Out of stock

Sauces

Scotty P's Greek Dressing (12oz Bottle)

Scotty P's Greek Dressing (12oz Bottle)

$6.99

Our authentic, family recipe Greek Dressing that we serve on our award-winning Greek Salad is now available for purchase by the bottle. A secret blend of spices, oil, and wine vinegar perfectly blended and bottled for you.

Side Ranch

$0.99

Scotty P's house-made ranch. Currently not for sale in a 5-gallon barrel so these 'sides' will have to do.

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.99

Jalapenos blended with our Ranch...uh, yes please.

Side Greek

$0.99

Our family recipe passed down from our Greek ancestors. Authentic Greek Dressing.

Side Balsamic Vin.

$0.99

A clean balsamic tangy flavor with a hint of olive oil and mild seasoning.

Side Honey Mustard

$0.99

Made fresh, in-house, the perfect combo of honey and mustard.

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.99

A full-bodied, creamy dressing with aged Bleu Cheese chunks. A flavorful combination of Bleu Cheese and heady spices in a sweet tangy background with pleasant onion and garlic overtones.

Side Magic Sauce

$0.99

It's pure Magic. A little sweet a little savory with a slight bite at the end. Make it disappear!

Side Awesome Sauce

$0.99

It's simply AWESOME, so what if it reminds you of Thousand Island...it's house-made and it's delish.

Side BBQ

$0.99

Bursting with molasses, honey, spice, and a hint of hickory, our BBQ sauce delivers mouthwatering flavor in every bite.

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.99

A delicious sweet but subtle raspberry vinaigrette.

Side Salsa

$0.99

Scotty P's house-made Salsa!

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Fresh made in-house daily Guacamole!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

2950 Craig Dr, Suite #304, McKinney, TX 75070

Directions

