Scotty Quixx East
525 N. Birdneck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Appetizer
- Chili$9.99
Topped with beef filet tips & your choice of onions, cheese, & sour cream; served w/ tortilla chips & salsa
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
Our housemade chili topped with shredded cheese on a bed of French fries
- Chili Cheese Tots$9.99
Our housemade chili topped with shredded cheese on a bed of tater tots
- Pulled Pork Queso Tots$11.99
Pulled pork and our housemade queso on a bed of tater tots
- Brisket Queso Tots$11.99
Brisket topped with our housemade queso on a bed of tater tots
- Buffalo Chicken Spuds$11.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Texas Pete mild sauce on top of your choice of French fries, tater tots, or fresh chips and topped with queso, pico, jalapeños, & ranch dressing
- Steak Bites$13.99
Grilled or blackened to order, served w/ Baja & cusabi sauce
- Tuna Bites$13.99
Grilled or blackened to order, served w/ Baja & cusabi sauce
- Southwest Eggrolls$8.99
- Cheese Nachos$9.99
Shredded cheese on your choice of tortilla chips or fresh chips, topped with shredded lettuce, pico, jalapeños, and a side of salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Nachos$11.99
Grilled chicken on your choice of tortilla chips or fresh chips, topped with shredded lettuce, pico, jalapeños, and a side of salsa and sour cream
- Chili Cheese Nachos$11.99
Housemade chili and shredded cheese on your choice of tortilla chips or fresh chips, topped with shredded lettuce, pico, jalapeños, and a side of salsa and sour cream
- Pulled Pork Nachos$11.99
Pulled pork on your choice of tortilla chips or fresh chips, topped with shredded lettuce, pico, jalapeños, and a side of salsa and sour cream
- Steak Nachos$11.99
Grilled steak on your choice of tortilla chips or fresh chips, topped with shredded lettuce, pico, jalapeños, and a side of salsa and sour cream
- Brisket Nachos$11.99
Brisket on choice of tortilla chips or fresh chips, topped with shredded lettuce, pico, jalapeños, and a side of salsa and sour cream
- Seafood Nachos$15.99
Crab meat and shrimp on your choice of tortilla chips or fresh chips, topped with shredded lettuce, pico, jalapeños, and a side of salsa and sour cream
- Chips Trio$8.99
Freshly fried tortilla chips served w/ salsa, guacamole, & queso
- Homemade Old Bay Chips$8.99
Served w/ a side of queso
- Pretzels$8.99
Served with w/Queso & Pub mustard
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Served w/side of marinara sauce
- Corn Dog Nuggets$8.99
Served w/ your choice of pub, spicy, honey, or regular mustard
- Appetizer Sampler$11.99
Your choice of three (3): Onion Rings, Southwest Eggrolls, Fried Mozzarella Sticks, Corn Dog Nuggets, or Chicken Tenders
- Potato Skins$9.99
Classic potato skins covered in bacon and shredded cheese.
- Seafood Potato Skins$13.99
- Hummus Basket$9.99
House made roasted garlic hummus topped with banana peppers and sriracha, served with toasted pita, cucumber slices, carrot sticks and celery.
- Chips & Salsa$2.99
- Chips & Queso$3.99
- Chips & Guacamole$3.99
- tuna nachos$13.99
Baskets
Burgers
- Surf & Turf Burger$13.99
House-made Angus beef burgers topped with crab meat, bacon, and a cheddar cheese blend are cooked to order from medium to well & are served w/chips. Substitute fries for $3.99. Add portobello for $.99, double beef for $6.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
House-made Angus beef burgers topped with bacon and a cheddar cheese blend are cooked to order from medium to well & are served w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, & chips. Substitute fries for $3.99. Add portobello for $.99, double beef for $6.00
- Portobella Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.99
House-made Angus beef burgers topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and spicy mayo are cooked to order from medium to well & are served w/chips. Substitute fries for $3.99. Add portobello for $.99, double beef for $6.00
- Spicy Burger$12.99
House-made Angus beef burgers topped with portobello mushrooms and swiss cheese are cooked to order from medium to well & are served w/chips. Substitute fries for $3.99. Add portobello for $.99, double beef for $6.00
- Cheeseburger$9.99
House-made Angus beef burgers topped with your choice of cheese are cooked to order from medium to well & are served w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, & chips. Substitute fries for $3.99. Add portobello for $.99, double beef for $6.00
- Black -n- Bleu Burger$12.99
House-made Angus beef burgers topped with caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and mayo are cooked to order from medium to well & are served w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, & chips. Substitute fries for $3.99. Add portobello for $.99, double beef for $6.00
Burritos
- Shrimp Burrito$14.99
Grilled shrimp burrito stuffed w/ white rice, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, corn, black beans, portobello mushrooms, & sour cream. Top any burrito w/ queso for $1.99
- Chicken Burrito$12.99
Grilled chicken burrito stuffed w/ white rice, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, corn, black beans, portobello mushrooms, & sour cream. Top any burrito w/ queso for $1.99
- Brisket Burrito$14.99
Brisket burrito stuffed w/ white rice, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, corn, black beans, portobello mushrooms, & sour cream. Top any burrito w/ queso for $1.99
- steak Burrito$14.99
Carne Asada burrito stuffed w/ white rice, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, corn, black beans, portobello mushrooms, & sour cream. Top any burrito w/ queso for $1.99
- Shrimp Burrito Bowl$14.99
Grilled shrimp on a bed of white rice, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, corn, black beans, portobello mushrooms, & sour cream. Top any burrito w/ queso for $1.99
- Chicken Burrito Bowl$12.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of white rice, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, corn, black beans, portobello mushrooms, & sour cream. Top any burrito w/ queso for $1.99
- Brisket Burrito Bowl$14.99
Brisket on a bed of white rice, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, corn, black beans, portobello mushrooms & sour cream. Top any burrito w/ queso for $1.99
- Steak Burrito Bowl$14.99
Carne Asada on a bed of white rice, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, corn, black beans, portobello mushrooms, & sour cream. Top any burrito w/ queso for $1.99
Clubs
- Club Sandwich$10.99
Turkey and ham served w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, & your choice of cheese
- Turkey Club$10.99
Turkey served w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, & your choice of cheese
- 16th Street Club$10.99
Turkey, roast beef, ham, and guacamole served w/lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, & your choice of cheese
- Chicken Salad Club$10.99
Housemade chicken salad served w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, & your choice of cheese
Fajitas
- Grilled Steak Fajita$12.99
Grilled steak served w/ grilled onions, peppers, three (3) tortillas, lettuce, cheese, pico, & sour cream.
- Chicken Fajita$12.99
Grilled chicken served w/ grilled onions, peppers, three (3) tortillas, lettuce, cheese, pico, & sour cream.
- Shrimp Fajita$12.99
Grilled shrimp served w/ grilled onions, peppers, three (3) tortillas, lettuce, cheese, pico, & sour cream.
Quesadilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Melted cheese on flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, & pico. Sour cream available by request.
- Brisket Quesadilla$11.99
Brisket on flour tortillas, topped with mixed shredded cheese, lettuce, & pico. Sour cream available by request.
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled chicken on flour tortillas, topped with mixed shredded cheese, lettuce, & pico. Sour cream available by request.
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$11.99
Carne Asada on flour tortillas, topped with mixed shredded cheese, lettuce, & pico. Sour cream available by request.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled shrimp on flour tortillas, topped with mixed shredded cheese, lettuce, & pico. Sour cream available by request.
- Tuna Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled tuna on flour tortillas, topped with mixed shredded cheese, lettuce, & pico. Sour cream available by request.
- Philly Quesadilla$12.99
Philly steak, a cream cheese & mixed shredded cheese mix, onions, peppers, & jalapeños served w/a side of Baja sauce
- Seafood Quesadilla$13.99
Shrimp and crab meat w/a cream cheese & mixed shredded cheese mix, served w/ a side of Baja sauce
- Balsamic Veggie Quesadilla$10.99
Spinach, onion, mushrooms, & a cream cheese/mixed shredded cheese mix served with balsamic dressing
Salads
- House Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, onions, carrots, & tomatoes w/ your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine hand tossed w/Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, & croutons
- Greek Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, black olives, feta, & vinaigrette dressing
- Taco Sald$10.99
Shredded lettuce & cheese topped w/ our house taco ground beef, Baja sauce, salsa, & pico
- Chef Salad$10.99
House salad topped with ham, turkey, carrots, & shredded cheese
Sandwiches
- Nathans Hot Dog$3.99
Served on a gourmet bun with chips and a pickle
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$10.99
Grilled chicked tossed in Texas Pete Mild sauce, topped with provolone & cheddar on rye bread w/a side of ranch
- SQX Melt$11.99
Brisket, ham, turkey, Swiss, coleslaw, & sriracha mayo all grilled together on rye
- Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Smoked beef brisket on a Brioche roll w/ fresh coleslaw
- Gyro$11.99
Mix of lamb & beef or chicken on pita bread, topped w/ lettuce, tzatziki sauce, pico, & onion
- SQX Cuban$11.99
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, & deli mustard on grilled rye
- Chicken Philly$10.99
Prepared with sauteed onions, peppers, & white American cheese, & served on a hoagie roll w/chips. Add portobello mushrooms for $.99
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Prepared with sauteed onions, green peppers, & white American cheese, & served on a hoagie roll w/chips. Add portobello mushrooms for $.99
- Brisket Philly$11.99
Prepared with sauteed onions, green peppers, & white American cheese, & served on a hoagie roll w/chips. Add portobello mushrooms for $.99
- Tuna Philly$13.99
Prepared with sauteed onions, green peppers, & white American cheese, & served on a hoagie roll w/chips. Add portobello mushrooms for $.99
- Italian Grinder$10.99
Grilled ham & turkey on a hoagie roll w/ onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot cherry peppers, Italian dressing, & sriracha mayo
- Reuben$10.99
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing on rye
- New Yorker$10.99
Pastrami, corned beef, or turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, & dressing on rye
- French Dip$10.99
Roast beef & provolone served with au jus. Add grilled onions & mushrooms fpr $.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Made with White American cheese and served w/chips
- BLT$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato on your choice of bread, served w/chips
- BBQ Sandwich$11.99
Sides & Extras
- Side House Salad$4.99
- Side Caesar Salad$4.99
- Side of Coleslaw$3.99
- Side of Chili$5.99
- Guacamole$1.99
- Queso$1.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Cheese Fries$5.99
- Tater Tots$4.99
- Cheese Tots$5.99
- Side of Ranch$0.99
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.99
- Side of Meat$4.99
- Side of Rice$4.99
- Large Baja$0.99
- extra shredded cheese$0.99
- add bacon$0.99
Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas, lettuce or cabbage garnish, salsa, shredded cheese & pico served w/Baja sauce. Cusabi sauce by request.
- Rockfish Tacos$13.99
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas, lettuce or cabbage garnish, salsa, shredded cheese & pico, served w/Baja sauce. Cusabi sauce by request.
- Brisket Tacos$12.99
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas, lettuce or cabbage garnish, salsa, shredded cheese & pico, served w/BBQ sauce. Sour cream by request
- SteakTacos$12.99
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas, lettuce or cabbage garnish, salsa, shredded cheese & pico
- Chicken Tacos$10.99
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas, lettuce or cabbage garnish, salsa, shredded cheese & pico
- Tuna Tacos$13.99
Wrap
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, & your choice of flour, wheat, or a tomato basil wrap with your choice of cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Fried or gilled chicken tossed in Texas Pete mild sauce served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, & your choice of flour, wheat, or a tomato basil wrap with your choice of cheese
- Scotty's Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Housemade chicken salad served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, & your choice of flour, wheat, or a tomato basil wrap with your choice of cheese
- Veggie Delight$10.99
Tomatoes, lettuce, spinach, mushrooms, onions, cucumbers, & shredded carrots, served w/your choice of dressing on your choice of flour, wheat, or a tomato basil wrap with your choice of cheese
Brunch
- Quixx Egg Platter$7.99
2 Eggs w/your choice of bacon or sausage patty, served w/home fries & buttered toast.
- Breakfast BLT$7.99
Grilled white bread loaded with crispy fried bacon, lettuce, tomato, and 2 over easy eggs, served with home fries.
- BYO Omelet$8.99
3 egg omelet with your choice of cheese and 2 toppings: bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, or tomatoes, served with toast.
- Quixx Breakfast Burger$8.99
Chef V's housemad angus beef burger topped with an overeasy egg, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, & our special mayo, served on a brioche bun w/a side of home fries
- Brunch Special$9.99
- add an egg$1.99
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
- ham breakfast grilled ch$8.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Sports Bar and Grill
525 N. Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451