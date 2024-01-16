Scotty's Sliders 363 Village Square Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
363 Village Square Lane, Castle Pines, CO 80108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Castle Rock
No Reviews
880 W Happy Canyon Rd Castle Rock, CO 80108
View restaurant
Los Dos Potrillos - Castle Rock
No Reviews
6370 Promenade Parkway Castle Rock, CO 80108
View restaurant
Press Waffle Co. - Castle Rock
No Reviews
4991 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite A110 Castle Rock, CO 80108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Castle Pines
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurant